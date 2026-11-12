Mexico vs Jamaica for a Final Four Spot

IBOV 172,060.43 ▲ 0.42% IPC MEX 72,419.39 ▲ 0.73% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.58— 0.00% USD/MXN18.63▲ 0.15% USD/CLP982.08▼ 0.22% USD/COP3,279▼ 0.85% USD/PEN3.41▼ 0.02% USD/ARS1,544▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.52▲ 3.32% USD/PYG6,174▲ 1.84% USD/BOB11.63▲ 0.92% USD/DOP60.48▲ 0.05% USD/CRC446.01▲ 1.66% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.18% USD/HNL26.90▲ 3.29% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.73% USD/VES902.19▲ 0.19% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.49▲ 2.41% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.22% EUR/BRL6.18▼ 0.77% BRENT 93.28 ▲ 0.56% WTI 86.90 ▲ 0.43% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.21 ▼ 0.96% GOLD 3,966 ▼ 0.87% SILVER 51.11 ▼ 1.50% SOY 1,226 ▼ 0.22% CORN 448.00 — 0.00% WHEAT 600.00 ▲ 0.08% COFFEE 265.45 ▼ 2.19% SUGAR 18.47 ▲ 2.10% ORANGE JUICE 146.60 ▼ 0.10% COTTON 82.35 ▲ 4.65% COCOA 5,061 ▲ 6.73% BEEF 218.98 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 327.80 ▼ 0.77% LITHIUM 61.07 ▲ 1.82% PETR4 43.55 ▼ 3.11% VALE3 64.43 ▼ 0.57% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 1.26% BBDC4 14.33 ▼ 1.44% ABEV3 15.85 ▲ 0.38% BBAS3 16.89 ▼ 1.23% B3SA3 14.80 ▲ 2.21% WEGE3 51.61 ▲ 1.30% PRIO3 61.47 ▲ 2.42% SUZB3 53.80 ▼ 1.21% RENT3 30.24 ▲ 1.51% AZZA3 15.37 ▲ 4.34% CSAN3 3.03 ▲ 13.06% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.54 ▼ 0.78% GMAT3 4.08 ▲ 7.09% PSSA3 45.98 ▼ 1.48% CVCB3 0.86 — 0.00% POSI3 3.32 ▲ 5.40% SLCE3 17.05 ▼ 0.23% NATU3 5.62 ▲ 1.26% BRKM5 2.92 — 0.00% RANI3 8.39 ▼ 0.71% CSNA3 4.52 ▲ 3.20% IBOV 172,060.43 ▲ 0.42% IPC MEX 72,419.39 ▲ 0.73% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.58 ▲ 0.00% USD/MXN 18.63 ▲ 0.14% USD/CLP 982.08 ▼ 0.22% USD/COP 3,279 ▼ 0.85% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 0.02% USD/ARS 1,544 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 3.32% USD/PYG 6,174 ▲ 3.14% USD/BOB 11.63 ▲ 0.92% USD/DOP 60.48 ▲ 0.05% USD/CRC 446.01 ▲ 1.79% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.16% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 3.29% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.73% USD/VES 902.19 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.49 ▲ 2.41% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.22% EUR/BRL 6.18 ▼ 0.75% BRENT 93.28 ▲ 0.56% WTI 86.90 ▲ 0.43% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.21 ▼ 0.96% GOLD 3,966 ▼ 0.87% SILVER 51.11 ▼ 1.50% SOY 1,226 ▼ 0.22% CORN 448.00 — 0.00% WHEAT 600.00 ▲ 0.08% COFFEE 265.45 ▼ 2.19% SUGAR 18.47 ▲ 2.10% ORANGE JUICE 146.60 ▼ 0.10% COTTON 82.35 ▲ 4.65% COCOA 5,061 ▲ 6.73% BEEF 218.98 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 327.80 ▼ 0.77% LITHIUM 61.07 ▲ 1.82% PETR4 43.55 ▼ 3.11% VALE3 64.43 ▼ 0.57% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 1.26% BBDC4 14.33 ▼ 1.44% ABEV3 15.85 ▲ 0.38% BBAS3 16.89 ▼ 1.23% B3SA3 14.80 ▲ 2.21% WEGE3 51.61 ▲ 1.30% PRIO3 61.47 ▲ 2.42% SUZB3 53.80 ▼ 1.21% RENT3 30.24 ▲ 1.51% AZZA3 15.37 ▲ 4.34% CSAN3 3.03 ▲ 13.06% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.54 ▼ 0.78% GMAT3 4.08 ▲ 7.09% PSSA3 45.98 ▼ 1.48% CVCB3 0.86 — 0.00% POSI3 3.32 ▲ 5.40% SLCE3 17.05 ▼ 0.23% NATU3 5.62 ▲ 1.26% BRKM5 2.92 — 0.00% RANI3 8.39 ▼ 0.71% CSNA3 4.52 ▲ 3.20%
since 2009
Thursday, November 12, 2026
Mexico Sports

Mexico vs Jamaica for a Final Four Spot

By · · 4 min read
Aerial view of Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, Monterrey, with the Sierra Madre mountains behind
Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, metropolitan Monterrey, where Mexico host Jamaica on 17 November 2026. (Photo: Arne Müseler, CC BY-SA 3.0 DE, via Wikimedia Commons)

Key Facts

  • Who. Mexico, the defending champion, against Jamaica in a quarterfinal of the Concacaf Nations League, a regional national-team tournament.
  • Leg 1. Saturday, November 14, 2026, 8 p.m. Eastern Time (7 p.m. in Mexico City), National Stadium, Kingston.
  • Leg 2. Tuesday, November 17, 2026, 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time (8:30 p.m. in Monterrey), Estadio Monterrey, also called Estadio BBVA.
  • Prediction markets. Polymarket, a crypto-based betting market, prices Mexico at 38% to win the tournament (3:22 a.m. ET, Nov. 12).
  • At stake. The winner over both legs reaches the Final Four in Los Angeles and the 2027 Gold Cup.

This story is part of our coverage of the Mexico vs Jamaica. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide.

Latest: Mexico-Jamaica Tie Opens in Kingston

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Two Legs for a Place in the Final Four

Mexico vs Jamaica sees the defending champion open a two-legged tie at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday, November 14, at the National Stadium in Kingston. The return leg follows on Tuesday, November 17, at Estadio Monterrey, home of Monterrey's Rayados club.

The team with the better combined score over both legs reaches the Final Four, the tournament's last four, on March 25-28, 2027, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. It also earns a place in the 2027 Gold Cup, the continental championship of North and Central America and the Caribbean.

Concacaf, the governing body for soccer in that region, confirmed the dates, times and venues. Kingston keeps the same clock as US Eastern Time in November, so the 7 p.m. Mexico City start is 8 p.m. ET.

Mexico skipped the group stage as one of the four highest-ranked sides in League A, the top tier of the competition. The others are the United States, Canada and Panama, who face Haiti, Guatemala and Curaçao in the other quarterfinals.

Inside Estadio BBVA in Monterrey at sunset, seen from the upper stand
Estadio Monterrey, also called Estadio BBVA, hosts the second leg on November 17 (file photo). Photo: Balaenicactus, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

A New Coach Faces His First Official Match

Rafael Márquez, Mexico's new head coach, takes charge of his first official match. His four friendlies so far produced two draws and two defeats, and Mexico has not won under him.

The tie is also a test of Mexico's title defence. Mexico won the 2024-25 edition, its first title in the competition, and is now seeking back-to-back championships.

Live Market IntelligenceMexico — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Mexico — Live Market Board

BMV · Mexico City
Nov 12, 2026 · 04:38

S&P/BMV IPC · benchmark
72,419.39
+0.73%
+11.95% over 12 months

Market breadth · 15 names
60% advancing

9 ▲ advancing6 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / MXN
18.63
+0.14%

Brent crude
93.28
+0.56%

Gold
3,966
-0.87%

Sector heatmap · average move today
Financials
+1.24%
GFNORTE

Industrials
+0.82%
GAP, ASUR, OMA

Consumer Staples
+0.37%
WALMEX, FEMSA, BIMBO, KOF

Other
+0.16%
AMX ADR

Mining
-0.16%
GMEXICO

Materials
-1.14%
CEMEX

Telecom
-2.21%
TELEVISA, AMX

Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
172,060.43
+0.42%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
72,419.39
+0.73%

S&P IPSAChile
10,552.02
-0.43%

S&P MERVALArgentina
2,848,945

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,486.39
-1.65%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
IPC MEX 72,419.39 +0.73% +11.95% 71,893.88
USD/MXN 18.63 +0.14% +1.69% 18.60 18.65 18.58
WALMEX 53.60 -1.78% -15.63% 54.57 55.26 53.60 18,610,375
GMEXICO 222.11 -0.16% +37.86% 222.46 228.44 222.11 6,510,817
FEMSA 246.72 -0.09% +37.82% 246.93 249.81 244.66 2,274,802
CEMEX 19.92 -1.14% +3.37% 20.15 20.32 19.88 22,802,679
GFNORTE 212.42 +1.24% +14.69% 209.81 214.89 208.79 3,399,228
BIMBO 71.37 +2.06% +9.61% 69.93 71.98 69.76 2,516,971
TELEVISA 8.44 -4.63% -21.34% 8.85 8.97 8.41 4,515,509
AMX 24.05 +0.21% +11.81% 24.00 24.42 23.92 41,495,469
GAP 446.90 -0.48% +12.38% 449.05 452.73 443.35 835,194
ASUR 271.71 +1.23% -10.09% 268.42 272.40 266.46 81,035
OMA 260.18 +1.70% +6.40% 255.84 261.06 254.99 1,850,698
KOF 225.48 +1.01% +34.86% 223.22 226.40 222.47 638,540
GRUMA 269.60 +0.20% -16.41% 269.05 274.51 266.41 421,423
KIMBER 39.20 +0.80% +9.50% 38.89 39.81 38.98 3,536,740
AMX ADR 25.80 +0.16% +10.68% 25.76 26.14 25.66 1,193,476

Largest moves today
TELEVISA
8.44
-4.63%
BIMBO
71.37
+2.06%
WALMEX
53.60
-1.78%
OMA
260.18
+1.70%
GFNORTE
212.42
+1.24%
ASUR
271.71
+1.23%
CEMEX
19.92
-1.14%
KOF
225.48
+1.01%

The session read
The S&P/BMV IPC rose 0.73%, with breadth positive — 9 of 15 names higher. Financials led, while Telecom lagged.

From The Rio Times

Related coverage · 12 Nov 2026
Latin American Pulse for Thursday, November 12, 2026

Read →

History and Stakes

Jamaica finished second in Group B, level on points with two rivals, after a 1-1 draw in Honduras on October 5. The two sides have met twice in this competition, with a 1-1 draw in Kingston on June 14, 2022, and a 2-2 draw in Mexico on March 26, 2023.

Jamaica's last win over Mexico was 1-0 in a Gold Cup semifinal on July 23, 2017, on an 88th-minute Kemar Lawrence free kick. To our knowledge Jamaica has not beaten Mexico since then.

The first leg gives Mexico a chance to take an advantage to Monterrey three days later. A draw in Kingston would leave the return leg wide open.

What It Means for US Readers

The first leg kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 14, and the second leg at 9:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 17. We could not confirm a US broadcaster or streaming service for either match.

Check the listings of Concacaf and Mexico's football federation for US rights, and follow our live hub for updates.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, prices Mexico at 38% to win the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League, ahead of the United States at about 30%, Canada at about 12% and Panama at about 10%. About US$12,800 had been traded on that market at 3:22 a.m. ET on November 12, and there is no market on the Jamaica tie itself.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What Is Not Known

No official squad changes or injury news from the last 24 hours were found. No starting lineup is confirmed.

No poll by a named institute was found. The US broadcaster for each leg is also still unconfirmed.

Earlier coverage: Mexico-Jamaica Tie Opens in Kingston, Mexico Faces Jamaica on Saturday Night and our Mexico vs Jamaica guide. More in our Mexico coverage.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Mexico vs Jamaica?

The first leg is at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 14, 2026, in Kingston. The second leg is at 9:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 17, in Monterrey.

What does the winner get?

The winner over both legs advances to the Concacaf Nations League Final Four, March 25-28, 2027, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. It also earns a place in the 2027 Gold Cup.

Where can US fans watch?

We could not confirm a US broadcaster or streaming service. Check the listings of Concacaf and Mexico's football federation, and our live hub for updates.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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