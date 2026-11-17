EXPLAINER · GUINEA-BISSAU

Guinea-Bissau’s presidential and legislative elections are decreed for Sunday 6 December 2026, but the prime minister and the National Election Commission (CNE), the body that runs votes, said on Thursday 8 October 2026 that the date cannot be kept. The country is ruled by General Horta Inta-a, the army officer sworn in as transitional president on Thursday 27 November 2025 after soldiers seized power.

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For US readers, the vote decides whether a small West African state returns to civilian rule, which shapes travel safety and risk for lenders and shippers. The US State Department rates it Level 3, “Reconsider travel” (advisory of 11 December 2025).

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As of Tuesday 17 November 2026 we found no new decree and no new date; our news page on the 6 December date tracks any change. Below we explain who rules, who votes and what to watch.

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Key Facts Date Decreed for Sunday 6 December 2026; the government and election commission say it cannot be kept.

Who Votes 966,152 registered voters in a country of about 2.25 million people (2025 data).

The Rules A new constitution, approved on 30 August 2026, cuts parliament from 102 seats to 65.

Background Soldiers seized power on 26 November 2025, a day before the commission was due to announce results.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a betting market, 17 Nov, 9:48 a.m. ET: Dias da Costa (opposition) 9.1%, Embaló (ousted president) about 5%.

Guinea-Bissau’s vote is decreed for 6 December, yet officials say it cannot happen. Here is who rules, how the system works and what to watch next.

The Big Picture

Guinea-Bissau, home to about 2.25 million people (IFES Election Guide, an international election database, 8 February 2025), held votes on Sunday 23 November 2025. Soldiers seized power on Wednesday 26 November 2025, one day before the CNE was due to announce results.

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Inta-a, a senior army officer, was sworn in on Thursday 27 November 2025, and Umaro Sissoco Embaló, the president seeking re-election, left the country. The opposition called it a “ceremonial coup”, its own unproven description.

ECOWAS (the Economic Community of West African States, a regional bloc) and the African Union, the continental bloc, suspended Guinea-Bissau. ECOWAS has demanded a short transition and the release of political prisoners.

Nothing official was ever published from the 2025 count. Our country explainer gives the wider story.

In Plain English CNE: the National Election Commission, which organises votes.

the National Election Commission, which organises votes. ECOWAS: the West African regional bloc that suspended Guinea-Bissau.

the West African regional bloc that suspended Guinea-Bissau. Transitional president: General Horta Inta-a, the army officer leading the interim government.

General Horta Inta-a, the army officer leading the interim government. PAIGC: the party that led the independence struggle.

the party that led the independence struggle. Closed-list proportional representation: voters pick a party’s fixed list; seats follow vote share.

voters pick a party’s fixed list; seats follow vote share. Referendum: a direct public vote, here on the new constitution.

When Is the Vote?

Inta-a signed a decree on Wednesday 21 January 2026 calling presidential and legislative elections for Sunday 6 December 2026, the Presidency said. He first heard the High Military Command (the junta), the appointed National Transition Council and the CNE.

Prime Minister Ilídio Vieira Té, who heads the transitional government, said the deadline to file candidacies at the Supreme Court passed on Tuesday 6 October 2026. On Thursday 8 October he said there are “no legal or operational conditions” for 6 December, because deadlines were missed and many parties’ governing bodies have lapsed.

The same day, CNE spokesperson Felisberta Moura Vaz called the vote “technically unlikely”. She said the decision belongs to Inta-a.

Wednesday 21 January 2026: the Presidency decrees the vote for 6 December.

the Presidency decrees the vote for 6 December. Sunday 30 August 2026: constitutional referendum.

constitutional referendum. Thursday 8 October 2026: prime minister and CNE say the date is not workable.

As of 17 November 2026 the government and the CNE say 6 December cannot be kept, and IFES Election Guide lists both votes as “Postponed”. We found no new decree and no new date.

A street in Bissau Velho, the old centre of Bissau, Guinea-Bissau. File photo, 2019. (Photo: Jcornelius, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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Who Can Vote

IFES Election Guide, an international election database, lists 966,152 registered voters as of 4 September 2025. In the 2023 legislative vote 711,058 of 893,618 registered voters took part, a turnout of 79.57%, and the December 2019 presidential vote drew 72.67% (IFES).

International IDEA, a democracy-support organisation, says the voting age was 18 under the older framework, counted by 23 October of the election year. We could not re-check that against the 2026 law.

Before the change, 100 of 102 seats were elected by closed-list proportional representation (IFES).

How the System Works

The president is directly elected, needs an absolute majority in up to two rounds and may serve two consecutive five-year terms (IFES, pre-referendum rules). We could not confirm whether the new constitution keeps the two-round rule.

A constitutional referendum on Sunday 30 August 2026 approved the new constitution, with about 70% voting yes, the CNE announced. PAIGC, the party that led the independence struggle and is now the main opposition force, urged a boycott; see the referendum result.

We could not read the full constitution, so we list only the changes that several reports confirm. They shift power towards the president.

Parliament shrinks from 102 to 65 seats.

The president appoints and dismisses the prime minister and ministers, and may dissolve parliament in a grave political crisis.

Supporters say clearer presidential authority reduces conflict between president, prime minister and parliament. Critics fear a weaker parliament, and we could not confirm the seat split under the new electoral law.

The Electoral Commission

The CNE, the Comissão Nacional de Eleições, organises the votes and announces provisional results, while the Supreme Court validates candidacies. In November 2025 armed men seized ballots, tally sheets and computers from its offices and destroyed the results server.

On Tuesday 2 December 2025 the commission said it could not finish the count, because tally sheets and computers had been taken from its offices.

Parties and Candidates

In October 2025 the Supreme Court, the top court that validates candidacies, approved 12 presidential candidates and 14 parties for the legislative race. They included Embaló, backed by the Nô Kumpu Guiné Republican Platform, an alliance supporting the president, and Fernando Dias da Costa.

Dias da Costa, an opposition candidate, was supported by PAIGC. PAIGC leader Domingos Simões Pereira, a former prime minister, was reportedly excluded because his PAIGC candidacy was filed too late, the Supreme Court said.

PAIGC filed no legislative list. Both Embaló and Dias da Costa claimed victory before any official count, and Dias da Costa said he had won in the first round, a self-declared result.

The Charter of the transition, adopted after the coup, bars the transitional president and prime minister from standing in the next elections. Embaló said he would return on Sunday 4 October 2026 to run, and the military leadership reportedly said in early October that it would not allow his return for now.

What to Watch Next

The first checkpoint is Thursday 26 November 2026, one year since the coup. The second is Sunday 6 December 2026, the decreed election day.

Watch for a Presidency decree, a CNE notice and an ECOWAS decision. Senegal’s foreign minister Cheikh Niang, the ECOWAS mediator, began a two-day visit to Bissau in late October 2026 to discuss a new date, and we found no decision since; see Guinea-Bissau in West Africa.

When Results Would Come

No official result of the 2025 vote exists. The CNE was due to announce provisional results about four days after it, on Thursday 27 November 2025.

We could not confirm the timetable under the 2026 law, so we give no day count. A runoff would follow if nobody wins an absolute majority; Polymarket’s 2025 rules mention one a week later, on 30 November 2025.

What It Means for US Readers

The State Department advisory of 11 December 2025 rates Guinea-Bissau Level 3, citing unrest, health care and landmines. There is no US embassy in Bissau, and consular help comes from Dakar, Senegal.

Longer military rule keeps risk high for lenders and shippers because no elected government can sign long-term deals. That is our analysis, not a forecast; see our US travel advisory explainer.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a platform for real-money bets, showed US$358,050 traded on its presidential market at about 9:48 a.m. ET on Tuesday 17 November 2026. It priced Dias da Costa at 9.1% and Embaló at about 5%, with four other names between about 2% and 4%.

That market concerns the interrupted vote of 23 November 2025 and resolves to “Other” if no result is known by 31 December 2026. A second market on the parliamentary winner has US$164,168 traded, but its prices are thin and we do not quote them.

These are bets, not polls, and they say nothing about when a vote will happen. Kalshi, the exchange regulated in the US by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), has no market on this.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What Is Not Known

We do not know whether any new decree or date exists beyond what we found by 17 November 2026. We also could not confirm the voting age and seat split under the 2026 law.

We do not know whether ECOWAS has decided anything since its mediator’s October visit. Embaló’s return plan and the military’s response are reported, not confirmed.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the Guinea-Bissau election still on for 6 December 2026?

The vote was decreed for Sunday 6 December 2026. On 8 October the prime minister and the election commission said it cannot be kept, and we found no new date as of 17 November.

Who runs Guinea-Bissau now?

General Horta Inta-a has been transitional president since Thursday 27 November 2025, after soldiers seized power. The Charter of the transition bars him and the prime minister from standing in the next elections.

How many people can vote in Guinea-Bissau?

IFES Election Guide lists 966,152 registered voters as of 4 September 2025. The country has about 2.25 million people (IFES, 8 February 2025).

What changed in the new constitution?

Approved in a referendum on Sunday 30 August 2026, it cuts parliament from 102 to 65 seats. The president appoints the prime minister and may dissolve parliament in a grave political crisis.

When would Guinea-Bissau election results come?

In 2025 the National Election Commission was due to announce provisional results about four days after the vote. We could not confirm the timetable under the 2026 law.

Is it safe for Americans to travel to Guinea-Bissau?

The State Department rates Guinea-Bissau Level 3, “Reconsider travel”, in an advisory issued on 11 December 2025. There is no US embassy in Bissau, and consular help comes from Dakar.

Sources: IFES Election Guide, Guinea-Bissau · Presidency decree, 21 January 2026 · Prime minister and CNE statements, 8 October 2026 · CNE statement, 2 December 2025 · Supreme Court candidate list, October 2025 · US State Department travel advisory, 11 December 2025 · Polymarket, 17 November 2026

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