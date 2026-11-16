File photo, September 2017. A seller and a customer at Serrekunda Market in the Kanifing area near Banjul. (Photo: Appreciating Beauty Photography, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

GAMBIA · ECONOMY

The Gambia’s economy runs on money sent home by workers abroad, visitors to its Atlantic beaches and a farm sector built around groundnuts (peanuts). It heads into a presidential vote on Saturday 5 December 2026 with slower growth ahead and prices still rising faster than the central bank wants.

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The International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global lender backing the country’s reform programme, estimated growth in gross domestic product (GDP), the value of everything the economy produces, at 6.0% for 2025 and projected 4.7% for 2026 in its release of 6 July 2026. The Central Bank of The Gambia (CBG) said in early 2026 that formal remittances, the money migrants send home, reached about US$872 million in 2025, as reported.

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For US readers, this is a small, poor and heavily indebted democracy where one election and one lender programme will shape prices, jobs and the value of money wired from abroad. This guide sets out who and what drives the economy, with the latest figures from the IMF, the World Bank (the development lender) and the Gambian authorities.

Key Facts The size GDP per person was US$1,030 in 2024, and about 2.5 million people live there.

Growth Growth is estimated at 6.0% for 2025 and projected at 4.7% for 2026.

Prices Inflation eased to 6.1% in September 2026, and the central bank’s policy rate is 14%.

Debt Estimates of 2025 public debt range from 76.4% to 82.1% of GDP.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a prediction platform, prices President Adama Barrow at 82.5% to win (16 November, 9:40 a.m. ET).

A plain guide to the money, the lenders, the farmers and the officials that decide how the Gambian economy fares, and to what the 5 December vote could change.

Painted fishing boats on the beach at Tanji, on The Gambia’s Atlantic coast (file photo). Photo: tjabeljan, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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The Big Picture

The Gambia is a narrow country along the Gambia River, almost surrounded by Senegal, and about 2.5 million people live there, says the World Bank. Adama Barrow has led the country since he beat Yahya Jammeh, the former president who ruled for 22 years, in the December 2016 election, and he seeks a third term on 5 December.

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The economy is in a loan-backed repair programme. In January 2024 the IMF approved an Extended Credit Facility (ECF), a low-interest loan programme for poor countries, worth 74.64 million Special Drawing Rights (SDR), the IMF’s unit of account (about US$102.2 million in the IMF’s May 2026 conversion).

In June 2025 it added a Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF), a climate-reform loan of SDR 46.65 million (about US$63.9 million). The government’s own stated aims are not set out in those releases, so we describe the IMF’s conditions instead.

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The IMF release of 28 May 2026 aims to bring inflation back to the central bank’s 5% target and says the central bank should cease financial assistance to the public sector. It also describes an anti-corruption commission as a positive signal.

Growth has been solid. The World Bank estimates 2025 growth at 5.9% and the IMF at 6.0%, so the two lenders agree on the direction and differ by a tenth of a point.

We found no like-for-like ranking of The Gambia against its neighbours in the IMF or World Bank releases, so we offer none. What the World Bank does flag is that rising oil prices, energy subsidy costs and fertiliser prices are risks to growth.

Where the Money Comes From

The Gambia Bureau of Statistics (GBoS), the official data agency, puts farming at 23.0% of GDP and industry at 17.9% in 2024, with GDP per person at US$1,030. The World Bank says 81% of workers are in the informal sector, meaning jobs without contracts or tax records.

That mix explains why a good tourist season or a strong harvest is felt in households quickly. It also explains why tax collection is hard, since the World Bank puts tax revenue at an average 10.3% of GDP over 2017 to 2024, against a 15% benchmark.

In Plain English GDP is the total value of goods and services made in a year. Remittances are wages that migrants send to relatives at home. Policy rate is the central bank’s main interest rate. Informal sector means work outside contracts and tax records. Dalasi is the national currency, written D in this guide.

Remittances, the Biggest Lifeline

Formal remittances reached about US$872 million in 2025, the CBG said in early 2026, as reported. The figure comes from press reports of the CBG release, not from the CBG document, so we treat it as reported, not confirmed.

On any reading the sum is large next to a GDP per person of US$1,030, and it arrives as household income rather than investment. The weakness is that a slowdown in the countries where Gambians work would hit incomes at home at once.

Our earlier piece on how remittances carry the economy goes through the CBG data in detail. It also lists the figures people most often get wrong.

Tourism and Groundnuts

Arrivals rose from 224,472 in 2024 to 233,113 in 2025, about 3.8%, the World Bank said on 9 June 2026. Its country overview adds that arrivals rose 5.4% to 120,713 in the first half of 2026.

Tourism earns hard currency and jobs on the coast, but the World Bank does not give a receipts figure in these releases, and we do not estimate one. The winter season, when northern European visitors come, is what visitors and hotels watch next.

Groundnuts are the main cash crop, and the 2025/26 trading season ran from 1 December 2025 to 31 March 2026 as reported. The farm-gate price was reported at D38,000 per tonne (about US$522 at the CBG rate of D72.73 per US$ on 16 November 2026), not confirmed by an official document.

Official volumes are also not confirmed, because published tallies of tonnes collected differ widely, so we give none. The World Bank names higher fertiliser prices as a risk to farm gains.

Prices, Interest Rates and the Dalasi

The World Bank says inflation fell from 7.6% in June 2026 to 7.0% in July, and GBoS reports 6.1% for September. The IMF said on 6 July that inflation had rebounded in April, so the recent fall follows a spring bump and may not be settled.

The CBG’s Monetary Policy Committee, its rate-setting panel, held its policy rate at 14% on 20 August 2026, after a cut to that level on 26 February from 16% in December 2025. The dalasi was indicated at D72.73 per US$ on 16 November 2026, which is the rate used for every conversion in this guide.

The date of the committee’s next meeting is not confirmed in anything we could read. Watch that date, because any cut or hold sets the cost of loans for households and firms.

Debt, the IMF and the Counter-View

The IMF said in May 2026 that public debt reached about 79% of GDP in 2025 and was assessed as remaining sustainable, meaning it can be repaid on current plans, and its 6 July tables show 82.1%. The World Bank said on 9 June 2026 that debt was about 76.4% of GDP in 2025 and described a “high risk of debt distress”, meaning the country could struggle to pay.

The two assessments use different figures and dates, so they are not directly comparable: the IMF saw a path that holds in May, while the World Bank warns of a high risk of debt distress. The IMF also reports gross official reserves of US$586.2 million in 2025, a cushion we cannot express in months of imports because we could not find a recent figure.

On 6 July the IMF Executive Board completed the fifth review of the ECF and the second review of the RSF, releasing SDR 16.58 million (about US$22.51 million). It added extra ECF access of SDR 12.44 million (about US$17.0 million in the IMF’s May conversion), citing needs from the war in the Middle East, and extended both programmes by six months, to July 2027 according to the IMF’s May release.

The IMF granted waivers, meaning formal permission to miss them, for two end-December 2025 targets, on net domestic borrowing and the domestic primary balance (the budget balance before interest). It reports a 2025 deficit of 5.0% of GDP against 4.0% in 2024, and lists the Middle East war and climate shocks as downside risks.

Who Matters in the Economy

President Adama Barrow appoints the government and seeks a third term on 5 December.

appoints the government and seeks a third term on 5 December. Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs writes the budget and leads talks with lenders.

writes the budget and leads talks with lenders. Central Bank of The Gambia (CBG) sets the policy rate and manages the dalasi.

sets the policy rate and manages the dalasi. Gambia Bureau of Statistics (GBoS) publishes inflation and national accounts.

publishes inflation and national accounts. IMF and World Bank lend, monitor and publish the main outside assessments.

lend, monitor and publish the main outside assessments. National Food Security Processing and Marketing Corporation (NFSPMC) , a state food marketing body, was reported to be active in the 2025/26 groundnut trade.

, a state food marketing body, was reported to be active in the 2025/26 groundnut trade. The diaspora, Gambians working abroad, sent about US$872 million home in 2025, as reported.

Our guide to who holds power in The Gambia names the political actors. Our 2027 budget story covers the spending plan.

What the 5 December Vote Changes

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), the body that runs elections, holds the vote on Saturday 5 December 2026. Our election explainer covers the rules, and the voter register report covers who can vote.

For the economy, the vote matters because the IMF programme, the 2027 budget and the tax push all need a government that can carry them out. The IMF lists the Middle East war and climate shocks as risks, so the first weeks of the next government will test whether the plan holds.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, the market on who wins the Gambia presidential election showed Barrow at 82.5% and Ousainou Darboe, the main opposition leader, at 16.5% on 16 November at 9:40 a.m. ET. The market had traded US$19,564 in total, a thin amount that a few large bets can move.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for You

If you send money to The Gambia, the CBG rate of D72.73 per US$ on 16 November means US$100 becomes about D7,273 before fees. Remittances are large next to the economy, so a steadier dalasi and lower inflation matter a great deal to recipients.

If you follow African debt, the gap between the IMF’s May view that debt remains sustainable and the World Bank’s high-risk warning is the thing to track. If you plan to travel, World Bank data show arrivals rose in 2025 and in the first half of 2026.

Two dated checkpoints: the vote on Saturday 5 December 2026, and July 2027, when the IMF’s May release says the extended programmes end. The date of the next central bank rate decision is not confirmed.

What Is Not Known

We could not confirm the remittance total in a CBG document, groundnut volumes, the 2025/26 farm-gate price, tourism receipts or import cover in months. We also could not read the 2027 budget totals from the National Assembly, so we give none.

The IMF and the World Bank differ on 2025 growth (6.0% against 5.9%) and debt (82.1% against 76.4%). The IMF’s own debt estimate moved from about 79% in May to 82.1% in July.

Background: Brazil Economy Explained, US$2.65 Trillion in 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

How big is the Gambian economy?

GBoS puts GDP per person at US$1,030 in 2024, and the World Bank says about 2.5 million people live in the country. Farming was 23.0% of GDP and industry 17.9% in 2024.

How fast is The Gambia growing?

The IMF estimates 6.0% growth in 2025 and projects 4.7% for 2026, while the World Bank estimates 5.9% for 2025. The two lenders differ by a tenth of a point for 2025.

How much do Gambians abroad send home?

The CBG said formal remittances reached about US$872 million in 2025, as reported. The figure comes from press reports of the CBG release, not from the document.

What is the inflation rate in The Gambia?

Inflation was 6.1% in September 2026, GBoS reports, down from 7.6% in June, the World Bank says. The central bank’s medium-term target is 5%.

Is The Gambia in an IMF programme?

Yes. Both the facility of January 2024 and the climate-focused one of June 2025 were extended by six months on 6 July 2026, with July 2027 as the end date in the IMF’s May release.

Is The Gambia’s debt sustainable?

The IMF said in May 2026 that public debt of about 79% of GDP was assessed as remaining sustainable, and its July tables show 82.1%. The World Bank on 9 June 2026 described a high risk of debt distress, on different figures.

When is the Gambian presidential election?

It is on Saturday 5 December 2026, run by the Independent Electoral Commission. Our election explainer covers the voting rules.

Sources

IMF, Executive Board concludes 2026 Article IV and completes fifth ECF and second RSF reviews, 6 July 2026; IMF, staff-level agreement on the fifth ECF review and second RSF review, 28 May 2026; World Bank, Gambia Economic Update and Public Finance Review, 9 June 2026; World Bank, The Gambia country overview, read 16 November 2026; Gambia Bureau of Statistics, macroeconomic data, read 16 November 2026; Central Bank of The Gambia, policy rate decisions, current inflation rate and indicative exchange rates, read 16 November 2026; Independent Electoral Commission of The Gambia, election calendar, read 16 November 2026. The remittance total is the Central Bank of The Gambia’s early-2026 figure as reported, not confirmed in a primary document.

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