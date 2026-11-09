Cost of Living in Ethiopia for Expats

IBOV 169,405.74 ▲ 0.54% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.52▲ 0.18% USD/MXN18.60▼ 0.15% USD/CLP971.56▼ 0.52% USD/COP3,273▲ 1.01% USD/PEN3.41▼ 0.96% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.45▲ 0.35% USD/PYG6,450▲ 1.45% USD/BOB11.74▼ 0.59% USD/DOP60.46▼ 0.21% USD/CRC446.56▼ 0.38% USD/GTQ7.64▼ 0.05% USD/HNL26.89▲ 0.02% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES895.29▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.79▼ 0.02% USD/TTD6.72▼ 0.03% EUR/BRL6.18▲ 0.86% BRENT 94.32 ▼ 4.07% WTI 87.73 ▼ 3.41% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.35 ▲ 2.07% GOLD 4,126 ▲ 1.26% SILVER 52.66 ▲ 1.64% SOY 1,189 — 0.00% CORN 438.75 ▼ 0.62% WHEAT 588.75 ▼ 0.42% COFFEE 277.70 ▼ 0.82% SUGAR 18.39 ▲ 0.82% ORANGE JUICE 144.30 ▲ 8.46% COTTON 79.18 ▲ 0.09% COCOA 5,134 ▼ 0.41% BEEF 218.35 ▲ 2.01% CATTLE 330.20 ▲ 2.44% LITHIUM 60.99 ▲ 0.13% PETR4 45.13 ▼ 0.38% VALE3 65.54 ▲ 2.34% ITUB4 41.13 ▲ 1.48% BBDC4 14.50 ▲ 2.11% ABEV3 15.41 ▼ 0.45% BBAS3 17.03 ▼ 0.58% B3SA3 14.56 ▲ 1.18% WEGE3 49.78 ▲ 3.30% PRIO3 58.91 ▼ 2.60% SUZB3 53.17 ▼ 0.43% RENT3 30.80 ▲ 1.68% AZZA3 15.11 ▲ 2.37% CSAN3 2.76 ▼ 0.36% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.41 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.78 ▲ 0.97% CVCB3 0.84 — 0.00% POSI3 3.02 ▼ 2.27% SLCE3 17.02 ▲ 2.47% NATU3 5.40 ▲ 4.45% BRKM5 3.10 ▼ 3.13% RANI3 8.46 ▼ 0.11% CSNA3 4.54 ▲ 2.95% IBOV 169,405.74 ▲ 0.54% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.52 ▲ 0.24% USD/MXN 18.57 ▼ 0.29% USD/CLP 969.66 ▼ 0.71% USD/COP 3,275 ▲ 1.08% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 0.97% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.45 ▲ 0.35% USD/PYG 6,450 ▲ 1.45% USD/BOB 11.74 ▼ 0.59% USD/DOP 60.46 ▼ 0.21% USD/CRC 446.56 ▼ 0.38% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▼ 0.05% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 0.02% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 895.29 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.79 ▲ 2.64% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.40% EUR/BRL 6.18 ▲ 0.82% BRENT 94.32 ▼ 4.07% WTI 87.73 ▼ 3.41% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.35 ▲ 2.07% GOLD 4,126 ▲ 1.26% SILVER 52.66 ▲ 1.64% SOY 1,189 — 0.00% CORN 438.75 ▼ 0.62% WHEAT 588.75 ▼ 0.42% COFFEE 277.70 ▼ 0.82% SUGAR 18.39 ▲ 0.82% ORANGE JUICE 144.30 ▲ 8.46% COTTON 79.18 ▲ 0.09% COCOA 5,134 ▼ 0.41% BEEF 218.35 ▲ 2.01% CATTLE 330.20 ▲ 2.44% LITHIUM 60.99 ▲ 0.13% PETR4 45.13 ▼ 0.38% VALE3 65.54 ▲ 2.34% ITUB4 41.13 ▲ 1.48% BBDC4 14.50 ▲ 2.11% ABEV3 15.41 ▼ 0.45% BBAS3 17.03 ▼ 0.58% B3SA3 14.56 ▲ 1.18% WEGE3 49.78 ▲ 3.30% PRIO3 58.91 ▼ 2.60% SUZB3 53.17 ▼ 0.43% RENT3 30.80 ▲ 1.68% AZZA3 15.11 ▲ 2.37% CSAN3 2.76 ▼ 0.36% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.41 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.78 ▲ 0.97% CVCB3 0.84 — 0.00% POSI3 3.02 ▼ 2.27% SLCE3 17.02 ▲ 2.47% NATU3 5.40 ▲ 4.45% BRKM5 3.10 ▼ 3.13% RANI3 8.46 ▼ 0.11% CSNA3 4.54 ▲ 2.95%
since 2009
Monday, November 9, 2026
Ethiopia Africa

Cost of Living in Ethiopia for Expats

By · · 6 min read
Park and lake with Addis Ababa high-rise buildings at dusk
A lakeside park with Addis Ababa’s high-rise buildings behind it at dusk. (Photo: DaneyWiki / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0)

Expats renting in Addis Ababa find asking prices as low as about US$700 a month among the furnished one-bedroom flats we read, while the birr, Ethiopia’s currency, trades near 161 per US$ and annual inflation was 14.9% in September. Public transport fares were tiny in dollar terms under the October 2024 tariff, but several costs below are only partly confirmed, and we say which.

Key Facts

  • Birr. About 161 birr per US$ on Friday, 6 November 2026; US$ values below use 160.90.
  • Inflation. Ethiopia’s annual inflation was 14.9% in September, down from 15.1% in August.
  • Interest rate. The National Bank of Ethiopia, the central bank, has its benchmark rate at 16%.
  • Rent. The lowest furnished one-bedroom listing we read in Addis Ababa asked about US$700 a month.
  • Not confirmed. Averages for food, health care and home internet could not be verified.

This guide sets out what an expat in Ethiopia’s capital can expect to pay today, and it separates what we confirmed from what remains reported only.

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What the Birr Is Worth Now

The birr traded at about 161 per US$ in the market on Friday, 6 November 2026, and the central bank’s auction rate, the price at which it sells dollars to banks, was about 159.70 on 27 October. Banks and exchange counters quote slightly different rates, so check the rate on the day you change money.

The US$ values in this guide use 160.90, our market rate for 6 November, so US$100 buys about 16,090 birr. Ethiopia let the birr float in July 2024, so banks now set their own rates and the price moves from day to day.

Inflation is the second number to watch, because it decides how fast birr prices climb. The Ethiopian Statistical Service, the national statistics office, put annual inflation at 14.9% in September, down from 15.1% in August and 15.3% in July.

The central bank’s benchmark policy rate stands at 16%. Our earlier coverage of the birr reform and the record low in August explains how the float reached this point.

Rent in Addis Ababa

Rent is a major cost, and landlords advertise it in either US$ or birr. We read 20 listings on an expat housing portal on 9 November 2026, posted over the previous two months, and every price below is an asking price, not a price anyone has paid.

A furnished one-bedroom flat in Bole, a district of Addis Ababa, was listed at US$700 a month, and another in an area described as highly secured at US$1,200. A furnished two-bedroom flat was listed at US$3,000, and furnished two-bedroom flats in Bole were listed at Br250,000 (about US$1,550) and Br170,000 (about US$1,060), where Br is the birr.

Three-bedroom homes were listed at up to US$4,000 a month. These are single advertisements, not averages, and we could not confirm any citywide average rent from an official or market-survey source.

Getting Around the City

Fares for minibuses, city buses and the Addis Ababa light rail were set in birr by a government tariff issued in October 2024. That tariff set minibus fares at Br4.5 to Br65 (US$0.03 to US$0.40), city buses at Br7 to Br35 (US$0.04 to US$0.22) and the subsidised light rail at Br2 to Br6 (US$0.01 to US$0.04).

We could not confirm today’s fares or the current petrol price. Check the posted fare before you ride.

Elevated light rail tracks and overhead wires beside tall buildings in Addis Ababa
A section of the Addis Ababa light rail line in December 2015. (Photo: Ludger Heide / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0)

Schools and Tuition

Private school fees are set by each school, and the latest dispute shows how fast they can move. Parents at the British International School in Addis Ababa say tuition rose by as much as 36% for the 2026/27 school year, and the case is before the Federal First Instance Court, a national trial court.

The school has defended the increase as covering its costs, and the Education and Training Authority, the schools regulator, said it had answered in writing and urged agreement. Budget for a rise when you compare schools, and ask each one for its fee schedule in writing.

Phone Data and Internet

Mobile data became more expensive at the turn of the year. Safaricom Ethiopia, the Ethiopian arm of Kenya’s mobile operator Safaricom, announced an average 44% rise in mobile data prices in late December 2025.

Ethio Telecom, the other large mobile operator, also adjusted its tariffs, but we could not confirm its current prices. We also have no confirmed monthly price for home fibre or other fixed broadband.

What It Means for US Readers

An expat paid in US$ gains purchasing power in birr each time the birr weakens, but rent and school fees quoted in US$ do not fall with it, and rising birr prices eat into the gain. Costs priced in birr rise with inflation, which was 14.9% in September.

Ask landlords and schools to state the currency in the contract, and keep a record of the exchange rate used on the day you pay. Readers watching Ethiopia’s outlook can follow Ethiopia’s warnings to Eritrea over port access and our expat coverage for context on risk and relocation.

What Is Not Known

We could not verify an average monthly budget for food, a price list for private clinics or health insurance, the cost of home internet, current transport fares or the petrol price in Addis Ababa. We also could not read the central bank’s daily indicative rate or the Statistics Service’s October inflation release, so the exchange rate above is a market rate and the inflation figure is for September.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does it cost to live in Addis Ababa?

We cannot give a verified monthly total. The lowest furnished one-bedroom listing we read asked about US$700 a month, and other costs are in the sections above.

What is the birr exchange rate against the US dollar?

The birr traded at about 161 per US$ in the market on 6 November 2026. Banks quote slightly different rates, so check the rate on the day.

How high is inflation in Ethiopia?

Annual inflation was 14.9% in September 2026, down from 15.1% in August. The central bank’s policy rate is 16%.

Is public transport cheap in Addis Ababa?

The October 2024 tariff set minibus fares at Br4.5 to Br65 (US$0.03 to US$0.40) and light rail at Br2 to Br6 (US$0.01 to US$0.04). Check the posted fare, because we could not confirm current levels.

Sources

National Bank of Ethiopia policy rate, nbe.gov.et · Ethiopian Statistical Service consumer price index, September 2026 · Ethiopia national transport tariff, October 2024 · Court case by parents of the British International School, August 2026 · Mobile operator tariff announcements, December 2025 · Expat housing listings read 9 November 2026 · Market exchange rate of 6 November 2026.

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