File photo. Traffic at a central Johannesburg intersection, South Africa. Photo: Gsalamander, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

SOUTH AFRICA · POLITICS

The African National Congress (ANC), South Africa’s governing party since 1994, has reportedly proposed that its rival Herman Mashaba become mayor of Johannesburg. The offer went on Tuesday 17 November 2026 to ActionSA, a party Mashaba leads, and would sideline the Democratic Alliance (DA), the party that runs Cape Town.

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The DA won the most seats in all three big cities, yet no party has a majority. Johannesburg, Tshwane (the Pretoria metro) and Ekurhuleni (the East Rand metro) cannot choose mayors until parties strike a deal.

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Key Facts The offer The ANC reportedly proposed Herman Mashaba as Johannesburg mayor on 17 November.

The split Under the proposal, Nasiphi Moya stays mayor of Tshwane and the ANC takes Ekurhuleni.

The rival bid The DA also wrote to ActionSA, which objects to two DA mayoral names.

Prediction markets Polymarket last traded Mashaba at 52% for Johannesburg mayor (early on 18 November, US Eastern time).

As of 18 November 2026

South Africa’s ruling party has reportedly offered ActionSA the Johannesburg mayor’s chair, leaving the DA, the biggest party in all three metros, on the outside.

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The Big Picture

South Africa held local elections on Wednesday 4 November 2026. The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC, the body that runs elections) later declared the results, and the DA came first in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.

No party won an outright majority in any of the three, so each council is hung. A hung council cannot elect a mayor until parties strike a deal.

Archive photo: the Union Buildings in Pretoria, seat of South Africa’s presidency, in the Tshwane metro.

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What the ANC Offered

According to people familiar with the talks, the ANC proposal would make Mashaba, a businessman and former Johannesburg mayor, mayor of Johannesburg again. Nasiphi Moya would stay mayor of Tshwane, and the ANC would take Ekurhuleni.

Mayoral committee posts, the senior jobs beside the mayor, would reportedly be shared. ActionSA would get three, and smaller parties, including the EFF (Economic Freedom Fighters, a left party), three.

The ANC is the biggest partner in the national Government of National Unity (GNU), the multi-party coalition that runs the country. One unnamed ANC source said: “we suffered a major blow in the election.”

Why ActionSA Holds the Balance

The DA is the largest party in each metro, but neither it nor the ANC can govern alone. That is why both have written to ActionSA, which holds the balance of power in all three councils.

The DA has also sent ActionSA its own proposal, according to people familiar with the talks. ActionSA has said it opposes a deal if the DA’s Helen Zille and Cilliers Brink are put forward as mayors.

Our earlier report on the Johannesburg talks shows how the DA and ActionSA have circled each other. The DA’s own aims are in our coalition principles report.

ActionSA national spokesperson Matthew George confirmed on Tuesday that the party had received coalition correspondence from both the ANC and the DA. He declined to say what the letters contain or when ActionSA will reply.

Why It Matters

Johannesburg is South Africa’s largest city and its economic hub, and its metro council runs water, power, roads and the city budget. Whoever becomes mayor shapes how those services work.

Johannesburg is the country’s largest city. Any governing deal must hold several parties together, because no party has a majority.

What to Watch

The first checkpoint is Thursday 19 November 2026, when inaugural council sittings are reported in Johannesburg and Tshwane. The Ekurhuleni sitting date is not confirmed.

The second is Sunday 22 November 2026, which is 14 days after the 8 November declaration, though the start date may differ, since the Municipal Structures Act 1998 requires a first council meeting within 14 days of results being declared. Our 14-day deadline guide explains the rule.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a prediction market where users bet real money, was read early on Wednesday 18 November 2026, US Eastern time. Its “Next Mayor of Johannesburg?” market, with US$181,495 traded, last traded Herman Mashaba at 52% and Helen Zille at 8%, but bids and offers were far apart, so it is a thin market.

Treat these as bets, not polls, and read the prices loosely while trading is thin.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for US Readers

Stable local government matters to investors in the city that anchors South Africa’s economy. A mayor chosen without a stable majority can struggle to pass a budget.

The offer is a proposal, not a deal. Our coalition politics explainer explains how such deals work.

What Is Not Known

ActionSA has not said how it will answer the ANC or the DA. It is also unknown whether ANC structures have publicly approved the offer, where the EFF and other small parties stand, and how vote shares translate into council seats.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the ANC offer ActionSA?

The ANC reportedly proposed that Herman Mashaba become Johannesburg mayor, Nasiphi Moya stay Tshwane mayor, and the ANC take Ekurhuleni. It is a proposal, not an agreement.

Why is the DA left out of the ANC offer?

The proposal would sideline the DA even though it is the largest party in all three metros. The DA has sent ActionSA its own proposal.

When must the councils first meet?

Inaugural sittings in Johannesburg and Tshwane are reported for Thursday 19 November 2026. Counted from the 8 November declaration, the 14-day limit falls on Sunday 22 November, though the start date may differ.

Has ActionSA accepted either offer?

No. Spokesperson Matthew George confirmed on 17 November that the party received letters from both the ANC and the DA, but declined to say when it will reply.

Sources: IEC results declared 8 November 2026; statements by ActionSA, the ANC and the DA as reported 16 to 18 November 2026; Municipal Structures Act 1998; Polymarket (read 18 November 2026).





This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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