Colombian Police Officer Killed in Casanare

Colombia Security

Key Facts ·Who. Patrolman Juan Sebastián Quintero Caldas of Colombia’s National Police was killed; a second officer was wounded. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Colombia story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. ·What. Armed men shot two officers in Hato Corozal, Casanare, on the night of Wednesday 11 November 2026. ·Order. President Abelardo de la Espriella ordered all security and intelligence capabilities to find the attackers. ·Not known. No suspect has been named and no armed group has claimed the attack. ·Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition). ·As of 12 November 2026, 07:30 GMT

Gunmen shot dead a Colombian police patrolman and wounded a second officer in Hato Corozal, a town in the eastern plains department of Casanare, on the night of Wednesday 11 November 2026. President Abelardo de la Espriella ordered the security forces to find and capture those responsible.

Hato Corozal lies in the north of Casanare, close to the department of Arauca. The president was sworn in on 7 August 2026 and has promised that every attack on the security forces will get a forceful response.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Colombia 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Free. We send a confirmation link first, and the same address then receives The Rio Times Brief, our daily briefing. Unsubscribe with one click at any time; see our privacy policy. Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

What Happened in Hato Corozal

On the night of Wednesday 11 November, armed men attacked two police officers who were reportedly on a stop-and-search patrol. Patrolman Juan Sebastián Quintero Caldas died in the attack.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Casanare (Colombia) Email address Follow Free. One email a day at most, and only when there is news. This also signs you up to our weekday newsletter, The LatAm Brief. Nothing arrives until you click the confirmation link, and you can stop either with one click. Privacy policy

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

His colleague, Subintendente Marcelo Miranda Cordero, a police rank one step above patrolman, was wounded and taken for medical care. Casanare Governor César Ortiz said a woman bystander was also wounded and that her injuries were not life-threatening.

No suspect has been named so far. The police have said they are working to find those responsible.

What the President Said

In a public statement, President De la Espriella sent his solidarity to the families and to the National Police. He said he had ordered all operational, intelligence and criminal-investigation capabilities deployed to identify, pursue and capture those responsible.

He added that the attackers would not escape justice. He also said every attack on the security forces would receive a forceful response from the state.

A soldier of the Presidential Guard Battalion, the army unit that guards the palace, on duty at the Casa de Nariño, the presidential palace in Bogotá, 2024. File photo by Lancero99, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons.

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

A Run of Attacks in Colombia

The killing comes amid several recent attacks in Colombia. On 23 October 2026 a car bomb hit the San Pedro toll station in Villanueva, Casanare, and injured four toll-station employees.

Early on 11 November a grenade also went off outside the Cali offices of RCN, a major Colombian private broadcaster, as we reported in our coverage of the RCN attack. In early November a toll station in Cauca department was also hit, as we reported in our report on the Cauca toll attack.

What Is Not Known

Police have not named a suspect, and no armed group has claimed the attack. The motive has not been made public.

What It Means for You

For US readers with ties to Colombia, the case is a reminder that the security picture outside the big cities remains unsettled under the new government. No economic figure we track ties directly to this single attack, so we do not attach one.

Two checkpoints matter in the coming days: whether police name or arrest a suspect, and whether the government widens its operation in Casanare. Wider coverage is on our Colombia news page.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Hato Corozal?

Gunmen shot two police officers on the night of 11 November 2026, killing Patrolman Juan Sebastián Quintero Caldas and wounding a subintendente, a rank one step above patrolman. No suspect has been named.

What did President De la Espriella say?

He ordered all operational, intelligence and investigative capabilities deployed to identify and capture the attackers. He said every attack on the security forces would get a forceful response.

Where is Hato Corozal?

It is a town in northern Casanare, in Colombia’s eastern plains. It lies close to the department of Arauca.

Sources

National Police of Colombia and Presidency of Colombia, public statements on the attack in Hato Corozal, 11 and 12 November 2026. Photo: Lancero99, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons.