Gambia Election

The Gambia votes for president on Saturday 5 December 2026, and a long list of activities is banned in each voting area on polling day. Section 70 of the Elections Decree 1996, a 1996 decree, bans speeches, drumming, loudspeakers, flags, canvassing and alcohol sales.

The vote is reported to be governed by a 2025 election law, whose text we could not read. Americans who are visiting, observing or following relatives at home should read the rules below, and our US visitor guide covers the practical side.

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Key Facts Date. Saturday 5 December 2026 is polling day for the presidential election.

Law. Section 70 of the 1996 Elections Decree, headed “Prohibitions on polling day”, lists the bans.

Banned. Drumming, loudspeakers, flags, canvassing, alcohol sales and entering a polling station armed.

Newer law. A 2025 Elections Act is reported to govern this vote; we could not read its text.

Open. Which wording is in force today, and whether party clothing is banned, is unconfirmed.

Party drums, songs and colours fill Gambian campaigns, but the law switches all of that off on voting day. This guide sets out the polling-day rules for visitors and voters.

Big Picture

The polling-day bans bite because Gambian campaigns are noisy, colourful and street-based. The law separates campaigning from voting day, when public politics goes quiet.

Section 70 comes from the Elections Decree 1996 (Decree No. 78 of 1996). In 2025 the National Assembly, the country’s parliament, passed a bill to replace that law, and the 2025 Act is reported to govern the 2026 election.

We could not read its text, so we cannot say whether Section 70 survives in it.

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What Section 70 Bans in Public

Section 70 is headed “Prohibitions on polling day” and applies on any day on which polling takes place in an electoral division. In that area it bans a public meeting, procession or demonstration, and any speech or announcement in a public place.

Loudspeakers, loud hailers and other public-address instruments are also barred, as are drumming and singing in a public place. The Decree further bans displaying a flag, banner or slogan in a public place, and canvassing, which means asking voters for support.

File photo, undated. Arch 22, a landmark gateway in Banjul, The Gambia. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons, free licence)

Stricter Limits Near Polling Stations

Near a polling station the Decree adds tighter limits. Ringing a bell, or making any sound resembling a bell, is banned within 500 metres (about 1,640 feet) of the station, and so is riding or parking a bicycle.

Nobody may arrive at a polling station drunk or enter one armed. Groups may not form around polling stations, except to join the queue to cast a ballot.

Selling or distributing alcoholic drinks is prohibited across the whole voting area on the day, not only near the station. A catch-all clause bars any other activity tending to block or disturb the normal voting process.

Party Colours and Slogans

The 1996 text does not mention clothing, but it bans displaying a flag, banner or slogan in public. A Gambian newspaper list of 18 November 2026, headed Section 70 of the Elections Act, also bans party clothing; that is reported, not confirmed, so voters can leave party colours at home.

A Rule of Thumb for Visitors

Our reading of the list, which is not legal advice, gives a simple rule of thumb. Do not shout, drum or play music near polling stations, and do not drink alcohol in the voting area.

Campaigning, such as the independent presidential bid in our report on lawyer Lamin J. Darbo, belongs to the days before. For the voting itself, our voting system explainer shows how Gambians cast their ballots, and our nomination schedule lists the earlier stages.

What It Means for You

The list applies in each electoral division (voting district) where polling takes place, so visitors and observers should expect no rallies, speeches or music in public that day. The same list bans arriving drunk and entering a polling station armed.

Americans following from home should note that The Gambia is on GMT (Greenwich Mean Time), five hours ahead of US Eastern Time in December. The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), the body that runs the vote, publishes the official calendar.

What Is Not Known

The penalty for breaching Section 70 is not stated in the text we read. Part IX of the Decree, headed Offences and Penalties, sets fines and prison terms for other election offences, and we do not state figures.

It is also unconfirmed whether the 1996 wording of Section 70 is still the text in force, and whether party clothing is banned. The enacted 2025 Act would settle both questions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is banned in The Gambia on election day?

The 1996 Elections Decree, which a 2025 law is reported to have replaced, bans public meetings, speeches, loudspeakers, drumming, singing, flags, canvassing and alcohol sales in polling areas. It also bans arriving at a polling station drunk or entering one armed.

Can I wear party colours to vote?

The 1996 text of Section 70 does not mention clothing, but it bans displaying flags, banners and slogans in public. A newspaper list published on 18 November 2026 also names party clothing, which is reported, not confirmed, so it is safest to avoid party colours near polling stations.

When is the presidential election?

Gambians vote on Saturday 5 December 2026, according to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), the body that runs elections. Public campaigning, speeches and rallies are banned in the voting area on that day.

What is the penalty for breaking the polling-day rules?

The text of Section 70 we read does not state a penalty. Part IX of the Decree, headed Offences and Penalties, sets fines and prison terms for other election offences.

Sources: Elections Decree 1996 (Decree No. 78 of 1996), section 70, copy hosted by Lawhub Gambia, an online library of Gambian laws; Independent Electoral Commission of The Gambia, election calendar and nomination briefing, 2026 (iec.gm).

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