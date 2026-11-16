Shopfronts and painted advertising on a street in Pacot, a district of Port-au-Prince; an undated archive photo, not a picture of current conditions. Photo: Yoni Rubin / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

Martine Moïse, the widow of Haiti’s assassinated president Jovenel Moïse, has registered to run for president in 2027. Her name appeared on the online candidate list of the Provisional Electoral Council (CEP), the body that organises Haiti’s elections, on Sunday 15 November 2026, the day online registration closed.

She is one of 33 registered candidates in what would be Haiti’s first presidential vote since 2016. The race matters beyond Haiti because armed gangs hold much of the capital, and US federal prosecutions over her husband’s killing continue in Miami.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Haiti story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who Martine Moïse, widow of President Jovenel Moïse, who was shot dead at home in July 2021.

What Listed as a presidential candidate by 15 November 2026, the last day of online registration.

Field 33 candidates are registered, including two former presidents, a former prime minister and a former foreign minister.

Next Candidacy documents are due at the CEP by 30 November 2026; the first round is 18 July 2027.

As of Monday 16 November 2026, 07:00 GMT

This story is part of our coverage of the Haiti crisis. The gangs, the UN force, the December vote and the Dominican border are explained in our dossier. Latest: EU Sanctions Four Haitian Gangs Over Abuses

Online registration is the first step, not approval: candidates must still hand the council their documents by 30 November 2026.

What Happened on Registration Day

Martine Moïse’s name appeared among the registered candidates on Sunday 15 November 2026, the final day of online registration. She had not commented publicly on the filing by Monday morning 16 November.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Last week she wrote on X, the social network: “Haiti will rise again on its own two feet, because politics needs to be done differently.” The post did not mention the registration.

Port-au-Prince and its bay seen from a hillside in September 2008. File photo: U.S. Navy, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Haiti Email address Follow

Who Else Is in the Race

Thirty-three people were registered as presidential candidates as of Monday 16 November. Among them are two former presidents, Michel Martelly (in office 2011 to 2016) and Jocelerme Privert (interim president 2016 to 2017), former prime minister Claude Joseph and former foreign minister Dominique Dupuy.

Canada has sanctioned Martelly (November 2022) and Privert (early 2023) over alleged links to armed gangs and corruption, and the US Treasury sanctioned Martelly in August 2024 over alleged drug trafficking. Both have denied backing gangs.

What Happens Next

In a notice dated 10 November 2026, the CEP said online registration of candidates would close at midnight on 15 November. It gave candidates, parties and groupings until 30 November 2026 to submit the documents that make up their candidacy files (CEP notice, 10 November 2026).

The first round of voting is scheduled for 18 July 2027, after the CEP moved it from 13 December 2026. Our earlier report on that decision is here: Haiti election delayed to July 2027.

Why It Matters Beyond Haiti

A vote is the intended exit from the chain of transitional governments that followed Jovenel Moïse’s killing in July 2021, and violence is the main obstacle. The UN Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH), a UN political mission, counted at least 1,408 people killed and 656 injured from April to June 2026 (UN News, the UN’s news service, 25 August 2026).

Her candidacy also lands while US federal prosecutions over her husband’s killing continue in Miami. She has been a witness in those cases.

What It Means for You

If you follow Haiti as an investor, aid donor or relative of someone there, the dates to watch are 30 November 2026 for the candidacy files and 18 July 2027 for the vote. Neither is final until the CEP publishes its decisions, and the calendar has already moved once.

What Is Not Known

The CEP’s 10 November notice does not say when it will rule on which candidacies are valid. Moïse has not said publicly why she is running or on what platform.

Whether voting can take place in areas under gang control by July 2027 is also open. The CEP’s calendar depends on security and funding.

More: Haiti news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Martine Moïse?

She is the widow of President Jovenel Moïse, who led Haiti from 2017 until he was shot dead at his home in July 2021. She was seriously wounded in the attack and flown to Florida for treatment.

When is Haiti’s next presidential election?

The first round is scheduled for 18 July 2027. Haiti last held a presidential vote in 2016.

Is Martine Moïse officially a candidate yet?

She has registered online with the Provisional Electoral Council. Registration is not approval, because candidates must still file their documents by 30 November 2026.

How many candidates have registered?

Thirty-three candidates were registered as of Monday 16 November 2026, including two former presidents. Candidates must still file their documents with the CEP by 30 November 2026.

Sources: Provisional Electoral Council of Haiti (CEP), notice of 10 November 2026 on the close of online registration; UN Integrated Office in Haiti figures for April to June 2026 as published by UN News, 25 August 2026. Our own related reporting: Haiti election body presents funding needs.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat this means, and what's next › RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. × Economy impact Key players Stability What's next Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →