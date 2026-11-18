Marine Le Pen in February 2025. File photo: Vox España, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Published Wednesday, 18 November, 6:25 a.m. ET (12:25 p.m. Paris) · Source: Ifop-Fiducial poll, Elabe poll, Polymarket

Five months before France chooses a president, two names survive every test: Marine Le Pen and Jean-Luc Mélenchon. A new Ifop-Fiducial poll by the French polling firm Ifop, reported at 4:45 a.m. ET (10:45 a.m. Paris) on Wednesday, puts both in the runoff in every scenario its pollsters tried.

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Le Pen, leader of the conservative National Rally party, polls 32% to 36% in the first round. Mélenchon, a veteran left-wing leader who founded the France Unbowed movement, polls 17% to 19.5%, and our France 2027 poll tracker follows each new reading.

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Key Facts What. Ifop-Fiducial poll: Le Pen 32% to 36%, Mélenchon 17% to 19.5% in round one.

Runoff. Both reach the second round in every scenario the pollsters tested.

Third place. Ex-prime minister Édouard Philippe 10% to 15%; Cannes mayor David Lisnard up to 12%.

Next. First round 18 April 2027; runoff 2 May 2027.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a prediction market, 6:21 a.m. ET, 18 Nov: Le Pen 89.5%, Mélenchon 52.5% to reach runoff.

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The race for second place looks settled; the fight for third, and the question of who actually runs, is not.

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Le Pen Leads, Mélenchon Is Second Everywhere

Ifop surveyed 1,690 registered voters online between 13 and 16 November. Mélenchon sits 4 to 8 points ahead of whoever places third.

Elabe, a rival French polling firm, reached the same order in a survey published on 14 November. It put Le Pen at 31% to 33% and Mélenchon at about 17% to 18.5%, up 1.5 to 2 points in a month.

File photo: Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who polls second in every scenario.

Le Pen’s voters are the most settled: 88% say they are sure of their choice, against 85% for Mélenchon and 47% for Philippe and Attal voters alike. Le Pen also keeps 93% of her 2022 voters, Mélenchon 70%.

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Who Fights for Third Place?

Philippe, a former prime minister (centre-right, Horizons party) and mayor of Le Havre, polls between 10% and 15% in the Ifop poll. Lisnard, the mayor of Cannes, climbs to as much as 12%.

Gabriel Attal, a former prime minister from the centrist Renaissance party, stands at 4% to 5%, or 9% if Philippe stays out, and Bruno Retailleau of the centre-right Republicans at 4% to 7%. Elabe finds the same scramble.

Elabe has Lisnard at 8% to 10.5%, up four points, while Philippe and Raphaël Glucksmann of the centre-left Place Publique both slip. It says 45% of voters with a preference could still change their mind.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, bettors rate Le Pen 89.5% likely to reach the runoff and Mélenchon 52.5%, with Lisnard at 22.6% and Philippe at 10.0% (about US$601,000 traded, 6:21 a.m. ET). On the separate market for who wins the presidency, Le Pen trades at 48.6%, Lisnard 17.2% and Mélenchon 13.5%.

The gap is worth noticing: polls place Mélenchon second in every scenario, but traders still price in a real chance that someone else gets there. These are wagers, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for US Readers

France is a NATO member, a permanent seat-holder on the UN Security Council and the euro area’s second-largest economy, so its next president matters to US investors and diplomats. A runoff between a conservative nationalist and a left-wing candidate would leave centre-right voters, split across several names, without a finalist of their own.

The poll follows weeks of strike days over pay and prices; see our France protests coverage.

What Is Not Known

The final candidate list is not set, and each candidate needs 500 sponsorships from elected officials. The Ifop results we saw give no change figure for Le Pen since late October, so we do not say whether she gained or lost ground.

We found no second-round numbers from Ifop and no reactions from the candidates. Polls are snapshots, not forecasts.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who would reach the runoff in the Ifop-Fiducial poll?

Marine Le Pen and Jean-Luc Mélenchon qualify in every scenario tested. Le Pen polls 32% to 36% and Mélenchon 17% to 19.5% in the first round.

When is the 2027 French presidential election?

The first round is on 18 April 2027 and the runoff on 2 May 2027. Candidates need 500 sponsorships from elected officials to get on the ballot.

Sources: Ifop-Fiducial poll (fieldwork 13 to 16 November 2026); Elabe poll (published 14 November 2026); Polymarket prediction markets (read 18 November 2026).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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