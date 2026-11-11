Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief — Wednesday, November 11, 2026

The day’s headline is access: the Museu Nacional de Belas Artes and the Paço Imperial are open and free, and the CCBB is open until 8pm.

The business note: the dollar strengthened against most Latin American currencies and Wall Street closed lower, as the board shows.

The day in one line: spend it in Centro on foot, then take the afternoon to Jardim Botânico if the sky is kind.

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Copacabana beachfront and the Rio de Janeiro skyline. File photo.

Instrument Level Session Ibovespa (Brazil) 171,337 -0.52% USD/BRL 5.5833 +1.36%

Source: market close, 10 November 2026.

01

Weather & What to Wear

FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK

Look at the city’s official forecast before you leave.

Dress for a walking day: light layers, comfortable shoes and something for sudden rain. Museum air conditioning can feel cold after the street.

The plan below works in wet or dry weather.

02

Day at a Glance

SNAPSHOT

— The day’s event: a free culture day in Centro, Wednesday 11 November — Venue/time: Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB), Centro, Wed–Mon 9am–8pm, check prices on its site — Markets: the dollar was stronger against most regional currencies and US indices closed lower on Tuesday 10 November; see the board (Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES) — Weekend/outlook: Museu do Amanhã (closed Wednesday 11 November; open Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun) and Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) reopen THU 12, Thu–Tue — The day for: expats and nomads who want a walkable, mostly free day in Centro A day for slow walking, high ceilings and free entry.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 171,336.99

-0.52% +10.36% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 40% advancing 6 ▲ advancing 9 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.58 +1.35% EUR / BRL 6.23 +1.65% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 92.49 +1.09% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Staples +1.15% ABEV3 Materials +0.48% SUZB3 Energy +0.27% PETR4, PRIO3 Mining -0.26% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Financials -1.06% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Utilities -1.28% ENEV3 Industrials -1.48% WEGE3, RENT3 Consumer Disc. -2.58% AZZA3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

171,336.99

-0.52%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

71,564.96

-0.42%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,597.06

+0.07%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,528.01

-1.88%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 171,336.99 -0.52% +10.36% 172,236.05 — — — USD/BRL 5.58 +1.35% +5.54% 5.51 5.58 5.58 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 44.95 -0.53% +38.91% 45.19 45.68 44.50 54,961,500 VALE3 64.80 -1.98% -0.63% 66.11 66.11 64.20 22,893,100 ITUB4 41.20 -1.25% +4.94% 41.72 42.50 41.15 20,213,600 BBDC4 14.54 -0.95% -23.79% 14.68 14.84 14.30 51,531,000 BBAS3 17.10 +0.47% -24.93% 17.02 17.17 16.82 27,692,900 B3SA3 14.48 -2.49% +10.37% 14.85 15.14 14.26 39,095,500 ABEV3 15.79 +1.15% +19.80% 15.61 15.79 15.55 25,853,700 WEGE3 50.95 +0.41% +12.30% 50.74 51.83 50.58 12,799,900 PRIO3 60.02 +1.06% +53.00% 59.39 60.09 58.35 10,242,700 SUZB3 54.46 +0.48% +16.62% 54.20 55.50 53.86 9,241,700 RENT3 29.79 -3.37% -29.19% 30.83 31.29 29.70 13,596,000 AZZA3 14.73 -2.58% -47.69% 15.12 15.55 14.52 2,463,700 CSNA3 4.38 -2.45% -47.17% 4.49 4.57 4.36 18,925,300 GGBR4 25.83 +3.65% +35.24% 24.92 25.93 25.14 9,678,500 ENEV3 27.05 -1.28% +39.79% 27.40 27.74 26.75 8,263,300 Largest moves today GGBR4

25.83

+3.65% RENT3

29.79

-3.37% AZZA3

14.73

-2.58% B3SA3

14.48

-2.49% CSNA3

4.38

-2.45% VALE3

64.80

-1.98% USD/BRL

5.58

+1.35% ENEV3

27.05

-1.28% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.52%, with breadth negative — 6 of 15 names higher. Consumer Staples led, while Consumer Disc. lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 10 Nov 2026 Soybean Fund Rises 2.8% as US Cuts Corn Yield Read →

03

What to See & Do

WEDNESDAY IN RIO

TODAY’S PICK — CENTRO ON FOOT A free culture day in Centro Start at the Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB) in Centro, open Wednesday to Monday from 9am to 8pm. Check its website for exhibition prices. Walk to the Paço Imperial on Praça XV, open Tuesday to Sunday from 12pm to 6pm. Entry is free. The Museu Nacional de Belas Artes in Centro is open Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 6pm, free. Only part of the building has reopened. The Real Gabinete Português de Leitura in Centro is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 5pm, free. Its library is among the most striking rooms in the city. The metro single fare is R$7.90. Get off in Centro and walk between venues.

OUTDOORS — JARDIM BOTÂNICO AND PARQUE LAGE The Jardim Botânico opens at 11am on Wednesdays, not 8am, and closes at 5pm. Entry is R$40 for residents and R$80 for foreigners. Parque Lage, next door in Jardim Botânico, is open 8am to 5pm and free. Go there first if you want a morning outdoors, then cross to the gardens at 11am.

COFFEE & WHERE TO WORK — CENTRO The CCBB and the Real Gabinete are better for looking than for laptops. Pair your museum stops with a coffee near Praça XV or Cinelândia and keep the laptop for the evening.

THE CONTRASTING PLAY — GARDENS AND SHADE If Centro feels too busy, reverse the day: Parque Lage in the morning, then the Jardim Botânico from 11am. Both are in Jardim Botânico, a short ride from Ipanema and Leblon. Budget R$40 or R$80 for the gardens, depending on residency.

TONIGHT, AFTER 7 PM The CCBB in Centro stays open until 8pm, so it is the one confirmed late option. Arrive by 7pm to see more than a room or two. Lapa and Santa Teresa have regular live music, but check each venue’s own page before you go.

ALSO ON TODAY Theatro Municipal do Rio guided visits — Centro — Wed–Sat, R$20, a look inside one of the city’s grandest buildings Museu do Amanhã (closed today; open Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun) — Praça Mauá, Centro — closed Wednesday 11 November; check its website for hours and prices Museu de Arte do Rio (closed today; open Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun) (MAR) — Praça Mauá, Centro — closed Wednesday 11 November; open Thu–Tue 11am–6pm, R$20 (free Tuesday) Centro Cultural dos Correios — Centro — closed today; exhibitions are suspended indefinitely

04

Getting Around

TRANSPORT

The single metro fare is R$7.90. Centro is easiest by metro and then on foot.

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If rain arrives, ride-app prices usually rise, so book a few minutes before you need the car.

05

Where to Eat

LUNCH & DINNER

Lunch: Try Confeitaria Colombo in Centro for a classic setting, or Bar Luiz in Centro for German-style dishes.

Ask the restaurant for its hours the same day.

06

Practical Info

GOOD TO KNOW

Carry a card and some Pix access, since small cafés and entry desks can differ in what they take. Bring photo ID for the Jardim Botânico, where residents pay R$40 and foreigners R$80.

Centro empties after the offices close, so finish your walking before dark and take a ride app home from the CCBB at 8pm.

07

Community & Lifestyle

FOR NEWCOMERS

Museum visits are an easy way to meet people: the free venues in Centro suit a solo morning. Look at your neighbourhood groups in Botafogo, Ipanema and Lapa for evening plans.

08

Game Day

NO FIXTURE CONFIRMED

We name no kickoff times or bars. When a fixture is confirmed, we will list kickoff times in BRT and two bars with neighbourhoods.

09

Business & Markets

WEEK IN FIGURES

Tuesday’s session ended with a weaker mood. Wall Street closed lower, the dollar rose against most Latin American currencies and gold and silver fell.

Argentina, Colombia and Peru were among the weaker local markets, and we cannot say why. The Argentine, Colombian and Peruvian readings come from manual entries rather than the end-of-day feed.

For the figures, see the board (Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES). We give no causes without a source.

10

Plan Ahead

THE WEEK

THE DAYS AHEAD WED 11 — Centro on foot: CCBB, Paço Imperial, Museu Nacional de Belas Artes, Real Gabinete. THU 12 — Museu do Amanhã (closed today; open Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun) and MAR reopen; Theatro Municipal guided visit, R$20. FRI 13 — Museu do Amanhã (closed today; open Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun) and MAR open; the Real Gabinete closes at 5.58pm. SAT 14 — Jardim Botânico and Parque Lage from 8am; the Real Gabinete is closed. SUN 15 — Paço Imperial from 12pm to 6pm; CCBB from 9am to 8pm.

Background: Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight: Aldir Blanc Tribute in Glória.

Background: Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief.

11

FAQ

QUICK ANSWERS

What is free in Rio today?

The Museu Nacional de Belas Artes, Paço Imperial, Parque Lage and the Real Gabinete Português de Leitura are all free on Wednesday 11 November. The Jardim Botânico charges R$40 for residents and R$80 for foreigners.

Why is the Museu do Amanhã (closed today; open Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun) shut today?

It is closed on Wednesdays and open from Thursday. Check its website for hours and prices. The Museu de Arte do Rio (closed today; open Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun) (MAR) follows the same closing day, open 11am to 6pm for R$20.

How much is the metro?

The single journey fare is R$7.90. Centro is the easiest area to reach by metro for the museums listed here.

Some details (venues, events or the forecast) could not be confirmed for this edition and are left out.