Gambia’s President Leads Poll at 37.9%
GAMBIA · ELECTION 2026
Gambia’s president, Adama Barrow, leads a new opinion poll ahead of the 5 December 2026 election with 37.9% support, against 24.2% for opposition leader Ousainou Darboe. The same survey found that 52% of respondents rate the government’s delivery on its promises as ineffective or very ineffective.
The Centre for Policy, Research and Strategic Studies (CepRass), a Gambian research group, presented the results on Monday 16 November 2026. Its fieldwork ran from 17 October to 1 November, so the figures are a snapshot, not a forecast.
Key Facts
- Poll CepRass, a Gambian research group, surveyed 1,180 voters from 17 October to 1 November 2026.
- Vote intention Barrow 37.9%, Darboe 24.2%, opposition candidate Talib Bensouda 11.3%; 11.6% undecided.
- Mood 52% rate government delivery on promises as ineffective or very ineffective; about 80% rate the economy bad.
- Vote Saturday 5 December 2026; nine candidates are on the ballot. Data as of 17 November.
- Prediction markets Polymarket, a prediction market, implies about 78% for Barrow (US$19,823 traded, 2:06 p.m. ET, 17 November).
The poll gives the president a lead of 13.7 points over his nearest rival, while more than one voter in ten is undecided. Cost of living is the top worry for 43% of those asked.
What the Poll Found
CepRass interviewed 1,180 holders of valid voter cards in 118 enumeration areas (small census districts) across all eight local government areas, with a margin of error of about 3 points. Barrow, leader of the National People’s Party (NPP), won 37.9%, Ousainou Darboe, leader of the United Democratic Party (UDP), 24.2%, and Talib Ahmed Bensouda of the opposition alliance Coalition 2026 11.3%.
On the government’s record, 52% of respondents called its delivery on promises ineffective or very ineffective. About 80% rated the national economy badly, and 43% named the cost of living as the country’s biggest concern.
Asked what drove their choice, 39% said candidate competence, 22% policies and manifestos, and 16% integrity. The report does not establish why respondents prefer Barrow.
Why a Poll Lead Is Not a Win
Barrow has led the country since January 2017 and is seeking a third term. In the 4 December 2021 election he won 53.23% of the vote against 27.72% for Darboe, according to official results.
CepRass’s own poll in November 2021 put Barrow at 41% on voting intention, about 12 points below his official result, though it named the right winner. CepRass says the new figures are a snapshot of opinion and should not be read as a forecast of the result.
What Prediction Markets Say
On Polymarket, an online prediction market where users bet real money, traders price Barrow at about 78% to win, Darboe at 14% and Bensouda at about 1%, with US$19,823 traded in total (read at 2:06 p.m. ET on 17 November 2026). These are bets, not polls, and a market with this little money behind it can swing on a few trades.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
What It Means for Readers
The Gambia is a small West African country, and its vote tests how a long-serving leader fares when 52% of those polled say his government’s promises are going unmet. This poll alone does not settle that, because it is a snapshot and 11.6% of voters were undecided.
What to Watch
Gambians vote on Saturday 5 December 2026, dropping a marble into the drum of their chosen candidate. The date on which the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) will announce results is not confirmed.
What Is Not Known
CepRass says the design-adjusted margin of error should be confirmed with the final weights, and the full report was not available to us. We found no reaction to the poll from the NPP, the UDP or the government by 17 November 2026.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who is leading the Gambia election poll?
CepRass puts President Adama Barrow first with 37.9%, ahead of Ousainou Darboe on 24.2% and Talib Ahmed Bensouda on 11.3%. About 11.6% were undecided.
What did the poll find about the government?
52% of respondents rated the government’s delivery on its promises as ineffective or very ineffective. About 80% rated the economy badly.
When is the Gambia presidential election?
It is on Saturday 5 December 2026, according to the Independent Electoral Commission. Nine candidates are on the ballot.
How do Gambians vote?
Each voter receives a marble or token and drops it in the ballot drum of the chosen candidate. The Independent Electoral Commission describes the method on its website.
Sources: CepRass (Centre for Policy, Research and Strategic Studies), voter survey presented 16 November 2026; Independent Electoral Commission of The Gambia, how to vote, and 2026 election calendar; official results of the 4 December 2021 presidential election; Polymarket, Gambia Presidential Election Winner, read 17 November 2026.
Read more: Barrow vows a peaceful vote · Gambia’s elections and marble voting explained · Gambia’s opposition camps
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