Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief — Thursday, November 12, 2026

The story of the day is which cultural venues are open, and one is not: the Centro Cultural dos Correios in Centro is closed, with exhibitions suspended.

Markets closed with Wall Street higher and volatility lower, while Argentina and Colombia slipped; the board carries the figures.

The day in one line: museums in Centro in the morning, Jardim Botânico if the sky is clear.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Life & Culture story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Copacabana beach and the Rio de Janeiro skyline.

Instrument Level Session Ibovespa (Brazil) 172,060 +0.42% USD/BRL 5.5827 -0.01%

Source: market close, 11 November 2026.

01

Weather & What to Wear

FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK

Check a live forecast for Thursday 12 November before you leave; this plan does not depend on the weather. Carry a light rain layer and sun protection, as Rio can switch quickly.

Closed shoes help on wet Centro pavements. The plan for Friday 13 to Monday 16 is built on opening hours, not weather.

The LatAm Brief One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life. Yesterday’s subject line: “Petrobras to pay shareholders US$2.7 billion” Get the brief Free. We send a confirmation link first — nothing arrives until you click it. Unsubscribe with one click in any edition. If you stop opening us for 30 days we stop sending by ourselves, as we assume the interest is no longer there. See our privacy policy. We never share your email.

02

Day at a Glance

SNAPSHOT

— Venue/time: Museu do Amanhã, Praça Mauá, Centro — Thu-Tue 10am-6pm — Venue/time: Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB), Centro — Wed-Mon 9am-8pm; free — Markets: Wall Street rose and the VIX fell; Argentina and Colombia lost ground (Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES) — Weekend/outlook: SAT 14 and SUN 15 — Real Gabinete Português de Leitura is closed; most other venues stay open — The day for: museums in Centro, then the garden if the weather holds A good day to be indoors in Centro with the option of a garden afternoon.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 172,060.43

+0.42% +9.07% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 60% advancing 9 ▲ advancing 6 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.58 -0.01% EUR / BRL 6.18 +0.09% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 91.74 -1.10% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Disc. +4.34% AZZA3 Industrials +1.41% WEGE3, RENT3 Utilities +1.22% ENEV3 Consumer Staples +0.38% ABEV3 Financials +0.20% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Mining +0.13% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Energy -0.35% PETR4, PRIO3 Materials -1.21% SUZB3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

172,060.43

+0.42%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

72,419.39

+0.73%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,552.02

-0.43%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,486.39

-1.65%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 172,060.43 +0.42% +9.07% 171,336.99 — — — USD/BRL 5.58 -0.01% +5.92% 5.58 5.58 5.58 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 43.55 -3.11% +31.17% 44.95 44.52 43.30 65,089,600 VALE3 64.43 -0.57% -0.94% 64.80 65.47 64.16 12,171,000 ITUB4 41.72 +1.26% +4.25% 41.20 42.09 41.55 19,415,700 BBDC4 14.33 -1.44% -26.48% 14.54 14.82 14.33 45,613,900 BBAS3 16.89 -1.23% -28.04% 17.10 17.31 16.89 29,418,100 B3SA3 14.80 +2.21% +9.39% 14.48 14.92 14.59 40,245,900 ABEV3 15.85 +0.38% +16.63% 15.79 15.88 15.74 21,260,300 WEGE3 51.61 +1.30% +12.12% 50.95 52.00 50.95 9,826,200 PRIO3 61.47 +2.42% +52.53% 60.02 61.99 60.50 18,937,900 SUZB3 53.80 -1.21% +15.57% 54.46 54.64 53.71 7,203,500 RENT3 30.24 +1.51% -30.08% 29.79 30.77 29.93 8,008,800 AZZA3 15.37 +4.34% -46.54% 14.73 15.45 14.74 3,535,400 CSNA3 4.52 +3.20% -45.61% 4.38 4.52 4.38 15,203,500 GGBR4 25.25 -2.25% +33.60% 25.83 25.81 24.98 5,425,100 ENEV3 27.38 +1.22% +41.94% 27.05 27.66 27.05 7,114,000 Largest moves today AZZA3

15.37

+4.34% CSNA3

4.52

+3.20% PETR4

43.55

-3.11% PRIO3

61.47

+2.42% GGBR4

25.25

-2.25% B3SA3

14.80

+2.21% RENT3

30.24

+1.51% BBDC4

14.33

-1.44% The session read The Ibovespa rose 0.42%, with breadth positive — 9 of 15 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Materials lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 12 Nov 2026 Azzas 2154 Profit Dips 5% as Sales Slip 4% Read →

03

What to See & Do

THURSDAY IN RIO

TODAY’S PICK — CENTRO CULTURE CIRCUIT Start at the CCBB, finish at the Museu do Amanhã Begin at the Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB) in Centro, open 9am-8pm and free. It is the easiest first stop because it opens earliest. Walk or take the VLT to Praça Mauá for the Museu do Amanhã, open 10am-6pm. Check the museum’s website for current ticket prices. The Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR), also on Praça Mauá, opens 11am-6pm for R$20. It pairs well with the Museu do Amanhã. The Museu Nacional de Belas Artes on Avenida Rio Branco, Centro, is free and open 10am-6pm. It is only partly reopened, so expect limited galleries. Paço Imperial on Praça XV, Centro, opens 12pm-6pm and is free. It makes a good late-lunch stop.

OUTDOORS — JARDIM BOTÂNICO AND PARQUE LAGE The Jardim Botânico, in the neighbourhood of the same name, is open 8am-5pm. Entry is charged, so check the garden’s website for current prices. Parque Lage, also in Jardim Botânico, is free and open 8am-5pm. Go in the morning, before the afternoon cloud and the 5pm closing.

COFFEE & WHERE TO WORK — CENTRO Café and coworking hours vary by venue. The CCBB is free and open until 8pm, which makes it a calm place to take a break. Check wifi and opening hours with any café before you carry a laptop across town.

THE CONTRASTING PLAY — THEATRE AND LIBRARY For a quieter indoor option, book a guided visit at the Theatro Municipal do Rio in Centro. Visits run Wednesday to Saturday and cost R$20. The Real Gabinete Português de Leitura in Centro is open Monday to Friday, 10am-5pm, and free.

TONIGHT, AFTER 7 PM The CCBB stays open until 8pm if you want one last gallery before dinner. Do not plan on the Centro Cultural dos Correios in Centro: it is closed, with exhibitions suspended.

ALSO ON TODAY Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB) — Centro — Wed-Mon 9am-8pm, free, the longest hours of any museum today Museu do Amanhã — Praça Mauá, Centro — Thu-Tue 10am-6pm, paid entry Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) — Praça Mauá, Centro — Thu-Tue 11am-6pm, R$20 (free Tuesdays) Museu Nacional de Belas Artes — Avenida Rio Branco, Centro — Tue-Sun 10am-6pm, free, partial reopening Paço Imperial — Praça XV, Centro — Tue-Sun 12pm-6pm, free Theatro Municipal do Rio, guided visits — Centro — Wed-Sat, R$20

04

Getting Around

TRANSPORT

The single-journey metro fare is R$7.90. Check the operators for any disruption on the day.

If it rains, ride-app prices tend to rise at the evening peak, so leave earlier or take the metro.

05

Where to Eat

LUNCH & DINNER

Lunch: Eat near Paço Imperial on Praça XV when you finish there.

Dinner: Pick somewhere in Centro or Jardim Botânico close to your last stop.

06

Practical Info

GOOD TO KNOW

Carry a card and a phone with Pix set up, plus a little cash for kiosks. Take photo ID for the museums.

Centro is busy on weekdays but quiet after the offices close, so take a ride app rather than walking empty streets late in the evening.

07

Community & Lifestyle

FOR NEWCOMERS

Newcomers can start at the CCBB, which is free and open all day. Ask at your coworking space or building for local groups, and confirm any event before you travel.

08

Game Day

NO FIXTURE CONFIRMED

Football fans can plan the day around the club and league pages. Check the club or league page for your team before you plan around a game.

09

Business & Markets

WEEK IN FIGURES

Wall Street closed higher on Wednesday and volatility eased. Latin American markets were mixed, with Argentina and Colombia lower and Brazil and Mexico higher.

Gold and silver slipped while the dollar index firmed. Colombia’s peso weakened the most against the dollar.

The figures sit on the board (Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES).

10

Plan Ahead

THE WEEK

THE DAYS AHEAD THU 12 — Centro circuit: CCBB, Museu do Amanhã or MAR, and Paço Imperial from 12pm. FRI 13 — Real Gabinete Português de Leitura is open 10am-5pm; the Museu Nacional de Belas Artes is open 10am-6pm. SAT 14 — Jardim Botânico and Parque Lage are open from 8am; Real Gabinete is closed. SUN 15 — Museu do Amanhã and CCBB are open; Real Gabinete is closed. MON 16 — CCBB, Museu do Amanhã and MAR are open; Museu Nacional de Belas Artes and Paço Imperial are closed.

Background: Rio Police Raid Disrupts Schools in Maré.

Background: Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight: Music in Botafogo.

11

FAQ

QUICK ANSWERS

How much is a single metro ride in Rio today?

A single journey costs R$7.90. Check the operators for any disruption on the day.

Which museums can I visit free today?

The CCBB and the Museu Nacional de Belas Artes are free, as are Parque Lage, Paço Imperial and the Real Gabinete. The Museu do Amanhã charges for entry, so check its website; MAR costs R$20 (half R$10).

What does the Jardim Botânico cost for a visitor from abroad?

Entry is charged and prices change, so check the garden’s website. It is open 8am-5pm. Parque Lage next door is free.

Some details (venues, events or the forecast) could not be confirmed for this edition and are left out.