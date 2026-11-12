Latin America Sports Daily for Thursday, November 12, 2026

Prediction markets: Polymarket gives Argentina a 60.5% chance against Uruguay, and gives Cruz Azul a 25% chance to win the Liga MX: 2026 Apertura, as of November 11, 11:07 p.m. ET. Prices are bets, not polls.
Boca Juniors meet Atlético Mineiro on Saturday 21 November in the Copa Sudamericana final at Barranquilla, Colombia. It is Argentina against Brazil for South America’s second-tier club trophy.
Palmeiras play Estudiantes de La Plata on 28 November in the Copa Libertadores final in Montevideo. It is a rematch of the 1968 final at the same stadium.
Flamengo lead Palmeiras by three points in the Brasileirão with four rounds left for most clubs. The season ends on 2 December.
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Today’s headlines November 12, 2026
Event
Status
Angle
Copa Sudamericana final
Sat 21 Nov, Barranquilla
Boca Juniors v Atlético Mineiro for the continent’s second-tier club title.
Copa Libertadores final
Sat 28 Nov, Montevideo
Palmeiras v Estudiantes, a rematch of the 1968 final at the Estadio Centenario.
Brasileirão title race
After round 34
Flamengo 76 points, Palmeiras 73, with the two meeting at Arena Palmeiras.
Brasileirão relegation
After round 34
Corinthians sit 17th on 37 points, inside the bottom four.
02
Palmeiras and Estudiantes set for the Copa Libertadores final on 28 November
Preview
The Copa Libertadores is South America’s equivalent of the Champions League. This year’s final is Palmeiras of São Paulo against Estudiantes de La Plata of Argentina on Saturday 28 November.
The match is at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay, the neutral venue Conmebol chose for the decider. Check Conmebol’s official match page for the kick-off time.
Estudiantes reached the final by beating Flamengo on penalties after a 0-0 draw in their semi-final. Palmeiras had earlier beaten Fluminense.
Both finalists are from the two biggest football nations in the region, and the winner earns a place in the global club competition that follows.
In short — Palmeiras v Estudiantes is the Libertadores final on 28 November in Montevideo, after Estudiantes knocked out Flamengo on penalties.
Flamengo lead Palmeiras by three points as the Brasileirão enters its final month
Football
After round 34, Flamengo lead the Brasileirão Série A with 76 points. Palmeiras are second on 73, and Cruzeiro are a distant third on 60.
The two leaders meet at Arena Palmeiras, later this season; check the CBF calendar, the Brazilian football confederation’s fixture list, for the date.
Behind them, Fluminense are fourth on 57 points, Athletico-PR fifth on 54 and Bahia sixth on 53. The season ends on 2 December.
In short — Flamengo hold a three-point lead over Palmeiras, and their meeting at Arena Palmeiras could settle the title.
04
Corinthians are in the bottom four as the Brasileirão relegation fight tightens
Football
Corinthians, one of Brazil’s most popular clubs, are 17th on 37 points after round 34. Grêmio are level on points but ahead on goal difference.
Remo and Chapecoense are also in the bottom four.
Four rounds remain for most clubs, so the bottom of the table can still change. Four clubs go down from the 20-team top flight each year.
In short — Corinthians are 17th on 37 points, with Grêmio level on points but ahead on goal difference.
What Prediction Markets Say
Implied chances from traders’ prices, as of November 11, 11:07 p.m. ET.
Argentina vs. Uruguay
Argentina 60.5%
Polymarket · US$10,253 traded
Liga MX: 2026 Apertura Champion
Cruz Azul 25% · Guadalajara 21% · América 19%
Polymarket · US$143,685 traded
Brazil Série A: Winner
Flamengo 83% · Palmeiras 14%
Polymarket · US$59,988 traded
Copa Libertadores: Winner
Palmeiras 71.5% · Estudiantes LP 27.5%
Polymarket · US$40,860 traded
Bolivia LFPB: Teams relegated (2026)
GV San José 67.5% · Real Tomayapo 44.5% · Bulo Bulo 7.6%
Polymarket · US$19,493 traded
Chile Primera: Teams relegated (2026)
Audax Italiano 15% · Colo-Colo 1.1% · Universidad de Chile 0.2%
Polymarket · US$10,342 traded
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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