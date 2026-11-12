Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief — Thursday, November 12, 2026
The story of the day is which cultural venues are open, and one is not: the Centro Cultural dos Correios in Centro is closed, with exhibitions suspended.
Markets closed with Wall Street higher and volatility lower, while Argentina and Colombia slipped; the board carries the figures.
The day in one line: museums in Centro in the morning, Jardim Botânico if the sky is clear.
|Instrument
|Level
|Session
|Ibovespa (Brazil)
|172,060
|+0.42%
|USD/BRL
|5.5827
|-0.01%
Source: market close, 11 November 2026.
01
Weather & What to Wear
FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK
Check a live forecast for Thursday 12 November before you leave; this plan does not depend on the weather. Carry a light rain layer and sun protection, as Rio can switch quickly.
Closed shoes help on wet Centro pavements. The plan for Friday 13 to Monday 16 is built on opening hours, not weather.
02
Day at a Glance
SNAPSHOT
A good day to be indoors in Centro with the option of a garden afternoon.
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Brazil — Live Market Board
+0.42%
172,060.43
+0.42%
72,419.39
+0.73%
10,552.02
-0.43%
2,848,945
—
2,486.39
-1.65%
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|172,060.43
|+0.42%
|+9.07%
|171,336.99
|—
|—
|—
|USD/BRL
|5.58
|-0.01%
|+5.92%
|5.58
|5.58
|5.58
|—
|SELIC
|13.75%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|PETR4
|43.55
|-3.11%
|+31.17%
|44.95
|44.52
|43.30
|65,089,600
|VALE3
|64.43
|-0.57%
|-0.94%
|64.80
|65.47
|64.16
|12,171,000
|ITUB4
|41.72
|+1.26%
|+4.25%
|41.20
|42.09
|41.55
|19,415,700
|BBDC4
|14.33
|-1.44%
|-26.48%
|14.54
|14.82
|14.33
|45,613,900
|BBAS3
|16.89
|-1.23%
|-28.04%
|17.10
|17.31
|16.89
|29,418,100
|B3SA3
|14.80
|+2.21%
|+9.39%
|14.48
|14.92
|14.59
|40,245,900
|ABEV3
|15.85
|+0.38%
|+16.63%
|15.79
|15.88
|15.74
|21,260,300
|WEGE3
|51.61
|+1.30%
|+12.12%
|50.95
|52.00
|50.95
|9,826,200
|PRIO3
|61.47
|+2.42%
|+52.53%
|60.02
|61.99
|60.50
|18,937,900
|SUZB3
|53.80
|-1.21%
|+15.57%
|54.46
|54.64
|53.71
|7,203,500
|RENT3
|30.24
|+1.51%
|-30.08%
|29.79
|30.77
|29.93
|8,008,800
|AZZA3
|15.37
|+4.34%
|-46.54%
|14.73
|15.45
|14.74
|3,535,400
|CSNA3
|4.52
|+3.20%
|-45.61%
|4.38
|4.52
|4.38
|15,203,500
|GGBR4
|25.25
|-2.25%
|+33.60%
|25.83
|25.81
|24.98
|5,425,100
|ENEV3
|27.38
|+1.22%
|+41.94%
|27.05
|27.66
|27.05
|7,114,000
15.37
+4.34%
4.52
+3.20%
43.55
-3.11%
61.47
+2.42%
25.25
-2.25%
14.80
+2.21%
30.24
+1.51%
14.33
-1.44%
03
What to See & Do
THURSDAY IN RIO
Start at the CCBB, finish at the Museu do Amanhã
Begin at the Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB) in Centro, open 9am-8pm and free. It is the easiest first stop because it opens earliest.
Walk or take the VLT to Praça Mauá for the Museu do Amanhã, open 10am-6pm. Check the museum’s website for current ticket prices.
The Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR), also on Praça Mauá, opens 11am-6pm for R$20. It pairs well with the Museu do Amanhã.
The Museu Nacional de Belas Artes on Avenida Rio Branco, Centro, is free and open 10am-6pm. It is only partly reopened, so expect limited galleries.
Paço Imperial on Praça XV, Centro, opens 12pm-6pm and is free. It makes a good late-lunch stop.
The Jardim Botânico, in the neighbourhood of the same name, is open 8am-5pm. Entry is charged, so check the garden’s website for current prices.
Parque Lage, also in Jardim Botânico, is free and open 8am-5pm. Go in the morning, before the afternoon cloud and the 5pm closing.
Café and coworking hours vary by venue. The CCBB is free and open until 8pm, which makes it a calm place to take a break.
Check wifi and opening hours with any café before you carry a laptop across town.
For a quieter indoor option, book a guided visit at the Theatro Municipal do Rio in Centro. Visits run Wednesday to Saturday and cost R$20.
The Real Gabinete Português de Leitura in Centro is open Monday to Friday, 10am-5pm, and free.
The CCBB stays open until 8pm if you want one last gallery before dinner.
Do not plan on the Centro Cultural dos Correios in Centro: it is closed, with exhibitions suspended.
Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB) — Centro — Wed-Mon 9am-8pm, free, the longest hours of any museum today
Museu do Amanhã — Praça Mauá, Centro — Thu-Tue 10am-6pm, paid entry
Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) — Praça Mauá, Centro — Thu-Tue 11am-6pm, R$20 (free Tuesdays)
Museu Nacional de Belas Artes — Avenida Rio Branco, Centro — Tue-Sun 10am-6pm, free, partial reopening
Paço Imperial — Praça XV, Centro — Tue-Sun 12pm-6pm, free
Theatro Municipal do Rio, guided visits — Centro — Wed-Sat, R$20
04
Getting Around
TRANSPORT
The single-journey metro fare is R$7.90. Check the operators for any disruption on the day.
If it rains, ride-app prices tend to rise at the evening peak, so leave earlier or take the metro.
05
Where to Eat
LUNCH & DINNER
Lunch: Eat near Paço Imperial on Praça XV when you finish there.
Dinner: Pick somewhere in Centro or Jardim Botânico close to your last stop.
06
Practical Info
GOOD TO KNOW
Carry a card and a phone with Pix set up, plus a little cash for kiosks. Take photo ID for the museums.
Centro is busy on weekdays but quiet after the offices close, so take a ride app rather than walking empty streets late in the evening.
07
Community & Lifestyle
FOR NEWCOMERS
Newcomers can start at the CCBB, which is free and open all day. Ask at your coworking space or building for local groups, and confirm any event before you travel.
08
Game Day
NO FIXTURE CONFIRMED
Football fans can plan the day around the club and league pages. Check the club or league page for your team before you plan around a game.
09
Business & Markets
WEEK IN FIGURES
Wall Street closed higher on Wednesday and volatility eased. Latin American markets were mixed, with Argentina and Colombia lower and Brazil and Mexico higher.
Gold and silver slipped while the dollar index firmed. Colombia’s peso weakened the most against the dollar.
The figures sit on the board (Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES).
10
Plan Ahead
THE WEEK
THU 12 — Centro circuit: CCBB, Museu do Amanhã or MAR, and Paço Imperial from 12pm.
FRI 13 — Real Gabinete Português de Leitura is open 10am-5pm; the Museu Nacional de Belas Artes is open 10am-6pm.
SAT 14 — Jardim Botânico and Parque Lage are open from 8am; Real Gabinete is closed.
SUN 15 — Museu do Amanhã and CCBB are open; Real Gabinete is closed.
MON 16 — CCBB, Museu do Amanhã and MAR are open; Museu Nacional de Belas Artes and Paço Imperial are closed.
Background: Rio Police Raid Disrupts Schools in Maré.
Background: Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight: Music in Botafogo.
11
FAQ
QUICK ANSWERS
How much is a single metro ride in Rio today?
A single journey costs R$7.90.
Check the operators for any disruption on the day.
Which museums can I visit free today?
The CCBB and the Museu Nacional de Belas Artes are free, as are Parque Lage, Paço Imperial and the Real Gabinete.
The Museu do Amanhã charges for entry, so check its website; MAR costs R$20 (half R$10).
What does the Jardim Botânico cost for a visitor from abroad?
Entry is charged and prices change, so check the garden’s website. It is open 8am-5pm.
Parque Lage next door is free.
Some details (venues, events or the forecast) could not be confirmed for this edition and are left out.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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