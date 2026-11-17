File photo, 18 April 2018. President Adama Barrow of The Gambia speaking in London. (Photo: Chatham House, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

GAMBIA · ELECTION 2026

Gambia’s president, Adama Barrow, leads a new opinion poll ahead of the 5 December 2026 election with 37.9% support, against 24.2% for opposition leader Ousainou Darboe. The same survey found that 52% of respondents rate the government’s delivery on its promises as ineffective or very ineffective.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

The Centre for Policy, Research and Strategic Studies (CepRass), a Gambian research group, presented the results on Monday 16 November 2026. Its fieldwork ran from 17 October to 1 November, so the figures are a snapshot, not a forecast.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Poll CepRass, a Gambian research group, surveyed 1,180 voters from 17 October to 1 November 2026.

Vote intention Barrow 37.9%, Darboe 24.2%, opposition candidate Talib Bensouda 11.3%; 11.6% undecided.

Mood 52% rate government delivery on promises as ineffective or very ineffective; about 80% rate the economy bad.

Vote Saturday 5 December 2026; nine candidates are on the ballot. Data as of 17 November.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a prediction market, implies about 78% for Barrow (US$19,823 traded, 2:06 p.m. ET, 17 November).

The poll gives the president a lead of 13.7 points over his nearest rival, while more than one voter in ten is undecided. Cost of living is the top worry for 43% of those asked.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

What the Poll Found

CepRass interviewed 1,180 holders of valid voter cards in 118 enumeration areas (small census districts) across all eight local government areas, with a margin of error of about 3 points. Barrow, leader of the National People’s Party (NPP), won 37.9%, Ousainou Darboe, leader of the United Democratic Party (UDP), 24.2%, and Talib Ahmed Bensouda of the opposition alliance Coalition 2026 11.3%.

On the government’s record, 52% of respondents called its delivery on promises ineffective or very ineffective. About 80% rated the national economy badly, and 43% named the cost of living as the country’s biggest concern.

Asked what drove their choice, 39% said candidate competence, 22% policies and manifestos, and 16% integrity. The report does not establish why respondents prefer Barrow.

Arch 22, the landmark arch on the road into Banjul, the capital. File photo, 2008. Photo: Ikiwaner / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0).

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Gambia Email address Follow

Why a Poll Lead Is Not a Win

Barrow has led the country since January 2017 and is seeking a third term. In the 4 December 2021 election he won 53.23% of the vote against 27.72% for Darboe, according to official results.

CepRass’s own poll in November 2021 put Barrow at 41% on voting intention, about 12 points below his official result, though it named the right winner. CepRass says the new figures are a snapshot of opinion and should not be read as a forecast of the result.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, an online prediction market where users bet real money, traders price Barrow at about 78% to win, Darboe at 14% and Bensouda at about 1%, with US$19,823 traded in total (read at 2:06 p.m. ET on 17 November 2026). These are bets, not polls, and a market with this little money behind it can swing on a few trades.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for Readers

The Gambia is a small West African country, and its vote tests how a long-serving leader fares when 52% of those polled say his government’s promises are going unmet. This poll alone does not settle that, because it is a snapshot and 11.6% of voters were undecided.

What to Watch

Gambians vote on Saturday 5 December 2026, dropping a marble into the drum of their chosen candidate. The date on which the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) will announce results is not confirmed.

What Is Not Known

CepRass says the design-adjusted margin of error should be confirmed with the final weights, and the full report was not available to us. We found no reaction to the poll from the NPP, the UDP or the government by 17 November 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is leading the Gambia election poll?

CepRass puts President Adama Barrow first with 37.9%, ahead of Ousainou Darboe on 24.2% and Talib Ahmed Bensouda on 11.3%. About 11.6% were undecided.

What did the poll find about the government?

52% of respondents rated the government’s delivery on its promises as ineffective or very ineffective. About 80% rated the economy badly.

When is the Gambia presidential election?

It is on Saturday 5 December 2026, according to the Independent Electoral Commission. Nine candidates are on the ballot.

How do Gambians vote?

Each voter receives a marble or token and drops it in the ballot drum of the chosen candidate. The Independent Electoral Commission describes the method on its website.

Sources: CepRass (Centre for Policy, Research and Strategic Studies), voter survey presented 16 November 2026; Independent Electoral Commission of The Gambia, how to vote, and 2026 election calendar; official results of the 4 December 2021 presidential election; Polymarket, Gambia Presidential Election Winner, read 17 November 2026.

Read more: Barrow vows a peaceful vote · Gambia’s elections and marble voting explained · Gambia’s opposition camps

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Free · Any country in the world · Prediction markets Want prediction market reports on your country? Pick any country in the world. Your report arrives right away, then every Sunday: what the markets say about elections, currencies and policy there, with volumes and plain-English explanations. Choose your country or region Choose your country or region Latin America overall Argentina Bahamas Barbados Belize Bolivia Brazil Chile Colombia Costa Rica Cuba Dominican Republic Ecuador El Salvador Guatemala Guyana Haiti Honduras Jamaica Mexico Nicaragua Panama Paraguay Peru Puerto Rico Suriname Trinidad and Tobago Uruguay Venezuela Africa overall Algeria Angola Benin Botswana Burkina Faso Burundi Cameroon Cape Verde Central African Republic Chad Comoros DR Congo Djibouti Egypt Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Eswatini Ethiopia Gabon Gambia Ghana Guinea Guinea-Bissau Ivory Coast Kenya Lesotho Liberia Libya Madagascar Malawi Mali Mauritania Mauritius Morocco Mozambique Namibia Niger Nigeria Republic of the Congo Rwanda Senegal Seychelles Sierra Leone Somalia South Africa South Sudan Sudan Tanzania Togo Tunisia Uganda Zambia Zimbabwe The world: biggest markets Afghanistan Albania Andorra Antigua and Barbuda Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahrain Bangladesh Belarus Belgium Bhutan Bosnia and Herzegovina Brunei Bulgaria Cambodia Canada China Croatia Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Dominica Estonia Fiji Finland France Georgia Germany Greece Greenland Grenada Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malaysia Maldives Malta Marshall Islands Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Myanmar Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Zealand North Korea North Macedonia Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine Papua New Guinea Philippines Poland Portugal Qatar Romania Russia Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Serbia Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands South Korea Spain Sri Lanka Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Thailand Timor-Leste Tonga Turkey Turkmenistan Tuvalu Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City Vietnam Yemen Email address Send me my country report Sign up another address or choice

RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat this means, and what's next › RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. × Economy impact Key players Stability What's next Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →