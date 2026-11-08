Cost of Living in the Bahamas in 2026

GUIDES · BAHAMAS

One thing is simple for a US reader, because the Central Bank of The Bahamas, the national monetary authority, pegs the Bahamian dollar one to one to the US dollar. So B$1 equals US$1, and every amount below is written in US$.

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Inflation Prices rose 4.3% in the year to June 2026; restaurants and hotels rose 17.6% to March.

Biggest block Housing, water, electricity, gas and fuels make up about 32% of the household basket.

VAT The VAT sales tax rate is 10%; unprepared food at grocery stores went to zero from 1 April 2026.

Permits A general residence permit costs US$3,000 a year; permanent residence, the lifelong status, costs US$15,000.

Woodes Rogers Walk in downtown Nassau, 2024. Photo: Larry D. Moore, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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This guide separates what official sources confirm from what they do not, which makes it narrower than a relocation blog. For the wider move, read our guide to moving to the Bahamas.

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Why Prices Run High on the Islands

The Bahamas imports much of what its residents eat, wear and build with. Freight, import duty and a small market all lift the price on the shelf.

Each extra step from port to shop adds cost, and the Family Islands, the islands outside Nassau and Freeport, sit at the end of the longest chains. We have no confirmed price gap between islands to quote, so treat this as the reason and not a number.

The Bahamas National Statistical Institute (BNSI), the government statistics office, publishes the weights of the household basket behind its price index. Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels form the largest block, at about 32% of spending.

Transport follows at about 12.5%, and food and non-alcoholic drinks at about 10%. Restaurants and hotels carry only about 5.7%, yet they have risen fastest.

In Plain English

Terms used in this guide Bahamian dollar The national currency, fixed at one to one with the US dollar, so B$1 equals US$1.

The national currency, fixed at one to one with the US dollar, so B$1 equals US$1. VAT (sales tax) Value added tax, a sales tax added to most purchases; the standard rate is now 10%.

Value added tax, a sales tax added to most purchases; the standard rate is now 10%. Family Islands The islands outside New Providence, where Nassau sits, often called the Out Islands.

The islands outside New Providence, where Nassau sits, often called the Out Islands. Residence permit vs permanent residence A residence permit is paid for each year, while permanent residence is a lifelong status with its own, larger one-off fee.

A residence permit is paid for each year, while permanent residence is a lifelong status with its own, larger one-off fee. Fuel charge BPL’s fuel-charge page lists 17.4 cents per kWh up to 800 kWh and 21.4 cents above, latest row February 2026.

What Inflation Tells Us

Consumer prices were up 4.3% in June 2026 from a year earlier,, after 3.1% in March. The detail below comes from the March release, the one we read in full, so newer releases may split it differently.

Month on month, prices rose 0.35% in March after a 0.95% rise in February. The all-items index stood at 126.04, up from 124.38 in October 2025, with November 2014 as the base of 100.

Restaurants and hotels rose 17.6% on the year, the sharpest move in the release. Furnishings and household equipment rose 8.5%, and housing, water, electricity, gas and fuels rose 4.4%.

Alcohol and tobacco fell 6.7% on the year. In March alone, clothing rose 2.7%, transport 1.8% and health 0.5%.

The food index rose to 137.22 from 135.07 in February, a gain of about 1.6% in one month. Because this detail stops at March, it cannot say whether that pace has held.

Arawak Cay in Nassau, with the container port behind it, July 2025. Photo: LittleT889, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Electricity: What a Bill Looks Like

Bahamas Power and Light (BPL), the national power utility serving New Providence and the Family Islands, publishes a residential tariff. The page is undated and its images date from 2024, so check it before you budget.

BPL residential rates per kilowatt hour (kWh), the unit your meter counts 0–200 kWh Base rate reported as 0 cents.

Base rate reported as 0 cents. Higher bands Base rates rise with use; we could not confirm the exact bands and rates, so read them on your bill.

Base rates rise with use; we could not confirm the exact bands and rates, so read them on your bill. Fuel charge Added on top of the base rate; it changes by billing period, so read the current figure on your bill.

What Inflation Tells Us

Consumer prices were up 4.3% in June 2026 from a year earlier,, after 3.1% in March. The detail below comes from the March release, the one we read in full, so newer releases may split it differently.

Month on month, prices rose 0.35% in March after a 0.95% rise in February. The all-items index stood at 126.04, up from 124.38 in October 2025, with November 2014 as the base of 100.

Restaurants and hotels rose 17.6% on the year, the sharpest move in the release. Furnishings and household equipment rose 8.5%, and housing, water, electricity, gas and fuels rose 4.4%.

Alcohol and tobacco fell 6.7% on the year. In March alone, clothing rose 2.7%, transport 1.8% and health 0.5%.

The food index rose to 137.22 from 135.07 in February, a gain of about 1.6% in one month. Because this detail stops at March, it cannot say whether that pace has held.

Arawak Cay in Nassau, with the container port behind it, July 2025. Photo: LittleT889, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Electricity: What a Bill Looks Like

Bahamas Power and Light (BPL), the national power utility serving New Providence and the Family Islands, publishes a residential tariff. The page is undated and its images date from 2024, so check it before you budget.

BPL residential rates per kilowatt hour (kWh), the unit your meter counts 0–200 kWh Base rate reported as 0 cents.

Base rate reported as 0 cents. 201–800 kWh Base rate 11.95 cents on BPL’s table; confirm the band edges on your bill.

Base rate 11.95 cents on BPL’s table; confirm the band edges on your bill. Above 800 kWh Base rate 14.95 cents.

Base rate 14.95 cents. Fuel charge 17.4 cents per kWh up to 800 kWh and 21.4 cents above, latest row February 2026.

The fuel charge is added to every kilowatt hour, so even the first 200 kWh are not free once fuel is counted. Press reports put recent charges above the February row, so check the current figure.

We did not confirm the customer charge, a typical monthly bill or how VAT applies to electricity. Ask for 12 months of past bills before you rely on any single figure.

Freeport on Grand Bahama is served by a separate power company, Grand Bahama Power Company. We could not confirm its 2026 tariff.

VAT Cut and Cheaper Food

The Office of the Prime Minister, the office of the head of government, announced in January 2026 that VAT on unprepared food sold at grocery stores would go to zero from 1 April 2026. The standard rate is 10%, after a cut from 12% in January 2022.

The official pages we read do not list the items or say whether this is a zero rate or an exemption. Press reports describe both, so the legal label is open.

The wording points to raw ingredients at the supermarket and not to restaurant meals. Ask the shop which items it treats as unprepared before you rely on it.

Tax on income is outside the data this guide uses. Our guide to taxes for expats in the Bahamas covers the detail.

Residence Permit and Residency Fees

The Bahamas Department of Immigration, the agency that issues permits, publishes a fee scale. The page carries no date; the US$3,000 permit is subject to exceptions listed on it.

Fee scale highlights General residence permit US$3,000 “for each year or any part thereof”.

US$3,000 “for each year or any part thereof”. Dependant permit US$300 a year.

US$300 a year. Processing fee US$200 for any permit or certificate application.

US$200 for any permit or certificate application. Permanent residence certificate US$15,000 for the general certificate.

US$15,000 for the general certificate. Economic Permanent Residence Certificate (for investors) US$25,000 with the right to run your own business, US$20,000 without the right to work.

US$25,000 with the right to run your own business, US$20,000 without the right to work. Home Owner Resident Permit US$200 non-refundable processing fee; that page shows no permit fee.

Economic permanent residence also carries an investment requirement. It is reported at US$1 million, not stated on the fee page, so confirm with the department.

The home owner permit falls under the International Persons Land Holding Act, the law on foreign ownership of land. First-time applicants should not be in the country while it is processed.

How to Build Your Monthly Budget

We cannot give a confirmed monthly figure for Nassau, Freeport or the Out Islands. We can give you the lines to fill in and the verified rule behind each.

Budget lines, Nassau, Freeport and the Out Islands Rent No confirmed figure yet for any of the three. Ask the landlord what the rent includes, and whether water and power are extra.

No confirmed figure yet for any of the three. Ask the landlord what the rent includes, and whether water and power are extra. Power In the BPL area, use the rates above. In Freeport, ask Grand Bahama Power Company for its tariff, and ask any landlord for 12 months of bills.

In the BPL area, use the rates above. In Freeport, ask Grand Bahama Power Company for its tariff, and ask any landlord for 12 months of bills. Food Zero VAT on unprepared food at grocery stores from 1 April 2026; no confirmed basket price. Ask which items count as unprepared.

Zero VAT on unprepared food at grocery stores from 1 April 2026; no confirmed basket price. Ask which items count as unprepared. School No confirmed 2026–27 tuition. Ask the school for its full fee schedule and what it covers.

No confirmed 2026–27 tuition. Ask the school for its full fee schedule and what it covers. Health cover No confirmed premiums or evacuation costs. Ask the insurer whether flights between islands are covered, and read our healthcare guide.

No confirmed premiums or evacuation costs. Ask the insurer whether flights between islands are covered, and read our healthcare guide. Transport No confirmed figure yet, though transport rose 1.8% in March. Ask how far work and school are from the home.

No confirmed figure yet, though transport rose 1.8% in March. Ask how far work and school are from the home. Permits Use the fee scale above: US$3,000 a year for a general permit plus US$200 processing.

Add a buffer for inflation, which ran at 4.3% in the year to June 2026. Our Nassau price snapshot is built from crowd-sourced data, so use it as a rough cross-check and not as an official figure.

What It Means for You

If you earn in US dollars, the peg removes day-to-day exchange-rate worry while it holds. Your exposure is local prices, which rose 4.3% in the year to June 2026.

Permit fees, power rates and the VAT rule can be checked on official pages. Rent, school and insurance need written quotes before you commit.

Families should price school and health cover first, because we found no confirmed figure for either. Retirees on a fixed US income should watch restaurants and hotels, where prices rose 17.6%.

Cost is only one part of the decision. Our guide on whether the Bahamas is safe for expats covers the rest.

What Is Not Known

Several numbers a newcomer would want are missing from the official pages we could read. We list them plainly so you know where to ask.

Could not confirm from an official source Rents Current rents in Nassau, Freeport and the Out Islands.

Current rents in Nassau, Freeport and the Out Islands. Groceries Grocery basket prices.

Grocery basket prices. School 2026–27 school tuition.

2026–27 school tuition. Health Health insurance premiums and medical evacuation costs.

Health insurance premiums and medical evacuation costs. Freeport power The Grand Bahama Power tariff.

The Grand Bahama Power tariff. Newer inflation The consumer price index for months after June 2026, and its category detail after March.

The consumer price index for months after June 2026, and its category detail after March. Investment threshold The amount for economic permanent residence on the official fee page.

The Bahamas is not a cheap place to live, but the verified rules are clear enough to plan around. Revisit your budget when a newer price release appears.

Sources: Bahamas Department of Immigration fee scale (fee scale, home owners); Bahamas National Statistical Institute Consumer Price Index press release for March 2026 (June headline as reported); Bahamas Power and Light published tariff and fuel-charge pages (tariff, fuel charge); Office of the Prime Minister (opm.gov.bs). All read 8 November 2026.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is the Bahamian dollar the same as the US dollar?

The Central Bank of The Bahamas pegs the Bahamian dollar one to one to the US dollar. So B$1 equals US$1, and Bahamian prices read as US$ amounts.

How fast are prices rising in the Bahamas?

Consumer prices were up 4.3% in June 2026 from a year earlier. Restaurants and hotels rose 17.6% in the year to March, the latest detail we read.

How much does electricity cost?

Reports put the base rate at zero for the first 200 kWh, but a fuel charge is added to every kWh. We could not confirm a typical monthly bill, so ask for past bills.

Is there VAT on groceries?

The Prime Minister announced in January 2026 that VAT on unprepared food sold at grocery stores would go to zero from 1 April 2026. The official pages do not list the items covered.

What does a residence permit cost?

The fee scale lists US$3,000 for a general residence permit, US$300 for a dependant and a US$200 non-refundable processing fee; that page shows no permit fee. The page carries no date, so confirm with the Department of Immigration.