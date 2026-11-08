Ethiopia’s Central Bank Holds Rate at 16%

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▲ 0.02% USD/MXN18.59▼ 0.22% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP3,238▼ 0.08% USD/PEN3.43▼ 0.25% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.31— 0.00% USD/PYG 6,358 — 0.00% USD/BOB 11.81 — 0.00% USD/DOP60.63▲ 0.07% USD/CRC 448.27 — 0.00% USD/GTQ 7.64 — 0.00% USD/HNL26.88— 0.00% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES895.29▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.83— 0.00% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.44% EUR/BRL6.15▲ 0.40% BRENT 96.30 ▼ 2.05% WTI 89.55 ▼ 1.41% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.31 ▲ 1.42% GOLD 4,103 ▲ 0.69% SILVER 52.34 ▲ 1.04% SOY 1,195 ▲ 0.48% CORN 441.75 ▲ 0.06% WHEAT 587.50 ▼ 0.63% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.51 ▲ 0.02% USD/MXN 18.61 ▼ 0.10% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP 3,238 ▼ 0.08% USD/PEN 3.43 ▼ 0.35% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.23% USD/PYG 6,358 — 0.00% USD/BOB 11.81 — 0.00% USD/DOP 60.63 ▲ 0.07% USD/CRC 448.27 — 0.00% USD/GTQ 7.64 — 0.00% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.19% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 895.29 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.83 ▲ 2.67% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.44% EUR/BRL 6.15 ▲ 0.40% BRENT 96.30 ▼ 2.05% WTI 89.55 ▼ 1.41% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.31 ▲ 1.42% GOLD 4,103 ▲ 0.69% SILVER 52.34 ▲ 1.04% SOY 1,195 ▲ 0.48% CORN 441.75 ▲ 0.06% WHEAT 587.50 ▼ 0.63% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00%
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Monday, November 9, 2026
Ethiopia Africa

Ethiopia’s Central Bank Holds Rate at 16%

By · · 4 min read
An Ethiopian Airlines Cargo Boeing 777 freighter in flight against a blue sky
An Ethiopian Airlines Cargo Boeing 777 freighter in flight (file photo). Photo: Danielaregay / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

ETHIOPIA · CENTRAL BANK · BIRR

Ethiopia’s central bank kept its main interest rate at 16% on Tuesday 3 November 2026, after raising it by one point in July. The National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE) has let the birr, the national currency, float since July 2024, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has moved money forward to cover dearer fuel.

This matters in the United States because Ethiopia is a coffee exporter and a large borrower from the IMF, the global lender to governments in financial trouble. Its interest rates and currency decide what imports, loans and family transfers cost.

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Key Facts

  • The decision The NBE, the central bank, held its policy rate, its main lending benchmark, at 16% on 3 November.
  • The float The birr has floated since July 2024 under an IMF-backed reform.
  • The fuel The IMF moved about US$200 million forward to help pay for dearer fuel.
  • The lender The IMF approved US$464 million on 1 July, lifting its payouts to US$2.65 billion.

How the Birr Is Priced

Since July 2024 Ethiopia has let market forces set the price of the birr, ending the old administered rate. The change came alongside an IMF lending programme approved on 29 July 2024.

Why Dearer Fuel Matters

The IMF’s board completed its fifth review, a periodic check of reform targets, of Ethiopia’s US$3.4 billion lending programme on 1 July and released about US$464 million. It also brought about US$200 million forward to help the country pay for dearer fuel after the war in the Middle East.

The IMF projects reserves covering 2.1 months of imports, meaning how long the central bank could pay for imports, in the 2025/26 fiscal year, rising to 2.7 months in 2026/27. It expects average inflation of 12.3% in 2026/27, against 11.7% in the year before.

The IMF cited dearer fuel as the reason for the early payment. A weaker birr makes each dollar of fuel more costly at home.

Elevated light rail tracks and overhead wires beside tall buildings under a blue sky in Addis Ababa
A section of the Addis Ababa light rail line, pictured in December 2015. Photo: Ludger Heide / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)
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What the Central Bank Is Doing

On 3 November the NBE’s Monetary Policy Committee, the panel that sets interest rates, kept the policy rate at 16%. It had raised the rate by one point from 15% in July and lifted its cap on credit growth at the same time.

The NBE has amended its 2024 foreign exchange rules through Directive FXD/04/2026. The 2024 rules and the float behind them are explained in our guide to the birr reform.

The IMF urges the authorities to keep building an interbank market, where banks trade dollars with each other. It also wants net open foreign-exchange position limits enforced, which cap the gap between the dollars banks hold and owe, and says the NBE should stand ready to tighten if second-round price pressures, meaning knock-on rises beyond fuel, emerge.

What It Means for You

Importers and exporters dealing with Ethiopia face a currency that the central bank no longer fixes. Travellers and families sending money home should compare bank quotes, because retail rates can differ from official ones.

For investors, the IMF programme remains the anchor, because each review releases money only if reform targets are met. A wider fuel bill would test the reserve target, and our GDP rebasing explainer shows why growth figures alone do not settle the question.

What Is Not Known

The size of the fuel strain on Ethiopia’s 2026/27 import bill is not yet clear. It is also unclear whether further IMF reviews will bring more money forward.

Readers can follow Ethiopia’s wider politics in our power structure explainer. More coverage sits on the Ethiopia hub.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the IMF still supporting Ethiopia?

Yes. The IMF completed its fifth review on 1 July and approved about US$464 million, bringing total payouts to about US$2.65 billion of a US$3.4 billion programme.

What is Ethiopia’s policy rate?

The NBE held its policy rate at 16% at its 3 November meeting. It raised the rate from 15% in July.

Why did the IMF move money forward?

The IMF brought about US$200 million forward to help Ethiopia pay for dearer fuel after the war in the Middle East. It said the early payment reflected higher fuel costs.

Sources: International Monetary Fund, press release 26/235, fifth review of Ethiopia’s Extended Credit Facility, the IMF’s concessional loan programme, 1 July 2026 (imf.org/en/news/articles/2026/07/01/pr26235-ethiopia-imf-completes-5th-review-under-ecf-arrangement); National Bank of Ethiopia, Directive FXD/04/2026 listing (nbe.gov.et/files/fxd-04-2026/).

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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