Natal em Blumenau, or Christmas in Blumenau, opens on 26 November and runs to 10 January 2027.

Blumenau, the German-heritage city in Santa Catarina state, is known for its street parades. (Archive photo from the city’s Oktoberfest) photo by Chesney Hearst.

Brazil · Events Guide

Blumenau, a German-heritage city in southern Brazil, opens its Christmas programme on Thursday 26 November 2026. The city says the programme is free.

Seven parades, a daily light show and a Christmas market run until 10 January 2027. Here is what is confirmed, and what is not.

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Key Facts Dates Christmas in Blumenau runs from Thursday 26 November 2026 to Sunday 10 January 2027.

Cost Blumenau’s city government says the programme is free. Prices for extras are unconfirmed.

Where The main site is Parque Vila Germânica, the city’s festival park, in Blumenau, Santa Catarina.

Light show Outdoor show daily at 19:30, except 24 and 31 December. Rain moves it to the Setor 1 stage.

Parades Seven parades start at 20:30, five on Rua Alberto Stein and two on Rua 15 de Novembro.

Natal em Blumenau, or Christmas in Blumenau, opens on 26 November and runs to 10 January 2027.

Why Blumenau at Christmas

Blumenau lies in Santa Catarina, in southern Brazil. German immigrants founded the city in 1850, and their influence still shows in its food, its buildings and its festivals.

The city is best known for its Oktoberfest, a German beer festival held each October. Christmas is its other big season.

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For US travellers, the draw is a northern-style Christmas in a southern summer. Tinsel and carols meet warm, damp evenings, which is a very Brazilian mix.

Gramado’s Natal Luz is the other big Christmas draw in the south. Our Gramado guide helps you compare the two.

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The seven parades

The city lists seven parades, and all start at 20:30. Five run on Rua Alberto Stein, beside Parque Vila Germânica: Saturday 28 November, Saturday 5 December, Saturday 12 December, Saturday 19 December and Tuesday 22 December.

Two more run on Rua 15 de Novembro. They are on Wednesday 9 December and Wednesday 16 December.

Note the street changes between the two groups. Check the street before you head out.

A Christmas cantata, a choir concert, is also on the calendar. It is on Thursday 3 December at 20:00, in front of the Prefeitura, the city hall.

Light show and decorations

The outdoor light show is presented every day at 19:30 on the outdoor stage. It does not run on 24 and 31 December.

If it rains, the show moves to the Setor 1 stage. That is a useful fallback in a region known for summer storms.

Street decoration is visible daily from 08:00 to midnight. You can see it without a fixed show time.

Other features include Santa’s office, a Christmas market and workshops. We could not confirm the details of each.

Getting there and where to stay

The verified practical points are short. The main site is Parque Vila Germânica, and the Alberto Stein parades run on the street beside it.

We did not confirm transport links, parking rules or hotel offers for this edition. Book rooms early for parade weekends, and check the official tourism page before you travel.

Blumenau’s Christmas is spread across several points in the city. Plan to move between them rather than stay in one place.

Weather and crowds in the southern-hemisphere summer

Summer in southern Brazil is usually warm and humid, with sudden rain. We did not verify a forecast, so pack light clothes and a rain jacket.

The rain plan for the light show suggests the organisers expect wet evenings. Parades start at 20:30, so expect later nights.

Free entry usually draws families, and parade nights are likely to be busier. We have no confirmed attendance or hotel figures for 2026.

What We Could Not Confirm

No prices are verified for any paid extras, and we have not converted anything into dollars. The city describes the programme itself as free.

We could not confirm the exact name of the light show.

We also could not confirm the opening-night details or hotel occupancy. We could not cross-check every line against a second official source.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Natal em Blumenau 2026?

It runs from Thursday 26 November 2026 to 10 January 2027. The main site is Parque Vila Germânica, with other points around the city.

Is Natal em Blumenau free?

The city says admission to the programme is free. We could not confirm prices for any paid extras, so check before you go.

When are the parades?

There are seven, all at 20:30. Five are on Rua Alberto Stein: 28 November, 5, 12, 19 and 22 December. Two are on Rua 15 de Novembro: 9 and 16 December.

What time is the light show?

It starts at 19:30 every day, except 24 and 31 December. If it rains, it moves to the Setor 1 stage.

Is it worth visiting from the US?

It suits travellers who want a German-style Christmas in Brazil’s warm summer. Compare it with Gramado’s Natal Luz (“Christmas Light”), another big Christmas event in the south, and book rooms early, since hotel occupancy is unconfirmed.

Sources: Turismo Blumenau, official city tourism page, The Rio Times: Gramado Natal Luz 2026 guide





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