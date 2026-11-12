Moving to Cameroon in 2026, A Practical Guide

Moving to Cameroon takes careful preparation, because visas, vaccine certificates, cash and security zones all follow local rules. Canada advises against travel to several regions, so the choice of where to live matters.

For a reader in the United States, the practical risk sits in the details, because governments publish different warnings for different regions. The Government of Canada, in travel advice updated on 14 October 2026, tells its citizens to avoid all travel to several zones, among them the Far North, North-West and South-West regions.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Entry. Visa applications go through the government portal evisacam.cm; we could not confirm current fees.

Health. Yellow fever vaccination is required from age 1; malaria pills are advised everywhere in the country.

Safety. Canada advises against all travel to the Far North, North-West, South-West and border areas.

Money. 10,000 CFA francs is about US$17; cards are rarely accepted outside international hotels.

Prices. Inflation reached 3.4% in July 2026, up from 3.0% in June.

A move to Cameroon starts with a visa, vaccines, insurance and cash, all sorted before arrival.

Traffic on a street in Douala, Cameroon’s port and commercial city, in 2016. Photo: Bmnda / Wikimedia Commons (CC0)

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Visas and Entry Rules

Cameroon’s government runs its visa service through the portal evisacam.cm, which lists visa applications, consular cards, exit visa applications and laissez-passer documents (emergency travel papers). The portal offers French and English, and its public pages showed no fee schedule when we opened them.

The Government of Canada says Canadian citizens need a visa for tourism, business or study, and must hold an onward or return ticket. It also advises a passport valid for at least six months beyond the planned departure date.

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Canadians who go to work must obtain a resident card shortly after arrival, the same government says. We could not read the rules for US passports, so Americans should confirm them with the Embassy of Cameroon in Washington before booking.

In Plain English CFA franc. The currency, code XAF, shared by six Central African countries and tied to the euro.

The currency, code XAF, shared by six Central African countries and tied to the euro. E-visa. An electronic visa that you apply for online.

An electronic visa that you apply for online. CDC. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the federal public health agency.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the federal public health agency. INS. Cameroon’s National Institute of Statistics, the official source for inflation data.

Cameroon’s National Institute of Statistics, the official source for inflation data. Far North. One of Cameroon’s ten regions, bordering Nigeria and Chad, where Canada warns of terrorism and armed attacks.

Money and Costs

Cameroon uses the Central African CFA franc, and the Government of Canada describes the country as largely cash-based. At roughly 585 CFA francs per US$1, a rounded market level in the second week of November 2026, 10,000 CFA francs is about US$17.

Credit cards are rarely accepted outside international hotels, and card and ATM fraud occurs frequently, the Canadian advice says. It recommends ATMs in public areas or inside a bank or business, and covering the keypad when entering a PIN.

Sending money out of Cameroon needs authorization from the Ministry of Finance, according to the same advice, and bank transfers are slow and carry fees. Plan a way of paying that does not depend on a single card.

Cameroon’s National Institute of Statistics (INS) said on 28 August 2026 that consumer prices rose 3.4% in July from a year earlier, up from 3.0% in June. The 12-month average was 2.6%, below the 3% ceiling set by CEMAC, the six-nation Central African economic and monetary community.

We found no official price list for rents, groceries or school fees, so this guide prints none. Compare at least two quotes from landlords or agents before signing.

Health and Healthcare

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says Cameroon requires a yellow fever vaccine from all arriving travelers aged 1 year or older, and recommends it from 9 months. Its country page, updated on 23 April 2025, also says malaria is present in all areas, with chloroquine-resistant strains.

CDC recommends prescription malaria medicine, with atovaquone-proguanil, doxycycline, mefloquine and tafenoquine listed as options. It also recommends hepatitis B vaccination for unvaccinated travelers of all ages, and its global polio notice of 23 September 2026 asks everyone to check their polio shots.

The Government of Canada says medical facilities are limited in Yaoundé, the capital, and in Douala, and very limited elsewhere. Hospitals often ask for a cash deposit, a payment guarantee or proof of insurance first.

It advises insurance that covers medical evacuation, because air evacuation abroad may be needed in an emergency. The emergency numbers it lists are 117 for police, 118 for firefighters and 119 for medical help.

Safety by Region

The US State Department rates Cameroon Level 2 of 4, Exercise Increased Caution, in an advisory issued on 15 May 2026, according to published summaries that we could not check on the page itself (reported, not confirmed). Those summaries cite crime, terrorism, unrest, kidnapping and explosive devices, and name a high kidnapping risk in the North-West and South-West regions.

The Government of Canada is stricter and rates Cameroon “Exercise a high degree of caution” with regional advisories. It says to avoid all travel to the Far North region, the Mayo-Louti Department in the North, the North-West and South-West regions, and areas within 30 km of the borders with Nigeria, Chad and the Central African Republic.

It advises avoiding non-essential travel to the North and Adamaoua regions. The stated reasons across these zones are terrorism, armed attacks, clashes between armed groups and security forces, and kidnapping.

Petty crime such as pickpocketing and bag snatching occurs in all cities, the Canadian advice says, and it names Mokolo market and Kennedy Avenue in Yaoundé among places for extra care. It also reports violent crime, including armed robbery and carjacking, especially at night, and recommends not walking alone after dark.

The same advice calls road safety a major issue, with poor secondary roads and motorbike taxis, known as okada, frequently involved in accidents. In the central and southern regions the rainy seasons run from mid-March to mid-June and from mid-September to mid-November, and floods can close roads.

Laws and Daily Life

Same-sex relations are a crime in Cameroon, and the Canadian advice says people accused face fines and up to five years in prison. It tells LGBTQ travelers to weigh the risks and avoid public displays of affection.

Photography of airports, ports, military sites, government buildings and uniformed personnel is prohibited, and authorities may ask for identification at any time. The advice recommends carrying valid identification and keeping copies of the passport and visa.

Dual citizenship is not legally recognized, so a dual national may be treated as a Cameroonian and denied foreign consular help, the Canadian government warns. Drivers need an international driving permit with their home licence, and a Cameroonian licence after one year.

Fuel shortages occur occasionally, especially in December and January, and local authorities may ration fuel, the advice adds. For the political backdrop, see our guides to Cameroon explained for newcomers and who holds power in Cameroon.

What It Means for You

A move works best when the order of steps is right: confirm the visa route first, then vaccines and insurance, then housing. Signing a lease before the visa is settled risks paying for housing that you cannot use.

Practical Steps Visa. Ask the Embassy of Cameroon in Washington or evisacam.cm for US-specific rules and fees.

Ask the Embassy of Cameroon in Washington or evisacam.cm for US-specific rules and fees. Health. Get a yellow fever certificate, malaria medicine and hepatitis B cover before departure.

Get a yellow fever certificate, malaria medicine and hepatitis B cover before departure. Insurance. Buy a policy that includes medical evacuation and hospital deposits.

Buy a policy that includes medical evacuation and hospital deposits. Place. Check each region against the Canadian and US advisories before you choose where to live.

Check each region against the Canadian and US advisories before you choose where to live. Cash. Bring a mix of cash and cards and expect to pay many bills in CFA francs.

Political events can change the picture quickly, and readers can follow the February 2027 vote and Cameroon politics and key players for context. Re-check the government advisories in the week before you fly.

What Is Not Known

We could not confirm current visa fees or processing times for US citizens, because the portal showed none publicly and the embassy documents did not load. We also could not open the US State Department page, so its Level 2 rating is reported, not confirmed.

No official source we reached gives rents, school fees or grocery prices, so any budget needs local quotes. Conditions in the North-West and South-West regions can change between advisory updates.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do Americans need a visa for Cameroon?

Visa rules are set by Cameroon, and Canada says its citizens need one for tourism, business and study. We could not read the US-specific rules, so confirm them with the Embassy of Cameroon in Washington or on evisacam.cm.

Is a yellow fever vaccine required for Cameroon?

Yes, the CDC says Cameroon requires the vaccine from all arriving travelers aged 1 year or older. CDC recommends it from 9 months of age.

Which parts of Cameroon should foreigners avoid?

Canada advises against all travel to the Far North region, the Mayo-Louti Department, the North-West and South-West regions and areas within 30 km of the borders with Nigeria, Chad and the Central African Republic. It advises avoiding non-essential travel to the North and Adamaoua regions.