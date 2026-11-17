File photo. Plaza de Bolívar in Bogotá with the Palacio de Justicia, the cathedral and Monserrate hill, Colombia, 2011. Photo: Baiji, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

COLOMBIA · INVESTMENT

Colombia’s government said on Monday 16 November 2026 that the first day of Milagro Week, its investor roadshow in New York, produced US$25.9 billion in investment announcements and financing plans. Vice President José Manuel Restrepo presented the balance, and the figures are expectations rather than money already paid out.

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The number matters to US readers because Colombia is courting investors in New York while its government pushes a fiscal rescue bill through Congress. About US$21.4 billion of it is financing that the World Bank, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and CAF, a Latin American development bank, plan to make available to private-sector projects over four years.

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Key Facts The total Vice President José Manuel Restrepo announced US$25.9 billion in investment plans after day one.

The split US$21.4 billion from three development banks and US$4.5 billion in company announcements.

The catch The sums are expectations of financing and investment, not money already disbursed.

The scale Restrepo cited about 700 participants and 110 projects at the opening in New York.

Power Index Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

Colombia’s first Milagro Week opened with headline numbers that are mostly development-bank plans, so the real test is how much of it becomes signed projects.

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What Was Announced

The World Bank plans US$10 billion, the IDB US$6 billion and CAF US$5.4 billion, which adds up to the US$21.4 billion multilateral share, Restrepo said on 16 November. The remaining US$4.5 billion is business investment announced in the first day’s meetings.

Avianca, the Colombian airline, plans to invest US$3 billion over the next three years, Restrepo said. Grupo Plata, a company that plans to expand credit for small businesses, is lifting its planned Colombian investment from US$60 million to US$400 million over three years, an extra US$340 million.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Campo Capital and Climate Asset Management, the companies behind an agroforestry project in La Primavera, in the eastern department of Vichada, announced US$50 million for it. Restrepo also announced a plan to unblock operations at Cerro Matoso, a nickel mine in Córdoba department.

Restrepo made the Cerro Matoso announcement after meeting Robert Yüksel Yıldırım, a businessman interested in Colombian mining, energy and ports. Yıldırım plans to visit Colombia in December 2026 to continue talks on possible agreements.

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Why Colombia Is Selling Confidence

Milagro Week is part of Misión Crecer, a government growth strategy that aims for 6% annual economic growth under President Abelardo de la Espriella. It brings 110 projects from across Colombia to investors in New York.

Restrepo said the turnout shows that confidence in Colombia is returning. The fiscal rescue bill now before Congress, which combines tax and spending changes, is the other half of the government’s pitch to investors.

File photo: the New York Stock Exchange building on Wall Street, New York.

Most of the total is financing that development banks plan over several years, not signed contracts. The first test is how much of it reaches projects.

What It Means for You

For US investors, the announcements signal intent, not a pipeline of signed contracts. Investors with Colombian exposure can follow the fiscal bill in Congress, since the government has paired it with this investor push.

What to Watch Next

Milagro Week continues in New York, and its last day is reported as either 18 or 19 November 2026. Yıldırım plans to visit Colombia in December 2026 to continue talks.

We could not confirm a date for the congressional vote on the fiscal bill. Until it passes, the investment plans announced in New York remain plans.

What Is Not Known

It is not known how much of the US$25.9 billion will become signed contracts or disbursed financing, and no timetable was given. Whether the week closes on 18 or 19 November is also unconfirmed.

For the people and parties behind these plans, see our guide to who holds power in Colombia. The wider picture is in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index.

More: Colombia news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Milagro Week?

It is the Colombian government’s first investor roadshow in New York, which began on 16 November 2026. It presents Colombian projects to investors and development banks.

Is the US$25.9 Billion Already Invested?

Not yet: the figures are expectations of financing and investment, not funds fully disbursed. Most of it, US$21.4 billion, is planned development-bank financing.

Who Is José Manuel Restrepo?

He is Colombia’s vice president under President Abelardo de la Espriella. He leads Misión Crecer, a programme with a target of 6% annual economic growth.

When Does Milagro Week End?

Its last day is reported as either 18 or 19 November 2026. We could not confirm which date with the organisers.

Sources: Vice President José Manuel Restrepo, statements at Milagro Week, New York, 16 November 2026; Avianca, Grupo Plata, Campo Capital and Climate Asset Management, announcements of 16 November 2026.

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