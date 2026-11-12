Latin America Sports Daily for Thursday, November 12, 2026

IBOV 172,060.43 ▲ 0.42% IPC MEX 72,419.39 ▲ 0.73% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.58▼ 0.01% USD/MXN18.60▼ 0.12% USD/CLP982.08▼ 0.22% USD/COP3,288▲ 0.40% USD/PEN3.41▼ 0.03% USD/ARS1,544▼ 0.11% USD/UYU40.52▲ 3.70% USD/PYG6,174▲ 1.84% USD/BOB11.63▲ 0.92% USD/DOP60.48▲ 0.13% USD/CRC446.01▲ 1.66% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.18% USD/HNL26.90▲ 0.20% USD/NIO36.62▲ 1.17% USD/VES902.19▲ 0.19% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.49▲ 2.33% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.23% EUR/BRL6.18▲ 0.09% BRENT 91.74 ▼ 1.10% WTI 85.69 ▼ 0.97% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.25 ▼ 0.45% GOLD 3,987 ▼ 0.34% SILVER 51.54 ▼ 0.66% SOY 1,227 ▼ 0.16% CORN 447.75 ▼ 0.06% WHEAT 599.25 ▼ 0.04% COFFEE 265.45 ▼ 2.19% SUGAR 18.47 ▲ 2.10% ORANGE JUICE 146.60 ▼ 0.10% COTTON 82.35 ▲ 4.65% COCOA 5,061 ▲ 6.73% BEEF 218.98 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 327.80 ▼ 0.77% LITHIUM 61.07 ▲ 1.82% PETR4 43.55 ▼ 3.11% VALE3 64.43 ▼ 0.57% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 1.26% BBDC4 14.33 ▼ 1.44% ABEV3 15.85 ▲ 0.38% BBAS3 16.89 ▼ 1.23% B3SA3 14.80 ▲ 2.21% WEGE3 51.61 ▲ 1.30% PRIO3 61.47 ▲ 2.42% SUZB3 53.80 ▼ 1.21% RENT3 30.24 ▲ 1.51% AZZA3 15.37 ▲ 4.34% CSAN3 3.03 ▲ 13.06% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.54 ▼ 0.78% GMAT3 4.08 ▲ 7.09% PSSA3 45.98 ▼ 1.48% CVCB3 0.86 — 0.00% POSI3 3.32 ▲ 5.40% SLCE3 17.05 ▼ 0.23% NATU3 5.62 ▲ 1.26% BRKM5 2.92 — 0.00% RANI3 8.39 ▼ 0.71% CSNA3 4.52 ▲ 3.20% IBOV 172,060.43 ▲ 0.42% IPC MEX 72,419.39 ▲ 0.73% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.58 ▼ 0.01% USD/MXN 18.61 ▼ 0.09% USD/CLP 982.08 ▼ 0.22% USD/COP 3,288 ▲ 0.40% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 0.03% USD/ARS 1,544 ▼ 0.11% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 3.70% USD/PYG 6,174 ▲ 1.84% USD/BOB 11.63 ▲ 0.92% USD/DOP 60.48 ▲ 0.13% USD/CRC 446.01 ▲ 1.66% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.18% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 0.20% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 1.17% USD/VES 902.19 ▲ 0.19% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.49 ▲ 2.41% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.22% EUR/BRL 6.18 ▲ 0.09% BRENT 91.74 ▼ 1.10% WTI 85.69 ▼ 0.97% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.25 ▼ 0.45% GOLD 3,987 ▼ 0.34% SILVER 51.54 ▼ 0.66% SOY 1,227 ▼ 0.16% CORN 447.75 ▼ 0.06% WHEAT 599.25 ▼ 0.04% COFFEE 265.45 ▼ 2.19% SUGAR 18.47 ▲ 2.10% ORANGE JUICE 146.60 ▼ 0.10% COTTON 82.35 ▲ 4.65% COCOA 5,061 ▲ 6.73% BEEF 218.98 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 327.80 ▼ 0.77% LITHIUM 61.07 ▲ 1.82% PETR4 43.55 ▼ 3.11% VALE3 64.43 ▼ 0.57% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 1.26% BBDC4 14.33 ▼ 1.44% ABEV3 15.85 ▲ 0.38% BBAS3 16.89 ▼ 1.23% B3SA3 14.80 ▲ 2.21% WEGE3 51.61 ▲ 1.30% PRIO3 61.47 ▲ 2.42% SUZB3 53.80 ▼ 1.21% RENT3 30.24 ▲ 1.51% AZZA3 15.37 ▲ 4.34% CSAN3 3.03 ▲ 13.06% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.54 ▼ 0.78% GMAT3 4.08 ▲ 7.09% PSSA3 45.98 ▼ 1.48% CVCB3 0.86 — 0.00% POSI3 3.32 ▲ 5.40% SLCE3 17.05 ▼ 0.23% NATU3 5.62 ▲ 1.26% BRKM5 2.92 — 0.00% RANI3 8.39 ▼ 0.71% CSNA3 4.52 ▲ 3.20%
since 2009
Thursday, November 12, 2026
Sports Daily
November 12, 2026 · 4 min read
Sports International Sports

Latin America Sports Daily for Thursday, November 12, 2026

By · · 4 min read

Prediction markets: Polymarket gives Argentina a 60.5% chance against Uruguay, and gives Cruz Azul a 25% chance to win the Liga MX: 2026 Apertura, as of November 11, 11:07 p.m. ET. Prices are bets, not polls.

Boca Juniors meet Atlético Mineiro on Saturday 21 November in the Copa Sudamericana final at Barranquilla, Colombia. It is Argentina against Brazil for South America’s second-tier club trophy.

Palmeiras play Estudiantes de La Plata on 28 November in the Copa Libertadores final in Montevideo. It is a rematch of the 1968 final at the same stadium.

Flamengo lead Palmeiras by three points in the Brasileirão with four rounds left for most clubs. The season ends on 2 December.

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Today’s headlines November 12, 2026

Event Status Angle
Copa Sudamericana final Sat 21 Nov, Barranquilla Boca Juniors v Atlético Mineiro for the continent’s second-tier club title.
Copa Libertadores final Sat 28 Nov, Montevideo Palmeiras v Estudiantes, a rematch of the 1968 final at the Estadio Centenario.
Brasileirão title race After round 34 Flamengo 76 points, Palmeiras 73, with the two meeting at Arena Palmeiras.
Brasileirão relegation After round 34 Corinthians sit 17th on 37 points, inside the bottom four.
02

Palmeiras and Estudiantes set for the Copa Libertadores final on 28 November

Preview

The Copa Libertadores is South America’s equivalent of the Champions League. This year’s final is Palmeiras of São Paulo against Estudiantes de La Plata of Argentina on Saturday 28 November.

The match is at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay, the neutral venue Conmebol chose for the decider. Check Conmebol’s official match page for the kick-off time.

Estudiantes reached the final by beating Flamengo on penalties after a 0-0 draw in their semi-final. Palmeiras had earlier beaten Fluminense.

Both finalists are from the two biggest football nations in the region, and the winner earns a place in the global club competition that follows.

In short — Palmeiras v Estudiantes is the Libertadores final on 28 November in Montevideo, after Estudiantes knocked out Flamengo on penalties.
Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.
Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, one of the 2026 World Cup stadiums.
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03

Flamengo lead Palmeiras by three points as the Brasileirão enters its final month

Football

After round 34, Flamengo lead the Brasileirão Série A with 76 points. Palmeiras are second on 73, and Cruzeiro are a distant third on 60.

The two leaders meet at Arena Palmeiras, later this season; check the CBF calendar, the Brazilian football confederation’s fixture list, for the date.

Behind them, Fluminense are fourth on 57 points, Athletico-PR fifth on 54 and Bahia sixth on 53. The season ends on 2 December.

In short — Flamengo hold a three-point lead over Palmeiras, and their meeting at Arena Palmeiras could settle the title.
04

Corinthians are in the bottom four as the Brasileirão relegation fight tightens

Football

Corinthians, one of Brazil’s most popular clubs, are 17th on 37 points after round 34. Grêmio are level on points but ahead on goal difference.

Remo and Chapecoense are also in the bottom four.

Four rounds remain for most clubs, so the bottom of the table can still change. Four clubs go down from the 20-team top flight each year.

In short — Corinthians are 17th on 37 points, with Grêmio level on points but ahead on goal difference.

What Prediction Markets Say

Implied chances from traders’ prices, as of November 11, 11:07 p.m. ET.

Argentina vs. Uruguay

Argentina 60.5%

Polymarket · US$10,253 traded

Liga MX: 2026 Apertura Champion

Cruz Azul 25% · Guadalajara 21% · América 19%

Polymarket · US$143,685 traded

Brazil Série A: Winner

Flamengo 83% · Palmeiras 14%

Polymarket · US$59,988 traded

Copa Libertadores: Winner

Palmeiras 71.5% · Estudiantes LP 27.5%

Polymarket · US$40,860 traded

Bolivia LFPB: Teams relegated (2026)

GV San José 67.5% · Real Tomayapo 44.5% · Bulo Bulo 7.6%

Polymarket · US$19,493 traded

Chile Primera: Teams relegated (2026)

Audax Italiano 15% · Colo-Colo 1.1% · Universidad de Chile 0.2%

Polymarket · US$10,342 traded

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

All football and sports odds, updated every 30 minutes

04

Frequently Asked Questions

FAQ

When is the Copa Sudamericana final?

It is on Saturday 21 November at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla, Colombia. Boca Juniors play Atlético Mineiro.

Check Conmebol’s official match page for the kick-off time.

When and where is the Copa Libertadores final?

It is on Saturday 28 November at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay. Palmeiras play Estudiantes de La Plata.

Check Conmebol’s official match page for the kick-off time.

Who will win the Brasileirão?

Flamengo lead on 76 points, three ahead of Palmeiras on 73, after round 34.

The season ends on 2 December, and the two sides meet at Arena Palmeiras.

In short — Two continental finals fall on 21 and 28 November, and Flamengo lead Palmeiras by three points in the Brasileirão.

Sources: Vanguardia — Boca reach the Sudamericana final, Extra.ec — Boca v Atlético Mineiro final, Contexto Tucumán — Boca’s final opponent, El Economista — when Boca play the final, 442 Perfil — Palmeiras v Estudiantes Libertadores final

Updated: 2026-11-11T23:21:00-03:00 by Oliver Mason, Latin America sports correspondent.

Related coverage: Argentina Keeps Austerity After Pope’s Visit · Colombia Weighs Another US$200M Quake Loan · Dominican Fishermen Found Dead Near Haiti.

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Connected Coverage

Argentina Keeps Austerity After Pope’s Visit

Colombia Weighs Another US$200M Quake Loan

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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