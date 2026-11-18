GAMBIA · POLITICS

Gambia’s President Adama Barrow said on Tuesday 17 November 2026 that there is no doubt he will be re-elected on 5 December. Seneweb, a Senegalese news site, reported the remark on Wednesday 18 November 2026.

He spoke to journalists at the end of his final campaign tour and said he is far ahead of his main opponent, Ousainou Darboe, the opposition leader. A poll by CepRass, a Gambian policy research institute, puts Barrow at 37.9% and Darboe at 24.2%.

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Gambians vote on Saturday 5 December 2026, and Barrow is seeking a third term. The same poll counts 11.6% of voters as undecided, and CepRass says its figures are not a forecast.

Key Facts Claim Barrow says there is “no doubt” he will win on 5 December; he spoke on 17 November.

Poll CepRass, a Gambian research institute, has Barrow at 37.9%, Darboe at 24.2%, 11.6% undecided.

Vote Saturday 5 December 2026; nine candidates; campaigning ends Thursday 3 December.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a crypto-based market, gives Barrow 85.5%, Darboe 13.5% (US$20,466 traded; as of 14:14 ET, 18 November).

As of 18 November 2026, 19:23 GMT

The president is confident, a poll gives him a clear lead and betting markets also favour him, but the pollster itself says its numbers are not a forecast.

The Big Picture

Barrow first won the presidency in December 2016, beating Yahya Jammeh, who had ruled since 1994. He won again on 4 December 2021 with about 53% of valid votes against about 28% for Darboe, according to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), the body that runs the vote.

Darboe, leader of the United Democratic Party, now runs under the Gambia First Coalition banner. Barrow stands for the National People’s Party (NPP)-led Alliance, and the IEC had accepted nine candidates by 14 November.

Campaigning ends on Thursday 3 December 2026. See also our explainers on Gambia’s place in Africa and the economy and its key players.

Banjul, the capital of The Gambia, on its island at the mouth of the Gambia River, seen from the International Space Station (file photo). Photo: NASA astronauts, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

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What Happened

Barrow spoke on Tuesday 17 November 2026 at the end of his final campaign tour, Seneweb reported on Wednesday 18 November. In our translation of the French original, he said: “I think there is no doubt that I will be re-elected on 5 December 2026.”

He called the CepRass results “decisive” and said he is “far ahead” of Darboe. He urged challengers to keep peace, stability and respect for the law, and said Gambians will choose their president.

We found no second outlet and no statement from the State House, the president’s office, carrying the remark, so this is Seneweb’s report of his words. We also found no response from Darboe.

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What the Poll Shows

CepRass, the Centre for Policy, Research and Strategic Studies, published its poll report on Monday 16 November 2026. It interviewed 1,180 respondents with valid voter cards in 118 enumeration areas (small survey districts) across all eight local government areas between 17 October and 1 November 2026.

Voting intention was 37.9% for Barrow, 24.2% for Darboe, 11.3% for opposition candidate Talib Ahmed Bensouda of Coalition 2026 and 5.8% for opposition candidate Almameh Gibba. Another 11.6% were undecided and 4.2% declined to say.

Barrow’s lead is 13.7 points by our calculation, and CepRass says the figures are voting intentions, not a forecast.

What Voters Say

The poll also records discontent: 52% rate the government’s delivery on its promises as ineffective or very ineffective, and about 80% rate the economy as fairly or very bad. Cost of living is the top issue for 43%, according to the CepRass report.

Why It Matters

A leader who calls the result certain frames how the vote will be judged. In the CepRass poll published on 16 November 2026, 52% rate the government’s delivery as ineffective, while 37.9% still back Barrow.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, gave Barrow 85.5% and Darboe 13.5% to win at 14:14 ET (19:14 UTC) on Wednesday 18 November 2026. US$20,466 had been traded, and these prices are bets, not polls.

That is a thinly traded market, so it is a weak signal. It prices who wins, while the poll counts first-choice voting intention among all respondents, including the undecided.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What to Watch

Campaigning ends on Thursday 3 December 2026, and voting is on Saturday 5 December. The date for announcing results was not confirmed in the IEC material we found.

The Counter-View

CepRass itself says its figures are voting intentions, not a forecast, and its data show 11.6% undecided and 52% negative on delivery. We found no opposition statement on Barrow’s claim.

What It Means for You

Those directly affected are Gambian voters and the nine candidates. The poll’s fieldwork ended on 1 November, so the count on 5 December is the real test.

Earlier we reported Barrow’s pledge of a peaceful vote to a UN envoy. We also explain the election-day rules.

What Is Not Known

No other outlet or State House statement confirming Barrow’s remark was found. The IEC has not confirmed when it will announce results.

The 2026 poll shows Barrow below his 2021 share of about 53%, but the numbers differ in kind. A survey counts undecided voters, while the 2021 figure is a share of valid votes.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Barrow say about the election?

On 17 November 2026 he said there is “no doubt” he will be re-elected on 5 December, Seneweb reported. We found no second outlet or State House statement carrying the remark.

What does the CepRass poll show?

Barrow has 37.9%, Darboe 24.2% and Talib Ahmed Bensouda 11.3%, with 11.6% undecided. CepRass says these are voting intentions, not a forecast.

When is Gambia’s presidential election?

Gambians vote on Saturday 5 December 2026, and campaigning ends on Thursday 3 December. The date for announcing results is not confirmed.

What do prediction markets say?

Polymarket gave Barrow 85.5% and Darboe 13.5% on 18 November 2026, with US$20,466 traded. These are bets, not polls, and the market is thinly traded.

Sources: Seneweb, 18 November 2026; The Point (Banjul), 17 November 2026; The Gambia Journal, 16 November 2026; Independent Electoral Commission of The Gambia (iec.gm), election calendar and 2021 results; Polymarket, Gambia Presidential Election Winner, read 18 November 2026.