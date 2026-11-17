GAMBIA · POLITICS

Gambia’s President Adama Barrow has pledged a peaceful and transparent presidential election, according to a State House statement dated Thursday 12 November 2026 on his meeting with a senior United Nations envoy. The State House is the president’s office, and official campaigning opened on Monday 16 November.

Gambia votes on Saturday 5 December 2026. The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), the body that runs the vote, had accepted nine presidential candidates by 14 November, Barrow among them.

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Key Facts Pledge Barrow told UN envoy Barrie Freeman every candidate and voter will be safe, the State House says.

Vote Saturday 5 December 2026; campaigning runs from 16 November to 3 December.

Candidates Nine accepted by the electoral commission by 14 November; seven filings were rejected.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a crypto-based market, gives Barrow 77.0% to win (US$19,822 traded; as of 02:41 ET, 17 November).

As of 17 November 2026, 07:45 GMT

Barrow is seeking a third term, so a pledge of fair play carries extra weight, and he made it four days before the candidates were due to sign a peace pact.

What Barrow Said

According to the State House statement, Barrow told the envoy, Barrie Freeman, that security would be provided for all candidates so that every candidate and every voter feels safe. He said Gambian elections are decided by the people, not by violence or intimidation, and that nobody is above the law.

“The Gambian people will make the decision,” the statement quotes him as saying. “The nomination process passed peacefully, and we are engaging all stakeholders to maintain peace.”

Dawn over the Gambia River at Banjul, pictured in 2010. Photo: Forbes Johnston / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0).

Freeman is Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel, a post at UNOWAS, the UN’s regional office. The statement says she pledged full UN support for the electoral process and would attend the signing of a peace pact between parties and presidential candidates.

It adds that she would meet opposition parties and other stakeholders to encourage dialogue, tolerance and respect for democratic principles. Barrow also stressed that the rule of law will be upheld for all.

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The Race and the Calendar

In a briefing dated 14 November 2026, the IEC said 27 aspirants received nomination papers, 16 filed them and seven were rejected, leaving nine candidates. Besides Barrow, they are opposition leader Ousainou Darboe of the United Democratic Party, Talib Ahmed Bensouda of the UNITE party, Isatou Touray, Modou Lamin Sima, Ansu Sanneh, Ebrima Tabora Manneh, Lamin J. Darbo and Almameh Gibba.

The commission said campaigning runs from 16 November to 3 December. It also said it, International IDEA (an intergovernmental body that supports democracy) and the candidates would sign a Peace Pact, a pledge to campaign peacefully, on Monday 16 November at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre; we could not confirm that the signing took place.

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Why the Pledge Carries Weight

Barrow first won office in December 2016, beating Yahya Jammeh, who had ruled since 1994. Jammeh conceded on 2 December 2016, then rejected the result a week later, and left in January 2017 under regional pressure; the UN Security Council backed the regional effort in Resolution 2337 on 19 January 2017.

The State House statement has Barrow crediting UNOWAS for its 2016 role in ensuring the Gambian decision was respected. He won again in December 2021 and, with his papers accepted by the IEC, is on the ballot for a third time.

Our earlier reports cover the nomination day. They also include an explainer on how the vote works.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, priced Barrow at 77.0% to win at 02:41 ET (07:41 UTC) on Tuesday 17 November 2026, and Ousainou Darboe at 15.5%. About US$19,822 had been traded on the market, and the prices are bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What to Watch Next

Campaigning ends on Thursday 3 December 2026, and voting is on Saturday 5 December, according to the IEC. The date for announcing results is not confirmed in the IEC material we found.

What It Means for You

No direct US effect is stated: those affected are Gambian voters and the nine candidates. The pledge is a promise, and the test is how the campaign and the count are run between 16 November and 5 December.

Readers who want the wider picture can start with our Gambia coverage. It collects our reports on the country.

What Is Not Known

We could not confirm that the Peace Pact was signed on 16 November. No candidate had publicly responded to the pledge, and we found no named counter-view, in the material we found.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Gambia’s presidential election?

Voting is on Saturday 5 December 2026, according to the electoral commission. Official campaigning runs from 16 November to 3 December.

How many candidates are running?

The IEC had accepted nine presidential candidates by 14 November 2026, including President Adama Barrow and opposition leader Ousainou Darboe. Seven filings were rejected.

What did Barrow promise the UN envoy?

A State House statement dated 12 November 2026 says he assured a peaceful and transparent election, with security for all candidates and the rule of law for everyone. It quotes him as saying the Gambian people will make the decision.

What is the Peace Pact?

The IEC said the commission, International IDEA and the candidates would sign a Peace Pact on 16 November 2026. We could not confirm that it was signed.

Sources: State House of The Gambia (op.gov.gm), statement “President Barrow Assures Peaceful, Transparent Elections”, 12 November 2026; Independent Electoral Commission of The Gambia, Status of Nomination of Candidates media briefing, dated 14 November 2026; UN Security Council Resolution 2337, 19 January 2017; Polymarket, Gambia Presidential Election Winner, read 17 November 2026.