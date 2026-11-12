Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief — Thursday, November 12, 2026

IBOV 172,060.43 ▲ 0.42% IPC MEX 72,419.39 ▲ 0.73% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.58▼ 0.01% USD/MXN18.60▼ 0.12% USD/CLP982.08▼ 0.22% USD/COP3,288▲ 0.40% USD/PEN3.41▼ 0.03% USD/ARS1,544▼ 0.11% USD/UYU40.52▲ 3.70% USD/PYG6,174▲ 1.84% USD/BOB11.63▲ 0.92% USD/DOP60.48▲ 0.13% USD/CRC446.01▲ 1.66% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.18% USD/HNL26.90▲ 0.20% USD/NIO36.62▲ 1.17% USD/VES902.19▲ 0.19% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.49▲ 2.33% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.23% EUR/BRL6.18▲ 0.09% BRENT 91.74 ▼ 1.10% WTI 85.69 ▼ 0.97% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.25 ▼ 0.45% GOLD 3,987 ▼ 0.34% SILVER 51.54 ▼ 0.66% SOY 1,227 ▼ 0.16% CORN 447.75 ▼ 0.06% WHEAT 599.25 ▼ 0.04% COFFEE 265.45 ▼ 2.19% SUGAR 18.47 ▲ 2.10% ORANGE JUICE 146.60 ▼ 0.10% COTTON 82.35 ▲ 4.65% COCOA 5,061 ▲ 6.73% BEEF 218.98 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 327.80 ▼ 0.77% LITHIUM 61.07 ▲ 1.82% PETR4 43.55 ▼ 3.11% VALE3 64.43 ▼ 0.57% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 1.26% BBDC4 14.33 ▼ 1.44% ABEV3 15.85 ▲ 0.38% BBAS3 16.89 ▼ 1.23% B3SA3 14.80 ▲ 2.21% WEGE3 51.61 ▲ 1.30% PRIO3 61.47 ▲ 2.42% SUZB3 53.80 ▼ 1.21% RENT3 30.24 ▲ 1.51% AZZA3 15.37 ▲ 4.34% CSAN3 3.03 ▲ 13.06% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.54 ▼ 0.78% GMAT3 4.08 ▲ 7.09% PSSA3 45.98 ▼ 1.48% CVCB3 0.86 — 0.00% POSI3 3.32 ▲ 5.40% SLCE3 17.05 ▼ 0.23% NATU3 5.62 ▲ 1.26% BRKM5 2.92 — 0.00% RANI3 8.39 ▼ 0.71% CSNA3 4.52 ▲ 3.20% IBOV 172,060.43 ▲ 0.42% IPC MEX 72,419.39 ▲ 0.73% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.58 ▼ 0.01% USD/MXN 18.61 ▼ 0.09% USD/CLP 982.08 ▼ 0.22% USD/COP 3,288 ▲ 0.40% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 0.03% USD/ARS 1,544 ▼ 0.11% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 3.70% USD/PYG 6,174 ▲ 1.84% USD/BOB 11.63 ▲ 0.92% USD/DOP 60.48 ▲ 0.13% USD/CRC 446.01 ▲ 1.66% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.18% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 0.20% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 1.17% USD/VES 902.19 ▲ 0.19% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.49 ▲ 2.41% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.22% EUR/BRL 6.18 ▲ 0.09% BRENT 91.74 ▼ 1.10% WTI 85.69 ▼ 0.97% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.25 ▼ 0.45% GOLD 3,987 ▼ 0.34% SILVER 51.54 ▼ 0.66% SOY 1,227 ▼ 0.16% CORN 447.75 ▼ 0.06% WHEAT 599.25 ▼ 0.04% COFFEE 265.45 ▼ 2.19% SUGAR 18.47 ▲ 2.10% ORANGE JUICE 146.60 ▼ 0.10% COTTON 82.35 ▲ 4.65% COCOA 5,061 ▲ 6.73% BEEF 218.98 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 327.80 ▼ 0.77% LITHIUM 61.07 ▲ 1.82% PETR4 43.55 ▼ 3.11% VALE3 64.43 ▼ 0.57% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 1.26% BBDC4 14.33 ▼ 1.44% ABEV3 15.85 ▲ 0.38% BBAS3 16.89 ▼ 1.23% B3SA3 14.80 ▲ 2.21% WEGE3 51.61 ▲ 1.30% PRIO3 61.47 ▲ 2.42% SUZB3 53.80 ▼ 1.21% RENT3 30.24 ▲ 1.51% AZZA3 15.37 ▲ 4.34% CSAN3 3.03 ▲ 13.06% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.54 ▼ 0.78% GMAT3 4.08 ▲ 7.09% PSSA3 45.98 ▼ 1.48% CVCB3 0.86 — 0.00% POSI3 3.32 ▲ 5.40% SLCE3 17.05 ▼ 0.23% NATU3 5.62 ▲ 1.26% BRKM5 2.92 — 0.00% RANI3 8.39 ▼ 0.71% CSNA3 4.52 ▲ 3.20%
since 2009
Thursday, November 12, 2026
Rio de Janeiro Daily City Brief — Thursday, November 12, 2026

Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief — Thursday, November 12, 2026

· November 12, 2026 · 07:00 BRT · 6 min read

The story of the day is which cultural venues are open, and one is not: the Centro Cultural dos Correios in Centro is closed, with exhibitions suspended.

Markets closed with Wall Street higher and volatility lower, while Argentina and Colombia slipped; the board carries the figures.

The day in one line: museums in Centro in the morning, Jardim Botânico if the sky is clear.

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Copacabana beach and the Rio de Janeiro skyline.
Copacabana beach and the Rio de Janeiro skyline.

Instrument Level Session
Ibovespa (Brazil) 172,060 +0.42%
USD/BRL 5.5827 -0.01%

Source: market close, 11 November 2026.

01
Weather & What to Wear
FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK

Check a live forecast for Thursday 12 November before you leave; this plan does not depend on the weather. Carry a light rain layer and sun protection, as Rio can switch quickly.

Closed shoes help on wet Centro pavements. The plan for Friday 13 to Monday 16 is built on opening hours, not weather.

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02
Day at a Glance
SNAPSHOT

— Venue/time: Museu do Amanhã, Praça Mauá, Centro — Thu-Tue 10am-6pm
— Venue/time: Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB), Centro — Wed-Mon 9am-8pm; free
— Markets: Wall Street rose and the VIX fell; Argentina and Colombia lost ground (Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES)
— Weekend/outlook: SAT 14 and SUN 15 — Real Gabinete Português de Leitura is closed; most other venues stay open
— The day for: museums in Centro, then the garden if the weather holds

A good day to be indoors in Centro with the option of a garden afternoon.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Brazil — Live Market Board

B3 · São Paulo
Nov 12, 2026 · 01:27

Ibovespa · benchmark
172,060.43
+0.42%
+9.07% over 12 months

Market breadth · 15 names
60% advancing

9 ▲ advancing6 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / BRL
5.58
-0.01%

EUR / BRL
6.18
+0.09%

Selic rate
13.75%
·

Brent crude
91.74
-1.10%

Iron ore
161.91
·

Sector heatmap · average move today
Consumer Disc.
+4.34%
AZZA3

Industrials
+1.41%
WEGE3, RENT3

Utilities
+1.22%
ENEV3

Consumer Staples
+0.38%
ABEV3

Financials
+0.20%
ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3

Mining
+0.13%
VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4

Energy
-0.35%
PETR4, PRIO3

Materials
-1.21%
SUZB3

Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
172,060.43
+0.42%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
72,419.39
+0.73%

S&P IPSAChile
10,552.02
-0.43%

S&P MERVALArgentina
2,848,945

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,486.39
-1.65%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
IBOV 172,060.43 +0.42% +9.07% 171,336.99
USD/BRL 5.58 -0.01% +5.92% 5.58 5.58 5.58
SELIC 13.75%
PETR4 43.55 -3.11% +31.17% 44.95 44.52 43.30 65,089,600
VALE3 64.43 -0.57% -0.94% 64.80 65.47 64.16 12,171,000
ITUB4 41.72 +1.26% +4.25% 41.20 42.09 41.55 19,415,700
BBDC4 14.33 -1.44% -26.48% 14.54 14.82 14.33 45,613,900
BBAS3 16.89 -1.23% -28.04% 17.10 17.31 16.89 29,418,100
B3SA3 14.80 +2.21% +9.39% 14.48 14.92 14.59 40,245,900
ABEV3 15.85 +0.38% +16.63% 15.79 15.88 15.74 21,260,300
WEGE3 51.61 +1.30% +12.12% 50.95 52.00 50.95 9,826,200
PRIO3 61.47 +2.42% +52.53% 60.02 61.99 60.50 18,937,900
SUZB3 53.80 -1.21% +15.57% 54.46 54.64 53.71 7,203,500
RENT3 30.24 +1.51% -30.08% 29.79 30.77 29.93 8,008,800
AZZA3 15.37 +4.34% -46.54% 14.73 15.45 14.74 3,535,400
CSNA3 4.52 +3.20% -45.61% 4.38 4.52 4.38 15,203,500
GGBR4 25.25 -2.25% +33.60% 25.83 25.81 24.98 5,425,100
ENEV3 27.38 +1.22% +41.94% 27.05 27.66 27.05 7,114,000

Largest moves today
AZZA3
15.37
+4.34%
CSNA3
4.52
+3.20%
PETR4
43.55
-3.11%
PRIO3
61.47
+2.42%
GGBR4
25.25
-2.25%
B3SA3
14.80
+2.21%
RENT3
30.24
+1.51%
BBDC4
14.33
-1.44%

The session read
The Ibovespa rose 0.42%, with breadth positive — 9 of 15 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Materials lagged.

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03
What to See & Do
THURSDAY IN RIO

TODAY’S PICK — CENTRO CULTURE CIRCUIT

Start at the CCBB, finish at the Museu do Amanhã

Begin at the Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB) in Centro, open 9am-8pm and free. It is the easiest first stop because it opens earliest.

Walk or take the VLT to Praça Mauá for the Museu do Amanhã, open 10am-6pm. Check the museum’s website for current ticket prices.

The Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR), also on Praça Mauá, opens 11am-6pm for R$20. It pairs well with the Museu do Amanhã.

The Museu Nacional de Belas Artes on Avenida Rio Branco, Centro, is free and open 10am-6pm. It is only partly reopened, so expect limited galleries.

Paço Imperial on Praça XV, Centro, opens 12pm-6pm and is free. It makes a good late-lunch stop.

OUTDOORS — JARDIM BOTÂNICO AND PARQUE LAGE

The Jardim Botânico, in the neighbourhood of the same name, is open 8am-5pm. Entry is charged, so check the garden’s website for current prices.

Parque Lage, also in Jardim Botânico, is free and open 8am-5pm. Go in the morning, before the afternoon cloud and the 5pm closing.

COFFEE & WHERE TO WORK — CENTRO

Café and coworking hours vary by venue. The CCBB is free and open until 8pm, which makes it a calm place to take a break.

Check wifi and opening hours with any café before you carry a laptop across town.

THE CONTRASTING PLAY — THEATRE AND LIBRARY

For a quieter indoor option, book a guided visit at the Theatro Municipal do Rio in Centro. Visits run Wednesday to Saturday and cost R$20.

The Real Gabinete Português de Leitura in Centro is open Monday to Friday, 10am-5pm, and free.

TONIGHT, AFTER 7 PM

The CCBB stays open until 8pm if you want one last gallery before dinner.

Do not plan on the Centro Cultural dos Correios in Centro: it is closed, with exhibitions suspended.

ALSO ON TODAY

Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB) — Centro — Wed-Mon 9am-8pm, free, the longest hours of any museum today

Museu do Amanhã — Praça Mauá, Centro — Thu-Tue 10am-6pm, paid entry

Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) — Praça Mauá, Centro — Thu-Tue 11am-6pm, R$20 (free Tuesdays)

Museu Nacional de Belas Artes — Avenida Rio Branco, Centro — Tue-Sun 10am-6pm, free, partial reopening

Paço Imperial — Praça XV, Centro — Tue-Sun 12pm-6pm, free

Theatro Municipal do Rio, guided visits — Centro — Wed-Sat, R$20

04
Getting Around
TRANSPORT

The single-journey metro fare is R$7.90. Check the operators for any disruption on the day.

If it rains, ride-app prices tend to rise at the evening peak, so leave earlier or take the metro.

05
Where to Eat
LUNCH & DINNER

Lunch: Eat near Paço Imperial on Praça XV when you finish there.

Dinner: Pick somewhere in Centro or Jardim Botânico close to your last stop.

06
Practical Info
GOOD TO KNOW

Carry a card and a phone with Pix set up, plus a little cash for kiosks. Take photo ID for the museums.

Centro is busy on weekdays but quiet after the offices close, so take a ride app rather than walking empty streets late in the evening.

07
Community & Lifestyle
FOR NEWCOMERS

Newcomers can start at the CCBB, which is free and open all day. Ask at your coworking space or building for local groups, and confirm any event before you travel.

08
Game Day
NO FIXTURE CONFIRMED

Football fans can plan the day around the club and league pages. Check the club or league page for your team before you plan around a game.

09
Business & Markets
WEEK IN FIGURES

Wall Street closed higher on Wednesday and volatility eased. Latin American markets were mixed, with Argentina and Colombia lower and Brazil and Mexico higher.

Gold and silver slipped while the dollar index firmed. Colombia’s peso weakened the most against the dollar.

The figures sit on the board (Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES).

10
Plan Ahead
THE WEEK

THE DAYS AHEAD

THU 12 — Centro circuit: CCBB, Museu do Amanhã or MAR, and Paço Imperial from 12pm.

FRI 13 — Real Gabinete Português de Leitura is open 10am-5pm; the Museu Nacional de Belas Artes is open 10am-6pm.

SAT 14 — Jardim Botânico and Parque Lage are open from 8am; Real Gabinete is closed.

SUN 15 — Museu do Amanhã and CCBB are open; Real Gabinete is closed.

MON 16 — CCBB, Museu do Amanhã and MAR are open; Museu Nacional de Belas Artes and Paço Imperial are closed.

Background: Rio Police Raid Disrupts Schools in Maré.

Background: Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight: Music in Botafogo.

11
FAQ
QUICK ANSWERS

How much is a single metro ride in Rio today?

A single journey costs R$7.90.

Check the operators for any disruption on the day.

Which museums can I visit free today?

The CCBB and the Museu Nacional de Belas Artes are free, as are Parque Lage, Paço Imperial and the Real Gabinete.

The Museu do Amanhã charges for entry, so check its website; MAR costs R$20 (half R$10).

What does the Jardim Botânico cost for a visitor from abroad?

Entry is charged and prices change, so check the garden’s website. It is open 8am-5pm.

Parque Lage next door is free.

Some details (venues, events or the forecast) could not be confirmed for this edition and are left out.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Living in or visiting Rio de Janeiro? See this month's events and our Rio de Janeiro city guide with rents, safety and upcoming concerts.

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Yesterday’s subject line: “Petrobras to pay shareholders US$2.7 billion”

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