Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief — Wednesday, November 11, 2026
The day’s headline is access: the Museu Nacional de Belas Artes and the Paço Imperial are open and free, and the CCBB is open until 8pm.
The business note: the dollar strengthened against most Latin American currencies and Wall Street closed lower, as the board shows.
The day in one line: spend it in Centro on foot, then take the afternoon to Jardim Botânico if the sky is kind.
|Instrument
|Level
|Session
|Ibovespa (Brazil)
|171,337
|-0.52%
|USD/BRL
|5.5833
|+1.36%
Source: market close, 10 November 2026.
01
Weather & What to Wear
FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK
Look at the city’s official forecast before you leave.
Dress for a walking day: light layers, comfortable shoes and something for sudden rain. Museum air conditioning can feel cold after the street.
The plan below works in wet or dry weather.
02
Day at a Glance
SNAPSHOT
A day for slow walking, high ceilings and free entry.
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Brazil — Live Market Board
-0.52%
171,336.99
-0.52%
71,564.96
-0.42%
10,597.06
+0.07%
2,848,945
—
2,528.01
-1.88%
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|171,336.99
|-0.52%
|+10.36%
|172,236.05
|—
|—
|—
|USD/BRL
|5.58
|+1.35%
|+5.54%
|5.51
|5.58
|5.58
|—
|SELIC
|13.75%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|PETR4
|44.95
|-0.53%
|+38.91%
|45.19
|45.68
|44.50
|54,961,500
|VALE3
|64.80
|-1.98%
|-0.63%
|66.11
|66.11
|64.20
|22,893,100
|ITUB4
|41.20
|-1.25%
|+4.94%
|41.72
|42.50
|41.15
|20,213,600
|BBDC4
|14.54
|-0.95%
|-23.79%
|14.68
|14.84
|14.30
|51,531,000
|BBAS3
|17.10
|+0.47%
|-24.93%
|17.02
|17.17
|16.82
|27,692,900
|B3SA3
|14.48
|-2.49%
|+10.37%
|14.85
|15.14
|14.26
|39,095,500
|ABEV3
|15.79
|+1.15%
|+19.80%
|15.61
|15.79
|15.55
|25,853,700
|WEGE3
|50.95
|+0.41%
|+12.30%
|50.74
|51.83
|50.58
|12,799,900
|PRIO3
|60.02
|+1.06%
|+53.00%
|59.39
|60.09
|58.35
|10,242,700
|SUZB3
|54.46
|+0.48%
|+16.62%
|54.20
|55.50
|53.86
|9,241,700
|RENT3
|29.79
|-3.37%
|-29.19%
|30.83
|31.29
|29.70
|13,596,000
|AZZA3
|14.73
|-2.58%
|-47.69%
|15.12
|15.55
|14.52
|2,463,700
|CSNA3
|4.38
|-2.45%
|-47.17%
|4.49
|4.57
|4.36
|18,925,300
|GGBR4
|25.83
|+3.65%
|+35.24%
|24.92
|25.93
|25.14
|9,678,500
|ENEV3
|27.05
|-1.28%
|+39.79%
|27.40
|27.74
|26.75
|8,263,300
25.83
+3.65%
29.79
-3.37%
14.73
-2.58%
14.48
-2.49%
4.38
-2.45%
64.80
-1.98%
5.58
+1.35%
27.05
-1.28%
03
What to See & Do
WEDNESDAY IN RIO
A free culture day in Centro
Start at the Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB) in Centro, open Wednesday to Monday from 9am to 8pm. Check its website for exhibition prices.
Walk to the Paço Imperial on Praça XV, open Tuesday to Sunday from 12pm to 6pm. Entry is free.
The Museu Nacional de Belas Artes in Centro is open Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 6pm, free. Only part of the building has reopened.
The Real Gabinete Português de Leitura in Centro is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 5pm, free. Its library is among the most striking rooms in the city.
The metro single fare is R$7.90. Get off in Centro and walk between venues.
The Jardim Botânico opens at 11am on Wednesdays, not 8am, and closes at 5pm. Entry is R$40 for residents and R$80 for foreigners.
Parque Lage, next door in Jardim Botânico, is open 8am to 5pm and free. Go there first if you want a morning outdoors, then cross to the gardens at 11am.
The CCBB and the Real Gabinete are better for looking than for laptops.
Pair your museum stops with a coffee near Praça XV or Cinelândia and keep the laptop for the evening.
If Centro feels too busy, reverse the day: Parque Lage in the morning, then the Jardim Botânico from 11am.
Both are in Jardim Botânico, a short ride from Ipanema and Leblon. Budget R$40 or R$80 for the gardens, depending on residency.
The CCBB in Centro stays open until 8pm, so it is the one confirmed late option. Arrive by 7pm to see more than a room or two.
Lapa and Santa Teresa have regular live music, but check each venue’s own page before you go.
Theatro Municipal do Rio guided visits — Centro — Wed–Sat, R$20, a look inside one of the city’s grandest buildings
Museu do Amanhã (closed today; open Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun) — Praça Mauá, Centro — closed Wednesday 11 November; check its website for hours and prices
Museu de Arte do Rio (closed today; open Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun) (MAR) — Praça Mauá, Centro — closed Wednesday 11 November; open Thu–Tue 11am–6pm, R$20 (free Tuesday)
Centro Cultural dos Correios — Centro — closed today; exhibitions are suspended indefinitely
04
Getting Around
TRANSPORT
The single metro fare is R$7.90. Centro is easiest by metro and then on foot.
If rain arrives, ride-app prices usually rise, so book a few minutes before you need the car.
05
Where to Eat
LUNCH & DINNER
Lunch: Try Confeitaria Colombo in Centro for a classic setting, or Bar Luiz in Centro for German-style dishes.
Ask the restaurant for its hours the same day.
06
Practical Info
GOOD TO KNOW
Carry a card and some Pix access, since small cafés and entry desks can differ in what they take. Bring photo ID for the Jardim Botânico, where residents pay R$40 and foreigners R$80.
Centro empties after the offices close, so finish your walking before dark and take a ride app home from the CCBB at 8pm.
07
Community & Lifestyle
FOR NEWCOMERS
Museum visits are an easy way to meet people: the free venues in Centro suit a solo morning. Look at your neighbourhood groups in Botafogo, Ipanema and Lapa for evening plans.
08
Game Day
NO FIXTURE CONFIRMED
We name no kickoff times or bars. When a fixture is confirmed, we will list kickoff times in BRT and two bars with neighbourhoods.
09
Business & Markets
WEEK IN FIGURES
Tuesday’s session ended with a weaker mood. Wall Street closed lower, the dollar rose against most Latin American currencies and gold and silver fell.
Argentina, Colombia and Peru were among the weaker local markets, and we cannot say why. The Argentine, Colombian and Peruvian readings come from manual entries rather than the end-of-day feed.
For the figures, see the board (Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES). We give no causes without a source.
10
Plan Ahead
THE WEEK
WED 11 — Centro on foot: CCBB, Paço Imperial, Museu Nacional de Belas Artes, Real Gabinete.
THU 12 — Museu do Amanhã (closed today; open Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun) and MAR reopen; Theatro Municipal guided visit, R$20.
FRI 13 — Museu do Amanhã (closed today; open Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun) and MAR open; the Real Gabinete closes at 5.58pm.
SAT 14 — Jardim Botânico and Parque Lage from 8am; the Real Gabinete is closed.
SUN 15 — Paço Imperial from 12pm to 6pm; CCBB from 9am to 8pm.
Background: Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight: Aldir Blanc Tribute in Glória.
Background: Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief.
11
FAQ
QUICK ANSWERS
What is free in Rio today?
The Museu Nacional de Belas Artes, Paço Imperial, Parque Lage and the Real Gabinete Português de Leitura are all free on Wednesday 11 November.
The Jardim Botânico charges R$40 for residents and R$80 for foreigners.
Why is the Museu do Amanhã (closed today; open Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun) shut today?
It is closed on Wednesdays and open from Thursday. Check its website for hours and prices.
The Museu de Arte do Rio (closed today; open Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun) (MAR) follows the same closing day, open 11am to 6pm for R$20.
How much is the metro?
The single journey fare is R$7.90.
Centro is the easiest area to reach by metro for the museums listed here.
Some details (venues, events or the forecast) could not be confirmed for this edition and are left out.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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