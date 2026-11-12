Latin America Sports Daily for Thursday, November 12, 2026

Prediction markets: Polymarket gives Argentina a 60.5% chance against Uruguay, and gives Cruz Azul a 25% chance to win the Liga MX: 2026 Apertura, as of November 11, 11:07 p.m. ET. Prices are bets, not polls.

Boca Juniors meet Atlético Mineiro on Saturday 21 November in the Copa Sudamericana final at Barranquilla, Colombia. It is Argentina against Brazil for South America’s second-tier club trophy.

Palmeiras play Estudiantes de La Plata on 28 November in the Copa Libertadores final in Montevideo. It is a rematch of the 1968 final at the same stadium.

Flamengo lead Palmeiras by three points in the Brasileirão with four rounds left for most clubs. The season ends on 2 December.