A crowded shelter for Haitian migrants, file photo. Photo: Luciano Pontes/Secom, Creative Commons, via Fotos Públicas

Haiti spent the summer under a fear that moved from street to street, and the United Nations has now counted the cost. At least 1,167 people were killed and 459 injured between July and September 2026, the UN said this week.

The count comes from the human rights team of the UN Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH), a political mission that monitors the country. Haiti lies about 700 miles from Miami, so what happens there shapes US debates on migration, security and aid.

At least 1,167 people killed and 459 injured in Haiti, July to September 2026.

Gangs caused more than 45% of killings and injuries; self-defence groups, civilians who arm against gangs, about 5%.

More than half of all killings and injuries came in security operations against gangs.

At least 344 victims of gang sexual violence, aged 8 to 75.

As of 12:00 GMT, 12 November 2026

Who Is Behind the Killings

The report puts gangs behind more than 45% of the killings and injuries it documented. Self-defence groups, civilians who take up arms against gangs and suspected collaborators, account for about 5%.

More than half of the killings and injuries happened during ground or aerial operations by security forces against gangs. These shares cover only the cases the UN could verify.

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The Haitian National Police (HNP) faced 44 documented cases of extrajudicial or attempted extrajudicial executions, up from 14 in the previous quarter. A private military company, meaning armed contractors, supported some operations with drones.

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Massacres and Child Recruitment

In early August, gangs beheaded at least 19 people in Cité Soleil, a seaside slum in Port-au-Prince, including 12 elderly women. Two attacks in Kenscoff, a hill town above the capital, killed at least 105 people in July and August, 19 of them children.

At least 32 boys aged 14 to 16, forcibly recruited by a gang, died in fighting with security forces in August in Gressier, a town west of Port-au-Prince. Attacks using explosive drones killed at least four people, two of them children, and injured 10.

Gangs Return and Sexual Violence

Gang members pushed out of Bel Air and La Saline, two Port-au-Prince districts, earlier this year came back and committed new abuses. Attacks also reached Saint-Michel-de-l’Attalaye in the Artibonite department and Marigot in the South-East department.

Kidnappings for ransom reached at least 137, up from 81 in the previous quarter. Gang members sexually abused at least 344 people aged 8 to 75, and 77% of those cases were gang rapes.

Carlos Ruiz Massieu, the UN Special Representative in Haiti, said the scale of the massacres shows the need to strengthen protection and a State presence in recently liberated areas. He leads BINUH, the mission that compiled the report.

The Nine-Month Toll

BINUH’s three quarterly totals for 2026 are at least 1,642 killed in January to March, 1,408 in April to June and 1,167 in July to September. Added together, they come to 4,217 killed in the first nine months of the year.

What It Means for You

Gang violence keeps pushing Haitians to leave, and the pressure reaches US border and visa policy, including debates over temporary protection for Haitians already in the United States. Shipping, aid and business plans in the Caribbean also depend on whether Port-au-Prince roads and the port stay open.

The report urges faster full deployment of the UN-authorised Gang Suppression Force, a multinational force meant to back Haiti’s police. Readers can follow regional developments in the Rio Times Latin America coverage.

What Is Not Known

“At least” signals minimum counts of cases the UN could verify, so the true toll is probably higher. Access limits in gang-held areas can slow verification.

It is also unclear how many deaths in security operations involved gang members and how many involved bystanders. The next quarterly report from BINUH will show whether the trend continues.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people did the UN say were killed in Haiti from July to September?

The UN Integrated Office in Haiti, known as BINUH, documented at least 1,167 people killed and 459 injured. “At least” means these are minimum counts of verified cases.

Who was responsible for the violence?

Gangs were behind more than 45% of the killings and injuries and self-defence groups, civilians who arm against gangs, about 5%. More than half of the killings and injuries happened during security operations against gangs.

How far is Haiti from the United States?

Haiti lies roughly 700 miles from Miami by air. Its crisis affects US migration policy, shipping and security planning in the Caribbean.

How many people have been killed in Haiti in 2026?

BINUH’s three quarterly totals add up to 4,217 killed from January to September 2026. The July to September figure is at least 1,167.

Sources: UN News, Haiti report, 12 November 2026; BINUH quarterly report on human rights in Haiti, July to September 2026.

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