Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight: Jazz Tribute and Samba — November 12, 2026

Rio de Janeiro · Nightlife

Rio de Janeiro nightlife tonight, Thursday 12 November 2026, leans towards live music and theatre. The pick of the night is a jazz tribute to Cannonball Adderley’s 1958 album “Somethin’ Else” at Audio Rebel, a music club in Botafogo, with advance tickets at R$50 (about US$9). Lapa, the downtown samba district, has two listings, Sesc Copacabana, a Brazilian arts and social-services centre, stages two plays, and on Friday the veteran singer-songwriter Gilberto Gil joins the band Gilsons at Vivo Rio, a large concert hall.

Tonight at a Glance Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. — Date Thursday, 12 November 2026. Times are Rio time (UTC-3, three hours behind Greenwich Mean Time).

— Weather Open-Meteo, a free weather service, forecasts 25.6°C (78°F) at 6 p.m. with a 20 per cent chance of rain, then 23.7°C (75°F) and 2 per cent at 10 p.m.

— Top pick “Jazz no Rebel”, a tribute to Cannonball Adderley’s “Somethin’ Else”, at Audio Rebel, Botafogo, 8 p.m.

— Neighborhood in focus Botafogo, a South Zone district beside Botafogo Bay, where Audio Rebel sits.

— Entry prices Audio Rebel R$50 in advance (about US$9) and R$60 on the door (about US$11); Sesc Copacabana plays R$40 (about US$7) or R$20 (about US$4) half price. R$ is the Brazilian real. Rate: US$1 = R$5.56 (PTAX, the central bank’s official daily dollar rate, 11 November, the latest fixing).

— Safety note Use official ride apps after dark and keep your phone out of sight when you leave a show.

Planning more nights? Read our Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Guide 2026, with neighborhoods, costs, safety and how the scene works.

If You Only Go to One Place Audio Rebel, Rua Visconde de Silva 55, Botafogo, 8 p.m. A four-piece band plays Cannonball Adderley’s “Somethin’ Else”, with standards such as “Autumn Leaves”. Tickets are R$50 in advance (about US$9) and R$60 on the door (about US$11), and the club asks you to buy online by the day before unless the show sells out.

Tonight’s Top Picks (Evening)

1. Jazz no Rebel: tribute to “Somethin’ Else”, Audio Rebel Audio Rebel is a small music club in Botafogo that runs a show most nights. Tonight’s “Jazz no Rebel” revisits “Somethin’ Else”, the 1958 album by the saxophonist Cannonball Adderley, released by the jazz label Blue Note with Miles Davis, Hank Jones, Sam Jones and Art Blakey. When Thursday 12 November 2026, 8 p.m.

On stage Zé Maria on saxophone, Alex Rocha on double bass, Ciro Magnani on keyboard and Roberto Rutigliano on drums, who devised the event. The page lists “Dancing in the Dark”, “Love for Sale” and “Autumn Leaves” among the pieces.

Entry R$50 in advance (about US$9), R$60 on the door (about US$11). Advance tickets go through Sympla, a Brazilian ticketing site, or by PIX, Brazil’s instant bank transfer, to avoid service fees.

Address Rua Visconde de Silva 55, Botafogo.

Verdict A concert for people who like to listen, and the show will be filmed for the club’s “Jazz no Rebel” video channel.

2. “Boca de Ouro”, Sesc Copacabana Sesc is a Brazilian social-services and arts network, and its Copacabana centre has a theatre and a mezzanine stage. The Sesc page describes a character born in a dance-hall back room, whose life the play follows. When Thursday 12 November 2026, 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The run continues on Friday at 8 p.m. and Saturday at 6 p.m.

Venue Mezanino, Sesc Copacabana, Rua Domingos Ferreira 160, Copacabana.

Entry R$40 full price (about US$7) and R$20 half price (about US$4) for people covered by law, such as students and older people. Tickets via the unit’s box office or Ingresso.com, a Brazilian ticketing site; the page says seats are limited.

Verdict A theatre night in Portuguese, so go if you follow the language. It is cheap and easy to reach from a Copacabana hotel.

3. “Dora & Theo”, Sesc Copacabana This comedy-drama follows Dora, 75, who flees her own golden-wedding party and turns up at the door of her 25-year-old grandson Theo. The Sesc page calls it a story about time and the freedom it is never too late to claim. When Thursday 12 November 2026, 7 p.m. to 8:10 p.m., in the Arena. It also runs on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 5 p.m.

Entry R$40 full price (about US$7), R$20 half price (about US$4).

Address Rua Domingos Ferreira 160, Copacabana.

Verdict The earliest show on this list, so it suits a pre-dinner outing. It ends at 8:10 p.m., so it overlaps the 8 p.m. “Boca de Ouro” and you must choose one.

4. Rockarioca Convida: Arsônicas and Arnaldo Brandão, Lapa Sympla, a ticketing site, lists the 38th “Rockarioca Convida”, a rock night at La Esquina, a music venue in Lapa. The acts are Arsônicas, a duo of André Paixão and Dinda, and the singer Arnaldo Brandão. When Thursday 12 November 2026. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., the first act plays at 8:30 p.m. and the second at 9:30 p.m., according to Sympla.

Address Avenida Mem de Sá 61, Lapa (La Esquina).

Entry Price not confirmed. The page was open for sales and showed no closed label.

Verdict A Lapa option for later in the evening. Check the Sympla page for the price before you go.

5. “Fundo de Quintal” at Bar da Lapa Sympla lists “Fundo de Quintal no Bar da Lapa” on Avenida Mem de Sá. The title echoes the name of a well-known Rio pagode group (a relaxed, backyard-style samba), though the page we read did not name the line-up. When Thursday 12 November 2026, 6 p.m., according to Sympla’s event data.

Address Avenida Mem de Sá 69, Lapa.

Entry Price not confirmed. The page showed no closed label.

Verdict A long samba night at a Lapa bar; the event page runs from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. Confirm the price and the line-up on the ticket page.

File photo: Ipanema beach and the Two Brothers hill at sunset, in Rio’s South Zone. Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight, November 12, 2026.

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Later This Week

— Friday 13 November Vivo Rio, Avenida Infante Dom Henrique 85, Parque do Flamengo, hosts the band Gilsons with Gilberto Gil as special guest at 9 p.m., doors at 7 p.m. Tickets start at R$160 half price (about US$29) and R$320 full price (about US$58), the site marks them “last tickets”, and the show is 18+.

— Friday 13 November Audio Rebel lists “Leleo e os Maravilhas”, a band, at 8 p.m. for R$35 (about US$6).

— Friday 13 November Sesc Copacabana repeats “Dora & Theo” at 7 p.m. and “Boca de Ouro” at 8 p.m., both from R$40 (about US$7).

— Saturday 14 November Audio Rebel lists “Antropoceno”, a band making its Rio debut, with an opening set by Gaxper, doors at 7 p.m., first-batch tickets from R$40 (about US$7).

— Saturday 14 November Audio Rebel’s “Rebel de Portas Abertas” open-doors afternoon with DJ Anacá runs from 4 p.m., with free entry and a free ticket to collect online.

The Night in Context

Thursday is a good night for a small-room show in Rio. A single ticket under US$10 is enough to hear a live quartet in Botafogo.

The jazz tribute is the clearest example of what Audio Rebel does well. It picks one landmark record and lets four local players rework it for a small audience.

“Somethin’ Else” suits a first-time visitor because its tunes are familiar even to people who do not follow jazz. “Autumn Leaves” and “Love for Sale” are standards that many travellers will recognise from elsewhere.

Botafogo is a residential South Zone district beside a bay. After dark its streets are usually calmer than those of Copacabana or Lapa, which helps first-time visitors.

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Sesc Copacabana offers a different kind of evening. Its two plays are in Portuguese, so they suit travellers who speak the language or who simply like to watch a Rio audience react.

Prices there are low for a live play. Full price of R$40 (about US$7) buys the evening, and half price is R$20 (about US$4).

Lapa is the place to go if you want samba and a crowd. Avenida Mem de Sá, where the two Sympla listings sit, is a short walk from the white Lapa Arches that locals use as a landmark.

A third Sympla listing is the “Special Bday Celebration Alcione” at the Novo Pink Flamingo, a club at Rua Raul Pompéia 102, Copacabana, at 9 p.m. We could not confirm who performs or what it costs, so it is not a pick. The weather is helpful.

At 25.6°C (78°F) at 6 p.m. and 23.7°C (75°F) at 10 p.m., with a 2 per cent chance of rain late in the evening, you can walk between dinner and a show. The 20 per cent rain chance at 6 p.m. is worth a thought if you are heading out early.

Dry conditions are expected after dark, when the chance falls to 2 per cent. Friday is the night to plan for if you want a big name.

Gilsons with Gilberto Gil at Vivo Rio is part of the hall’s 20th-anniversary celebrations, and its site already shows “last tickets”.Gilberto Gil is one of Brazil’s best-known musicians and has known the hall since it opened in 2006, according to the venue’s own note. If you want to go, buy before Friday rather than on the door.

The weekend then widens the choice at Audio Rebel. Friday costs R$35 (about US$6) and Saturday R$40 (about US$7), so a small-club weekend still stays under US$10 a night.

Practical Notes

— Transport Use a ride app such as Uber or 99, a Brazilian ride app, or the Metro, Rio’s underground. Botafogo, Copacabana and Lapa are all in or near the South Zone and the centre, and a ride between them is short.

— Tickets Buy through the venue’s own page or the platform it names, such as Sympla, Ingresso.com or the Vivo Rio box office. Avoid street sellers outside any venue.

— Audio Rebel booking Pay by PIX to the club to skip service fees, then email the receipt with the show name and date, as the club’s page explains. Online sales close the day before the show, unless it sells out earlier.

— Weather A light layer is enough. It is 25.6°C (78°F) at 6 p.m. and 23.7°C (75°F) at 10 p.m.

— Safety Carry a copy of your passport rather than the original. Keep your phone out of sight when you leave a show, and use official ride apps after dark.

What We Could Not Confirm

— Sympla prices The three Sympla pages (Bar da Lapa, Rockarioca, Novo Pink Flamingo) gave dates, times and addresses, but we could not read ticket prices or sold-out status, so no price is quoted.

— Pink Flamingo line-up The listing is titled “Special Bday Celebration Alcione”. We could not confirm who performs, so we do not list it as a pick.

— Sesc “Pulsar” Sesc’s unit page lists the concert “Pulsar: Renata Rosa – Chã dos Passos” at Copacabana on 12 November at 7 p.m., but the concert’s own page shows other Sesc units on that date and Copacabana on 17 November. We do not list it.

— Large venues Circo Voador, a concert hall in Lapa, Blue Note Rio, a jazz club in Copacabana, and Teatro Rival, a theatre in the centre, showed no readable listing for tonight, so we list nothing for them.

— Weather The forecast can change. Open-Meteo’s figures were read on the morning of 12 November.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is on in Rio de Janeiro tonight, Thursday 12 November 2026?

Audio Rebel in Botafogo hosts a jazz tribute to Cannonball Adderley’s “Somethin’ Else” at 8 p.m. from R$50 (about US$9). Sesc Copacabana stages two plays, and Lapa has two shows listed on Sympla, a ticketing site.

How much does the jazz night at Audio Rebel cost?

R$50 in advance (about US$9) and R$60 on the door (about US$11). The club asks for advance purchase by the day before, unless sold out, through Sympla or PIX.

What is the weather in Rio tonight?

Open-Meteo forecasts 25.6°C (78°F) at 6 p.m. with a 20 per cent chance of rain. By 10 p.m. it is 23.7°C (75°F) with a 2 per cent chance.

What is on in Rio later this week?

Friday 13 November brings Gilsons with Gilberto Gil at Vivo Rio at 9 p.m., from R$160 (about US$29), marked “last tickets”. Saturday 14 November brings “Antropoceno” at Audio Rebel, doors at 7 p.m., from R$40 (about US$7).

Sources: Audio Rebel, Vivo Rio, Sesc Rio, Sympla, Open-Meteo (weather service, 12 November 2026), Banco Central do Brasil, Brazil’s central bank (PTAX rate, US$1 = R$5.5606, 11 November 2026).













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