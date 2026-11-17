Cuba: Mining

Sherritt International, a Toronto-listed nickel and cobalt producer, reported a third-quarter net loss of C$79.3 million (about US$55.5 million) on Friday 13 November 2026, according to its Sherritt results release, 13 November 2026. The loss covers July to September and follows US sanctions that halted its mining in Cuba.

Sherritt works in Cuba through joint ventures with Cuban partners, and it is one of the companies hit by the sanctions Washington imposed in May 2026. For US readers it shows how those measures reach a Canadian supplier of nickel and cobalt.

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Key Facts Loss. Sherritt lost C$79.3 million (Canadian dollars; about US$55.5 million) in July to September 2026.

Mine. Mining at Moa, its Cuban nickel site, stopped at the end of June 2026.

Jobs. About 280 Canadian employees, 47% of the workforce, face a layoff of roughly 90 days.

Debt. Sherritt missed C$11.5 million (about US$8.0 million) of bond interest on 30 October 2026.

Sherritt, a Canadian miner, has suspended its mining in Cuba under US sanctions, and its debts are now overdue while it still needs a second US licence.

What We Know

The net loss from continuing operations was C$79.3 million (about US$55.5 million), or C$0.11 per share, for July to September, Sherritt said on 13 November 2026. Over nine months the loss reached C$159.6 million (about US$111.6 million).

Adjusted for a non-cash revaluation loss of C$26.8 million (about US$18.7 million) on a receivable and a payable linked to its Cuban partners, the loss was C$50.9 million (about US$35.6 million). Revenue was flat at C$39.7 million (about US$27.8 million).

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Combined revenue, Sherritt’s own measure, is consolidated revenue less oil and gas revenue, and it fell 50% to C$54.1 million (about US$37.8 million) from C$108.4 million (about US$75.8 million). Available liquidity in Canada was C$42.4 million (about US$29.7 million), the release says.

Dollar conversions use a spot rate of 0.6993 US dollars per Canadian dollar on 17 November 2026. They are rounded and approximate.

A street scene in Havana, Cuba. File photo. (Photo: via Wikimedia Commons)

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The Bigger Picture

The sanctions trace to Executive Order 14404 of 1 May 2026, which the US Treasury’s sanctions office, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), lists on its OFAC Cuba sanctions page as “Imposing Sanctions on Those Responsible for Repression in Cuba and for Threats to United States National Security and Foreign Policy”. The title states the aim: repression in Cuba and threats to US security.

On 7 May 2026 Sherritt suspended its direct participation in its Moa and Energas joint venture activities in Cuba, the release says. Energas, a Cuban gas-to-electricity venture in which Sherritt holds one third, kept operating, but mining and processing at Moa ceased at the end of the second quarter, and feed for its Fort Saskatchewan refinery in Alberta was depleted on 22 June 2026.

Relief has been partial. On 19 October 2026 Sherritt received a specific OFAC licence for fuel, fuel oil and sulphur for Moa, as we reported in our earlier story on Sherritt’s October fuel licence, but a restart still needs a second OFAC emergency licence.

Why It Matters

Debt is the sharpest result, according to the Sherritt release, 13 November 2026. Sherritt’s credit facility has a borrowing base (the lending limit set by pledged assets) of C$21.9 million (about US$15.3 million) against C$59.7 million (about US$41.7 million) of borrowings, a C$37.8 million (about US$26.4 million) deficiency.

Sherritt did not make the required repayment, so an event of default occurred. Lenders have not issued an acceleration notice, which would demand immediate repayment, and Sherritt repaid C$7.8 million (about US$5.5 million) after quarter-end.

On 30 October 2026 it also did not pay C$11.5 million (about US$8.0 million) of interest on its Amended Senior Secured Notes, bonds backed by its assets. Overdue interest bears 9.25%, and noteholder enforcement faces a 180-day standstill, a pause on legal action.

Staff bear the cost too: about 280 employees, 47% of the Canadian workforce, face a layoff of roughly 90 days from 16 November 2026. The mechanism is plain, because the Fort Saskatchewan refinery has had no Cuban feed since 22 June 2026 and combined revenue halved.

What to Watch

First, the layoff began on Monday 16 November 2026 and runs for roughly 90 days, which points to mid-February 2027, as the release announced on 13 November. That is the first clock to watch.

Second, Moa’s restart remains subject to a second OFAC emergency licence, which Sherritt has not yet received. The release gives no start date for the 180-day noteholder standstill.

What Is Not Known

It is not known when, or whether, OFAC will issue the second emergency licence, or whether Moa will restart. The terms and timing of the “Gillon Private Placement”, a transaction that Sherritt’s release names without giving terms or timing, are also unknown.

It is also not known whether lenders will demand immediate repayment. For further reporting, see our Cuba news.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Sherritt International?

Sherritt International is a Toronto-listed Canadian company that produces nickel and cobalt. It operates in Cuba through joint ventures, including the Moa nickel venture and the Energas power venture.

Why did Sherritt stop mining in Cuba?

Sherritt suspended its direct participation in its Moa and Energas activities on 7 May 2026, after US Executive Order 14404 of 1 May 2026. Mining and processing at Moa ceased at the end of the second quarter.

Can Sherritt restart Moa?

Not yet. Sherritt received a US fuel licence on 19 October 2026, but restarting Moa still requires a second OFAC emergency licence.

Is Sherritt in default?

Yes on its credit facility: it missed a required repayment, so an event of default occurred. Lenders have not issued an acceleration notice. It also skipped bond interest on 30 October 2026.