A Bell UH-1 Iroquois helicopter of the Salvadoran Air Force. File photo. (Photo: Fuerza Armada de El Salvador, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

HAITI · SECURITY

Published Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, 10:50 a.m. ET (10:50 a.m. Port-au-Prince) · Source: Nayib Bukele’s public post on X; Haitian press reports; EU records

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El Salvador’s president says his helicopters bombed a house in Haiti’s gang country, and he called it a gift to the Haitian people. Nayib Bukele posted a video on X that shows helicopters firing rockets at a building he attributed to Jeff Gwo Lwa, described as the leader of the Canaan gang.

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The strike, announced on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, is the latest chapter of the Haiti crisis. Canaan is a district in the commune of Croix-des-Bouquets, near the capital, Port-au-Prince.

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Key Facts Claim: Bukele says Salvadoran forces hit a house attributed to Canaan gang leader Jeff Gwo Lwa.

Evidence: His video shows helicopters firing rockets at a building; no hour has been stated.

Unknown: No deaths, arrests or damage figures are public, and Gwo Lwa’s whereabouts are unknown.

Context: Bukele announced a similar strike on another gang leader’s house in Croix-des-Bouquets on Nov. 10.

Reaction: No comment from Haiti’s government or police on this strike has been found.

This story is part of our coverage of the haiti crisis. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide. Latest: Dominican Army Doctor Jailed for 20 Years

A Salvadoran strike on a reported gang leader’s house is the newest test of a foreign military campaign that Haiti’s government has so far welcomed.

In plain English Armed gangs control large parts of Haiti’s capital. El Salvador, a Central American country, has sent soldiers to fight them, and its president now says his forces bombed a gang leader’s house from the air.

What Bukele Posted

“My gift to the Haitian people on the anniversary of the Battle of Vertières,” Bukele wrote in Haitian Creole. That battle, fought on Nov. 18, 1803, was the last big Haitian victory over Napoleon’s army before independence.

The video that came with the post shows helicopters firing rockets at a building. No source gives the hour of the strike.

File photo: Salvadoran and Guatemalan troops at Port-au-Prince airport in 2025.

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What We Know About the Target

Bukele and Haitian news outlets call Gwo Lwa the leader of the criminal group in Canaan. We could not independently confirm that label, that he used the house, or that he was inside it.

No deaths, arrests or damage figures have been published. The video alone does not show whether anyone was in the building, and no source says where Gwo Lwa is now.

A Second House Strike, Eight Days Later

On Tuesday, Nov. 10, Bukele announced an earlier strike on a two-story house in Croix-des-Bouquets, which he attributed to Wilson Joseph. Joseph, known as “Lanmò San Jou,” leads 400 Mawozo, a gang based around Croix-des-Bouquets.

The European Union put 400 Mawozo on its human rights sanctions list on Nov. 16. That listing freezes the gang’s assets in the EU.

Bukele began sending troops after four Salvadoran personnel went missing in an ambush on Oct. 18. He has since put more than 2,000 soldiers in Haiti, and on Nov. 17 Haiti’s cabinet approved a cooperation pact with El Salvador whose text has not been made public.

Why Haiti’s Fight Reaches Beyond the Caribbean

Haiti lies about 700 miles from Miami, and the violence feeds US debates over travel, aid and migration. Thousands of Haitians marched in support of the Salvadoran troops on Nov. 17, so the campaign has public backing at home.

For US readers, the question is whether air strikes weaken the gangs or push them toward reprisals against residents. Amnesty International, the human rights group, has said both governments must publish the deployment agreement and respect international law.

What Is Not Known

It is unclear whether Gwo Lwa was present, whether anyone was killed, and whether Haitian police took part. The next signs to watch are a statement from Haiti’s government and any confirmed casualty count.

A confirmed death or arrest of Gwo Lwa would show the strikes can reach leaders, while silence would leave Bukele’s video as the only proof.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Jeff Gwo Lwa?

Bukele and Haitian outlets describe him as the leader of the Canaan gang. His identity and role have not been independently confirmed.

Were there casualties?

No casualty figure has been published. The video does not show whether anyone was inside, and Gwo Lwa’s whereabouts are unknown.

Sources: Nayib Bukele’s public post on X, Nov. 18, 2026; Haitian press reports in French; Council of the EU sanctions decision, Nov. 16, 2026; Amnesty International statement.

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