Rio Times · Latin America

Key Facts —Brazil Uneasy: a bomb-letter extortion case in São Paulo and a coach under pressure Free daily brief — no card needed Get every LatAm Pulse story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Mexico Rattled: a water-park brawl in Hidalgo, as Sheinbaum heads to China —Chile Squeezed: fuel prices are a political issue while the peso slides to about 1,000 per dollar —Argentina Wary: polls show Milei and Kicillof running close for 2027 —Colombia and Peru Pinched: food-tax worries in Colombia, El Niño rains loom in Peru

Power Index 1. Brazil 74.2 · 2. Mexico 70.8 · 3. Chile 62.9 · 4. Argentina 60.2 · 5. Peru 53.9 · 1. Brazil 74.2 · 2. Mexico 70.8 · 3. Chile 62.9 · 4. Argentina 60.2 · 5. Peru 53.9 · full ranking of 14

Latin America is anxious about money and weather today, with fuel, food and flood fears pressing harder than any single election or scandal.

The day across Latin America at a glance.

The Continent’s Mood Today

On Monday 16 November, the region’s front pages were about prices, accidents and quiet fear. Chile weighed fuel prices, Colombia argued over taxing food, and Argentina read a poll showing a tight 2027 race.

Under the numbers sits a familiar worry: that a shock from outside, whether El Niño rain or a weaker currency, lands on households that have little cushion left.

Brazil – Nervous Letters and a Coach Under Siege

São Paulo is absorbing a strange story. Police arrested a 42-year-old man who confessed to mailing extortion letters to the wealthy Itaim Bibi district, demanding about R$1.7 million in bitcoin to avoid explosive attacks.

The envelopes held small samples of what police say is probably C4. Recipients included senior bank executives, businesspeople and a shopping-centre owner, according to InfoMoney.

The LatAm Brief One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life. Yesterday’s subject line: “Lula weighs a record 40 ministries” Get the brief

He bought stamps for at least 130 letters, police have seized 72, and no victim paid. The fear is real in a city where the rich already live behind guards, but the suspect says he acted alone.

Football gives the other mood. Carlo Ancelotti, the Italian coach of Brazil’s national team, has had his future questioned after Brazil’s 2-1 loss to Norway in the World Cup round of 16 in July.

The Rio Times also tracked a hack that left Santos port systems partly down, and a fiscal protest that unions reportedly skipped. A foreigner in Brazil should expect more security checks at offices and mail rooms in São Paulo, and should keep an eye on port delays.

Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 169,295.41

-1.83% +7.84% over 12 months Market breadth · 3 names 0% advancing 0 ▲ advancing 3 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.78 +0.00% USD / MXN 18.50 -0.12% USD / CLP 997.53 +0.27% USD / COP 3,316 -0.07% USD / ARS 1,550 +0.37% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

169,295.41

-1.83%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

71,204.98

-0.84%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,525.26

-1.27%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

-0.02%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 169,295.41 -1.83% +7.84% 172,457.76 — — — IPSA 10,525.26 -1.27% — 10,660.26 10,698 10,499 — IPC MEX 71,204.98 -0.84% +13.87% 71,811.20 — — — MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 -0.02% — — — — — USD/BRL 5.78 +0.00% +9.22% 5.78 5.79 5.78 — EUR/BRL 6.36 +1.86% +3.79% 6.25 6.37 6.35 — USD/MXN 18.50 -0.12% +1.07% 18.52 18.52 18.49 — USD/CLP 997.53 +0.27% +8.63% 994.88 997.53 997.53 — USD/COP 3,316 -0.07% -10.41% 3,318 3,319 3,316 — USD/PEN 3.41 +0.11% +3.35% 3.41 3.41 3.40 — USD/ARS 1,550 +0.37% +10.11% 1,544 1,550 1,550 — USD/UYU 40.61 +3.40% +3.47% 39.27 40.61 40.61 — USD/PYG 6,186 +2.79% -10.74% 6,018 6,186 6,186 — USD/BOB 11.59 +2.44% +72.10% 11.31 11.59 11.59 — USD/DOP 60.36 +2.08% -5.22% 59.13 60.51 60.32 — USD/CRC 442.56 +1.76% -9.48% 434.89 442.56 442.56 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.16% +2.01% 7.41 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/UYU

40.61

+3.40% USD/GTQ

7.64

+3.16% USD/PYG

6,186

+2.79% USD/BOB

11.59

+2.44% USD/DOP

60.36

+2.08% EUR/BRL

6.36

+1.86% IBOV

169,295.41

-1.83% USD/CRC

442.56

+1.76% The session read The Ibovespa eased 1.83%, with breadth negative — 0 of 3 names higher. MERVAL led, while IPSA lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 16 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Monday, November 16, 2026 Read →

Mexico – Tempers Fraying in Public Places

A brawl at the El Tephé water park in Ixmiquilpan, Hidalgo, has drawn national attention. Local outlet SDP Noticias reported 12 arrests.

President Claudia Sheinbaum is heading to China for the APEC summit (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, a regional trade forum), a reminder that Mexico’s attention is also turned outward. Mexico’s national football team hosts Jamaica on Tuesday in the second leg of a Nations League quarter-final.

Small public scares are piling up beside big diplomacy, so a foreigner in Mexico should keep to well-lit, busy places.

Chile – Fuel Prices, Weaker Peso

On 9 November the government announced a bill to cap fuel price rises at 20 pesos a litre for 90 days, the Interior Ministry said. Fuel costs reach every household, which is why the measure matters.

The relief arrives as the peso slides to about 1,000 per dollar, which makes imported fuel dearer again. Chileans remember the 2019 unrest, which began with a fare rise, and politicians know fuel can turn a mood quickly.

Politics is heated too. The opposition is considering an impeachment charge against Justice Minister Fernando Rabat, and the PDG (Party of the People) has not decided whether to back it.

Fuel and the currency are the two numbers Chileans watch. A foreigner holding pesos or paying in dollars should watch the 1,000 line, because rent and imported goods are likely to follow it.

Argentina – A Tight Race a Year Out

Polls by Proyección Consultores, an Argentine polling firm, have shown President Javier Milei and Axel Kicillof, governor of Buenos Aires province, running close in a hypothetical 2027 runoff. A gap that small inside a poll’s margin of error means neither man can be called ahead.

Money worries are central to the mood, and for many voters pay matters more than any slogan. That makes household income the main test for Milei‘s austerity message.

A foreigner in Argentina should expect the pay squeeze to stay at the centre of politics, and keep dollar cash plans flexible.

Colombia – Tax Worries and Drones

President Gustavo Petro has warned that a tax overhaul could make food dearer for the poor, while the government says basic foods stay excluded from sales tax. Colombians have long memories of tax proposals that triggered street protest.

Security keeps the other mood tense: a drone attack on an army base in Santa Rosa del Sur killed three soldiers on 7 November.A foreigner in Colombia should watch food prices and avoid border areas.

Peru – Waiting for the Rain

Peru is preparing for heavy El Niño rains. Electoral authorities are planning for the weather’s impact on this year’s regional and municipal elections, an unusual sign of how serious officials think the season could be.

Memory is doing work here. Peruvians recall the coastal El Niño floods of 2017 and the damage that followed, so preparation feels personal.

Worry sits close to the surface. A foreigner in Peru should check road and flight conditions in the north before travelling, and keep emergency cash at hand.

The Shared Mood

From Santiago to Bogotá, the common feeling is that prices and weather decide the day. Fuel, food taxes, pay and flood plans are the things people actually discuss.

Beneath it is old memory of El Niño, of 2019 and of inflation that arrived faster than wages. Latin America is not panicking, but it is checking its pockets and the sky.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Latin America mood today?

Anxious about money and weather: Chile is weighing fuel prices, Colombia is arguing over taxing food, and Peru is bracing for El Niño rains.

What is the Itaim Bibi letter case in São Paulo?

Police arrested a 42-year-old man who confessed to mailing letters with small samples of probable C4, demanding about R$1.7 million in bitcoin. No victim paid.

Why is fuel a political issue in Chile?

The government has moved to contain fuel price rises, and a peso near 1,000 per dollar makes imported fuel dearer.

Sources: DGABC: how police arrested the letter suspect, O Liberal: what police know about the Itaim Bibi letters, SDP Noticias: El Tephé brawl in Hidalgo

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error