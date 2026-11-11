Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight: Music in Botafogo — November 11, 2026

Rio de Janeiro · Nightlife

Rio de Janeiro nightlife tonight, Wednesday 11 November 2026, is a small-club night. The one show we could confirm is Zé Luiz Rinaldi presenting “Chacoalha” at Audio Rebel, a music club in Botafogo, with full-price tickets at R$60 (about US$11). Thursday and Friday look busier, with a jazz night at the same club and the band Gilsons, joined by the veteran singer Gilberto Gil, at Vivo Rio, a large concert hall by Flamengo Park.

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— Weather Open-Meteo, a free weather service, forecasts 23.8°C (75°F) at 6 p.m. with a 2 per cent chance of rain, then 22.0°C (72°F) and 0 per cent at 10 p.m.

— Top pick Zé Luiz Rinaldi presents “Chacoalha” at Audio Rebel, Botafogo, listed for 8 p.m.

— Neighborhood in focus Botafogo, a South Zone district beside Botafogo Bay, where Audio Rebel sits.

— Entry prices Audio Rebel R$60 full price (about US$11) and R$30 half price (about US$5). R$ is the Brazilian real. Rate: US$1 = R$5.58 (PTAX, the central bank’s official daily dollar rate, 10 November, the latest fixing).

— Safety note Use official ride apps after dark and keep your phone out of sight when you leave a show.

Planning more nights? Read our Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Guide 2026, with neighborhoods, costs, safety and how the scene works.

If You Only Go to One Place Audio Rebel, Rua Visconde de Silva 55, Botafogo, 8 p.m. Zé Luiz Rinaldi presents “Chacoalha”, and the club’s agenda lists 8 p.m. while the event page says 8:30 p.m. Full price is R$60 (about US$11), half price R$30 (about US$5), so plan to arrive by 8.

Tonight’s Top Pick (Evening)

1. Zé Luiz Rinaldi presents “Chacoalha”, Audio Rebel Audio Rebel is a small music club in Botafogo that runs a show most weeknights. Its agenda names Zé Luiz Rinaldi as the performer tonight and describes “Chacoalha” as voice, guitar, song and poetry. When Wednesday 11 November 2026. The agenda says 8 p.m.; the event page says 8:30 p.m.

Genre Singer-songwriter songs and poetry, voice and guitar, as the event page describes it.

Entry Full price R$60 (about US$11), half price R$30 (about US$5), sold through Lets.events, a ticketing site. The pages show no sold-out label.

Address Rua Visconde de Silva 55, Botafogo.

Verdict The only night out we could verify in town. For foreigners: confirm the start time with the club before you leave, because its two pages disagree by half an hour.

File photo: Ipanema beach and the Two Brothers hill at sunset, in Rio’s South Zone. Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight, November 11, 2026.

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Later This Week

— Thursday 12 November Audio Rebel’s “Jazz no Rebel” night, a tribute to “Somethin’ Else”, starts at 8 p.m., at R$50 (about US$9) in advance through Sympla, a ticketing site, and R$60 (about US$11) on the door.

— Thursday 12 November Sesc Copacabana, a centre of Sesc, a Brazilian social-services and arts network, at Rua Domingos Ferreira 160, lists the play “Boca de Ouro” at 8 p.m. We found no price on its page.

— Friday 13 November Audio Rebel lists “Leleo e os Maravilhas”, a band, at 8 p.m. for R$35 (about US$6).

— Friday 13 November Vivo Rio, Avenida Infante Dom Henrique 85, lists the band Gilsons with a special guest appearance by Gilberto Gil at 9 p.m. The site marks tickets as “last tickets”, and we did not see a price.

The Night in Context

Wednesday is one of the quietest nights in Rio, and tonight shows it. The big halls are dark, and the one verified listing is a club show with a ticket under US$12.

That is not a bad thing for a visitor. A small room lets you hear the musicians closely, and it costs far less than a stadium or theatre night.

Audio Rebel sits in Botafogo, a South Zone district beside Botafogo Bay. It is residential, so the streets feel calmer than Copacabana or Lapa after dark.

The club’s agenda also shows how the week builds. Wednesday costs R$60 (about US$11) at full price, Thursday R$50 (about US$9) in advance, and Friday R$35 (about US$6).

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Thursday is the better night for a first-time visitor who likes jazz. Advance tickets are cheaper, and the club says online sales for its shows close the day before an event, unless it sells out.

Friday is the night to plan around if you want a big-name concert. Gilsons, with Gilberto Gil as a guest, is the headline at Vivo Rio, but the venue already shows “last tickets”.

Gilberto Gil is one of Brazil’s best-known musicians, so a guest spot is a draw even for people who do not follow the band. If you want to go, buy before Friday rather than on the day.

The weather helps tonight. At 24°C (75°F) at 6 p.m. and 22°C (72°F) at 10 p.m., with almost no chance of rain after dark, you can walk to dinner and on to the show without an umbrella.

The rule for a Wednesday is simple. Pick one small room, confirm the time, and leave early enough to arrive before the music starts.

Practical Notes

— Transport Use a ride app such as Uber or 99, a Brazilian ride app, or the Metro, Rio’s underground. Botafogo is in the South Zone, and a ride from Copacabana or Ipanema is short.

— Tickets Buy through the venue’s own page or the platform it names, such as Lets.events or Sympla. Avoid street sellers outside any venue.

— Weather A light layer is enough. It is 23.8°C (75°F) at 6 p.m. and 22.0°C (72°F) at 10 p.m.

— Safety Carry a copy of your passport rather than the original. Keep your phone out of sight when you leave a show, and use official ride apps after dark.

What We Could Not Confirm

— Audio Rebel start time The club’s agenda lists 8 p.m. for “Chacoalha”, while the event page says 8:30 p.m. We could not resolve the difference, and the page gives no further detail.

— Chamber music Sympla, a ticketing site, lists a chamber-music concert by the Quarteto Wanderlust in Rio on Wednesday at 7 p.m., but its page showed no venue or price, so we do not list it as a pick.

— Large venues Circo Voador, a concert hall in Lapa, and Blue Note Rio, a jazz club in Copacabana, showed no readable listing for tonight, so we list nothing for them.

— Tuesday’s show The Brazilian singer Chico César played the Teatro Sesc Ginástico on Tuesday 10 November, so he is not on tonight.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is on in Rio de Janeiro tonight, Wednesday 11 November 2026?

Zé Luiz Rinaldi presents “Chacoalha” at Audio Rebel in Botafogo, listed for 8 p.m. at R$60 (about US$11). It is the only show we could confirm for tonight.

How much is Audio Rebel tonight?

Full price is R$60 (about US$11) and half price is R$30 (about US$5). Tickets are sold through Lets.events, and the pages show no sold-out label.

What is the weather in Rio tonight?

Open-Meteo forecasts 23.8°C (75°F) at 6 p.m. with a 2 per cent chance of rain. By 10 p.m. it is 22.0°C (72°F) with no chance of rain.

What is on in Rio later this week?

Thursday 12 November brings a jazz night at Audio Rebel from R$50 (about US$9), and Friday 13 November brings Gilsons with Gilberto Gil at Vivo Rio. Vivo Rio’s site shows “last tickets” for Friday.

Sources: Audio Rebel, Vivo Rio, Sesc Rio, Sympla, Open-Meteo (weather service, 11 November 2026), Banco Central do Brasil, Brazil’s central bank (PTAX rate, US$1 = R$5.5840, 10 November 2026).





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