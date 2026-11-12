Mexico vs Jamaica for a Final Four Spot

Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, metropolitan Monterrey, where Mexico host Jamaica on 17 November 2026. (Photo: Arne Müseler, CC BY-SA 3.0 DE, via Wikimedia Commons)

Key Facts Who. Mexico, the defending champion, against Jamaica in a quarterfinal of the Concacaf Nations League, a regional national-team tournament.

Leg 1. Saturday, November 14, 2026, 8 p.m. Eastern Time (7 p.m. in Mexico City), National Stadium, Kingston.

Leg 2. Tuesday, November 17, 2026, 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time (8:30 p.m. in Monterrey), Estadio Monterrey, also called Estadio BBVA.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a crypto-based betting market, prices Mexico at 38% to win the tournament (3:22 a.m. ET, Nov. 12).

At stake. The winner over both legs reaches the Final Four in Los Angeles and the 2027 Gold Cup.

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Two Legs for a Place in the Final Four

Mexico vs Jamaica sees the defending champion open a two-legged tie at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday, November 14, at the National Stadium in Kingston. The return leg follows on Tuesday, November 17, at Estadio Monterrey, home of Monterrey's Rayados club.

The team with the better combined score over both legs reaches the Final Four, the tournament's last four, on March 25-28, 2027, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. It also earns a place in the 2027 Gold Cup, the continental championship of North and Central America and the Caribbean.

Concacaf, the governing body for soccer in that region, confirmed the dates, times and venues. Kingston keeps the same clock as US Eastern Time in November, so the 7 p.m. Mexico City start is 8 p.m. ET.

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Mexico skipped the group stage as one of the four highest-ranked sides in League A, the top tier of the competition. The others are the United States, Canada and Panama, who face Haiti, Guatemala and Curaçao in the other quarterfinals.

Estadio Monterrey, also called Estadio BBVA, hosts the second leg on November 17 (file photo). Photo: Balaenicactus, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

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A New Coach Faces His First Official Match

Rafael Márquez, Mexico's new head coach, takes charge of his first official match. His four friendlies so far produced two draws and two defeats, and Mexico has not won under him.

The tie is also a test of Mexico's title defence. Mexico won the 2024-25 edition, its first title in the competition, and is now seeking back-to-back championships.

Live Market Intelligence Mexico — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Mexico — Live Market Board S&P/BMV IPC · benchmark 72,419.39

+0.73% +11.95% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 60% advancing 9 ▲ advancing 6 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / MXN 18.63 +0.14% Brent crude 93.28 +0.56% Gold 3,966 -0.87% Sector heatmap · average move today Financials +1.24% GFNORTE Industrials +0.82% GAP, ASUR, OMA Consumer Staples +0.37% WALMEX, FEMSA, BIMBO, KOF Other +0.16% AMX ADR Mining -0.16% GMEXICO Materials -1.14% CEMEX Telecom -2.21% TELEVISA, AMX Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

172,060.43

+0.42%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

72,419.39

+0.73%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,552.02

-0.43%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,486.39

-1.65%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IPC MEX 72,419.39 +0.73% +11.95% 71,893.88 — — — USD/MXN 18.63 +0.14% +1.69% 18.60 18.65 18.58 — WALMEX 53.60 -1.78% -15.63% 54.57 55.26 53.60 18,610,375 GMEXICO 222.11 -0.16% +37.86% 222.46 228.44 222.11 6,510,817 FEMSA 246.72 -0.09% +37.82% 246.93 249.81 244.66 2,274,802 CEMEX 19.92 -1.14% +3.37% 20.15 20.32 19.88 22,802,679 GFNORTE 212.42 +1.24% +14.69% 209.81 214.89 208.79 3,399,228 BIMBO 71.37 +2.06% +9.61% 69.93 71.98 69.76 2,516,971 TELEVISA 8.44 -4.63% -21.34% 8.85 8.97 8.41 4,515,509 AMX 24.05 +0.21% +11.81% 24.00 24.42 23.92 41,495,469 GAP 446.90 -0.48% +12.38% 449.05 452.73 443.35 835,194 ASUR 271.71 +1.23% -10.09% 268.42 272.40 266.46 81,035 OMA 260.18 +1.70% +6.40% 255.84 261.06 254.99 1,850,698 KOF 225.48 +1.01% +34.86% 223.22 226.40 222.47 638,540 GRUMA 269.60 +0.20% -16.41% 269.05 274.51 266.41 421,423 KIMBER 39.20 +0.80% +9.50% 38.89 39.81 38.98 3,536,740 AMX ADR 25.80 +0.16% +10.68% 25.76 26.14 25.66 1,193,476 Largest moves today TELEVISA

8.44

-4.63% BIMBO

71.37

+2.06% WALMEX

53.60

-1.78% OMA

260.18

+1.70% GFNORTE

212.42

+1.24% ASUR

271.71

+1.23% CEMEX

19.92

-1.14% KOF

225.48

+1.01% The session read The S&P/BMV IPC rose 0.73%, with breadth positive — 9 of 15 names higher. Financials led, while Telecom lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 12 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Thursday, November 12, 2026 Read →

History and Stakes

Jamaica finished second in Group B, level on points with two rivals, after a 1-1 draw in Honduras on October 5. The two sides have met twice in this competition, with a 1-1 draw in Kingston on June 14, 2022, and a 2-2 draw in Mexico on March 26, 2023.

Jamaica's last win over Mexico was 1-0 in a Gold Cup semifinal on July 23, 2017, on an 88th-minute Kemar Lawrence free kick. To our knowledge Jamaica has not beaten Mexico since then.

The first leg gives Mexico a chance to take an advantage to Monterrey three days later. A draw in Kingston would leave the return leg wide open.

What It Means for US Readers

The first leg kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 14, and the second leg at 9:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 17. We could not confirm a US broadcaster or streaming service for either match.

Check the listings of Concacaf and Mexico's football federation for US rights, and follow our live hub for updates.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, prices Mexico at 38% to win the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League, ahead of the United States at about 30%, Canada at about 12% and Panama at about 10%. About US$12,800 had been traded on that market at 3:22 a.m. ET on November 12, and there is no market on the Jamaica tie itself.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What Is Not Known

No official squad changes or injury news from the last 24 hours were found. No starting lineup is confirmed.

No poll by a named institute was found. The US broadcaster for each leg is also still unconfirmed.

Earlier coverage: Mexico-Jamaica Tie Opens in Kingston, Mexico Faces Jamaica on Saturday Night and our Mexico vs Jamaica guide. More in our Mexico coverage.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Mexico vs Jamaica?

The first leg is at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 14, 2026, in Kingston. The second leg is at 9:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 17, in Monterrey.

What does the winner get?

The winner over both legs advances to the Concacaf Nations League Final Four, March 25-28, 2027, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. It also earns a place in the 2027 Gold Cup.

Where can US fans watch?

We could not confirm a US broadcaster or streaming service. Check the listings of Concacaf and Mexico's football federation, and our live hub for updates.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error