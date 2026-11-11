Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief — Wednesday, November 11, 2026

IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,564.96 ▼ 0.42% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.58▲ 1.35% USD/MXN18.60▲ 0.34% USD/CLP983.69▲ 1.70% USD/COP3,297▲ 5.67% USD/PEN3.42▲ 0.36% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.43▲ 3.52% USD/PYG6,196▲ 1.99% USD/BOB11.68▲ 0.19% USD/DOP60.46▲ 2.41% USD/CRC445.62▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 2.97% USD/HNL26.89▲ 3.05% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.53% USD/VES899.36▲ 0.14% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.50▲ 2.23% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL6.23▲ 1.65% BRENT 92.49 ▲ 1.09% WTI 86.68 ▲ 0.74% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.31 ▲ 1.48% GOLD 4,053 ▲ 0.56% SILVER 52.37 ▲ 2.48% SOY 1,225 — 0.00% CORN 448.25 ▼ 0.17% WHEAT 594.00 ▲ 0.21% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45% IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,564.96 ▼ 0.42% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.58 ▲ 1.35% USD/MXN 18.60 ▲ 0.34% USD/CLP 983.69 ▲ 1.70% USD/COP 3,297 ▲ 5.67% USD/PEN 3.42 ▲ 0.36% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.43 ▲ 3.52% USD/PYG 6,196 ▲ 1.99% USD/BOB 11.68 ▲ 0.19% USD/DOP 60.46 ▲ 2.41% USD/CRC 445.62 ▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 2.97% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 3.05% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.53% USD/VES 899.36 ▲ 0.14% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.69 ▲ 2.46% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.30% EUR/BRL 6.23 ▲ 1.65% BRENT 92.49 ▲ 1.09% WTI 86.68 ▲ 0.74% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.31 ▲ 1.48% GOLD 4,053 ▲ 0.56% SILVER 52.37 ▲ 2.48% SOY 1,225 — 0.00% CORN 448.25 ▼ 0.17% WHEAT 594.00 ▲ 0.21% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45%
since 2009
Wednesday, November 11, 2026
Rio de Janeiro Daily City Brief — Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief — Wednesday, November 11, 2026

· November 11, 2026 · 07:00 BRT · 6 min read

The day’s headline is access: the Museu Nacional de Belas Artes and the Paço Imperial are open and free, and the CCBB is open until 8pm.

The business note: the dollar strengthened against most Latin American currencies and Wall Street closed lower, as the board shows.

The day in one line: spend it in Centro on foot, then take the afternoon to Jardim Botânico if the sky is kind.

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Aerial view of Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana beachfront and city
Copacabana beachfront and the Rio de Janeiro skyline. File photo.

Instrument Level Session
Ibovespa (Brazil) 171,337 -0.52%
USD/BRL 5.5833 +1.36%

Source: market close, 10 November 2026.

01
Weather & What to Wear
FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK

Look at the city’s official forecast before you leave.

Dress for a walking day: light layers, comfortable shoes and something for sudden rain. Museum air conditioning can feel cold after the street.

The plan below works in wet or dry weather.

02
Day at a Glance
SNAPSHOT

— The day’s event: a free culture day in Centro, Wednesday 11 November
— Venue/time: Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB), Centro, Wed–Mon 9am–8pm, check prices on its site
— Markets: the dollar was stronger against most regional currencies and US indices closed lower on Tuesday 10 November; see the board (Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES)
— Weekend/outlook: Museu do Amanhã (closed Wednesday 11 November; open Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun) and Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) reopen THU 12, Thu–Tue
— The day for: expats and nomads who want a walkable, mostly free day in Centro

A day for slow walking, high ceilings and free entry.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Brazil — Live Market Board

B3 · São Paulo
Nov 11, 2026 · 01:22

Ibovespa · benchmark
171,336.99
-0.52%
+10.36% over 12 months

Market breadth · 15 names
40% advancing

6 ▲ advancing9 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / BRL
5.58
+1.35%

EUR / BRL
6.23
+1.65%

Selic rate
13.75%
·

Brent crude
92.49
+1.09%

Iron ore
161.91
·

Sector heatmap · average move today
Consumer Staples
+1.15%
ABEV3

Materials
+0.48%
SUZB3

Energy
+0.27%
PETR4, PRIO3

Mining
-0.26%
VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4

Financials
-1.06%
ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3

Utilities
-1.28%
ENEV3

Industrials
-1.48%
WEGE3, RENT3

Consumer Disc.
-2.58%
AZZA3

Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
171,336.99
-0.52%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
71,564.96
-0.42%

S&P IPSAChile
10,597.06
+0.07%

S&P MERVALArgentina
2,848,945

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,528.01
-1.88%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
IBOV 171,336.99 -0.52% +10.36% 172,236.05
USD/BRL 5.58 +1.35% +5.54% 5.51 5.58 5.58
SELIC 13.75%
PETR4 44.95 -0.53% +38.91% 45.19 45.68 44.50 54,961,500
VALE3 64.80 -1.98% -0.63% 66.11 66.11 64.20 22,893,100
ITUB4 41.20 -1.25% +4.94% 41.72 42.50 41.15 20,213,600
BBDC4 14.54 -0.95% -23.79% 14.68 14.84 14.30 51,531,000
BBAS3 17.10 +0.47% -24.93% 17.02 17.17 16.82 27,692,900
B3SA3 14.48 -2.49% +10.37% 14.85 15.14 14.26 39,095,500
ABEV3 15.79 +1.15% +19.80% 15.61 15.79 15.55 25,853,700
WEGE3 50.95 +0.41% +12.30% 50.74 51.83 50.58 12,799,900
PRIO3 60.02 +1.06% +53.00% 59.39 60.09 58.35 10,242,700
SUZB3 54.46 +0.48% +16.62% 54.20 55.50 53.86 9,241,700
RENT3 29.79 -3.37% -29.19% 30.83 31.29 29.70 13,596,000
AZZA3 14.73 -2.58% -47.69% 15.12 15.55 14.52 2,463,700
CSNA3 4.38 -2.45% -47.17% 4.49 4.57 4.36 18,925,300
GGBR4 25.83 +3.65% +35.24% 24.92 25.93 25.14 9,678,500
ENEV3 27.05 -1.28% +39.79% 27.40 27.74 26.75 8,263,300

Largest moves today
GGBR4
25.83
+3.65%
RENT3
29.79
-3.37%
AZZA3
14.73
-2.58%
B3SA3
14.48
-2.49%
CSNA3
4.38
-2.45%
VALE3
64.80
-1.98%
USD/BRL
5.58
+1.35%
ENEV3
27.05
-1.28%

The session read
The Ibovespa eased 0.52%, with breadth negative — 6 of 15 names higher. Consumer Staples led, while Consumer Disc. lagged.

From The Rio Times

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03
What to See & Do
WEDNESDAY IN RIO

TODAY’S PICK — CENTRO ON FOOT

A free culture day in Centro

Start at the Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB) in Centro, open Wednesday to Monday from 9am to 8pm. Check its website for exhibition prices.

Walk to the Paço Imperial on Praça XV, open Tuesday to Sunday from 12pm to 6pm. Entry is free.

The Museu Nacional de Belas Artes in Centro is open Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 6pm, free. Only part of the building has reopened.

The Real Gabinete Português de Leitura in Centro is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 5pm, free. Its library is among the most striking rooms in the city.

The metro single fare is R$7.90. Get off in Centro and walk between venues.

OUTDOORS — JARDIM BOTÂNICO AND PARQUE LAGE

The Jardim Botânico opens at 11am on Wednesdays, not 8am, and closes at 5pm. Entry is R$40 for residents and R$80 for foreigners.

Parque Lage, next door in Jardim Botânico, is open 8am to 5pm and free. Go there first if you want a morning outdoors, then cross to the gardens at 11am.

COFFEE & WHERE TO WORK — CENTRO

The CCBB and the Real Gabinete are better for looking than for laptops.

Pair your museum stops with a coffee near Praça XV or Cinelândia and keep the laptop for the evening.

THE CONTRASTING PLAY — GARDENS AND SHADE

If Centro feels too busy, reverse the day: Parque Lage in the morning, then the Jardim Botânico from 11am.

Both are in Jardim Botânico, a short ride from Ipanema and Leblon. Budget R$40 or R$80 for the gardens, depending on residency.

TONIGHT, AFTER 7 PM

The CCBB in Centro stays open until 8pm, so it is the one confirmed late option. Arrive by 7pm to see more than a room or two.

Lapa and Santa Teresa have regular live music, but check each venue’s own page before you go.

ALSO ON TODAY

Theatro Municipal do Rio guided visits — Centro — Wed–Sat, R$20, a look inside one of the city’s grandest buildings

Museu do Amanhã (closed today; open Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun) — Praça Mauá, Centro — closed Wednesday 11 November; check its website for hours and prices

Museu de Arte do Rio (closed today; open Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun) (MAR) — Praça Mauá, Centro — closed Wednesday 11 November; open Thu–Tue 11am–6pm, R$20 (free Tuesday)

Centro Cultural dos Correios — Centro — closed today; exhibitions are suspended indefinitely

04
Getting Around
TRANSPORT

The single metro fare is R$7.90. Centro is easiest by metro and then on foot.

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If rain arrives, ride-app prices usually rise, so book a few minutes before you need the car.

05
Where to Eat
LUNCH & DINNER

Lunch: Try Confeitaria Colombo in Centro for a classic setting, or Bar Luiz in Centro for German-style dishes.

Ask the restaurant for its hours the same day.

06
Practical Info
GOOD TO KNOW

Carry a card and some Pix access, since small cafés and entry desks can differ in what they take. Bring photo ID for the Jardim Botânico, where residents pay R$40 and foreigners R$80.

Centro empties after the offices close, so finish your walking before dark and take a ride app home from the CCBB at 8pm.

07
Community & Lifestyle
FOR NEWCOMERS

Museum visits are an easy way to meet people: the free venues in Centro suit a solo morning. Look at your neighbourhood groups in Botafogo, Ipanema and Lapa for evening plans.

08
Game Day
NO FIXTURE CONFIRMED

We name no kickoff times or bars. When a fixture is confirmed, we will list kickoff times in BRT and two bars with neighbourhoods.

09
Business & Markets
WEEK IN FIGURES

Tuesday’s session ended with a weaker mood. Wall Street closed lower, the dollar rose against most Latin American currencies and gold and silver fell.

Argentina, Colombia and Peru were among the weaker local markets, and we cannot say why. The Argentine, Colombian and Peruvian readings come from manual entries rather than the end-of-day feed.

For the figures, see the board (Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES). We give no causes without a source.

10
Plan Ahead
THE WEEK

THE DAYS AHEAD

WED 11 — Centro on foot: CCBB, Paço Imperial, Museu Nacional de Belas Artes, Real Gabinete.

THU 12 — Museu do Amanhã (closed today; open Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun) and MAR reopen; Theatro Municipal guided visit, R$20.

FRI 13 — Museu do Amanhã (closed today; open Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun) and MAR open; the Real Gabinete closes at 5.58pm.

SAT 14 — Jardim Botânico and Parque Lage from 8am; the Real Gabinete is closed.

SUN 15 — Paço Imperial from 12pm to 6pm; CCBB from 9am to 8pm.

Background: Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight: Aldir Blanc Tribute in Glória.

Background: Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief.

11
FAQ
QUICK ANSWERS

What is free in Rio today?

The Museu Nacional de Belas Artes, Paço Imperial, Parque Lage and the Real Gabinete Português de Leitura are all free on Wednesday 11 November.

The Jardim Botânico charges R$40 for residents and R$80 for foreigners.

Why is the Museu do Amanhã (closed today; open Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun) shut today?

It is closed on Wednesdays and open from Thursday. Check its website for hours and prices.

The Museu de Arte do Rio (closed today; open Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun) (MAR) follows the same closing day, open 11am to 6pm for R$20.

How much is the metro?

The single journey fare is R$7.90.

Centro is the easiest area to reach by metro for the museums listed here.

Some details (venues, events or the forecast) could not be confirmed for this edition and are left out.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Living in or visiting Rio de Janeiro? See this month's events and our Rio de Janeiro city guide with rents, safety and upcoming concerts.

Read More from The Rio Times

The LatAm Brief

One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life.

Yesterday’s subject line: “Exxon takes a first step back to Venezuela”

Free. We send a confirmation link first — nothing arrives until you click it. Unsubscribe with one click in any edition. If you stop opening us for 30 days we stop sending by ourselves, as we assume the interest is no longer there. See our privacy policy. We never share your email.

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