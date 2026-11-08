Addis Ababa Blasts Leave Cause Unconfirmed

ETHIOPIA · SECURITY · TRAVEL

Diplomats in Addis Ababa said explosions were heard across Addis Ababa, Ethiopia’s capital, overnight into Thursday 1 October 2026, hours after the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) banned drone flights there. Officials have not said what caused them.

Officials have given no explanation more than five weeks later. The war in the north continues, which matters for US travellers and for companies with Ethiopian exposure.

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Key Facts What happened Diplomats in Addis Ababa said blasts hit Addis Ababa overnight into 1 October 2026, after a drone-flight ban by the state intelligence service.

The cause No official cause has been given, and a claim by a source in an opposition alliance of drone strikes is unconfirmed.

Since then On 7 October the US Embassy warned of possible long-range attacks on Ethiopian military sites.

For travellers The US Embassy calls Addis Ababa stable but warns of armed conflict in the north.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a prediction exchange, prices Eritrea invading Ethiopia by 31 December at 12.5% (8 November, about 6:45 p.m. ET).

What Is Confirmed Since 1 October

On 1 October NISS banned all drone flights in Addis Ababa and the surrounding areas. The same day the Foreign Ministry expelled 10 Eritrean diplomats, gave them 48 hours to leave, and said it would close Ethiopia’s embassy in Asmara, Eritrea’s capital.

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The ministry accused Eritrea of acts of hostility against Ethiopia. Eritrea responded by cutting all diplomatic ties.

On 7 October the US Embassy in Addis Ababa told Americans it had received reports of possible long-range attacks on Ethiopian military installations during October. It described the capital as stable, while warning of armed conflict in the north and of false social media reports.

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The State Department’s countrywide advisory for Ethiopia is Level 3 of 4, “Reconsider Travel”. Travellers can read it on the department’s travel website.

What Is Claimed but Not Confirmed

A source linked to an opposition alliance claimed it carried out several drone strikes in the capital, including on military headquarters. The alliance includes forces loyal to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), a party from the northern region of Tigray.

Neither the government nor the Ethiopian National Defence Force (ENDF), the national army, has confirmed the claim. The claim therefore remains unverified.

Both sides in the north publish casualty and territory claims that are unverified. We do not repeat them.

File photo. Ethiopian soldiers march in formation past a stage at a ceremony in February 2019. Photo: Office of the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, public domain, Wikimedia Commons.

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What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a prediction exchange where users bet real money, lists a market on whether Eritrea invades Ethiopia by 31 December 2026, and it stood at 12.5% on Sunday 8 November. US$63,669 had been traded in that market, which is a bet, not a poll, and not a sign that any attack is planned.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for You

Travellers should read the latest US Embassy alert before booking and enrol in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program, a free State Department alert service. They should take the embassy’s warning about armed conflict in the north seriously.

Ethiopian Airlines, the national carrier, suspended flights to Mekelle, the Tigray regional capital, on 23 September 2026. Travellers should confirm flights with the airline before they travel.

Companies in Ethiopia face a risk that cannot yet be priced while the cause is unknown. Our guide to how power works in Ethiopia explains who decides, and our reports on the reform of the birr, Ethiopia’s currency, and the GDP rebasing, the 2026 revision of how Ethiopia counts its economy, show what is at stake.

Drone operators and survey firms should assume the NISS ban still applies, since no lifting has been announced. More background is on our Ethiopia page.

What Is Not Known

We do not know who caused the blasts, whether they were an attack at all, or whether anyone was hurt. The government and the army have offered no public account.

We do not know whether the drone ban has been lifted. No new blast in Addis Ababa after 1 October has been confirmed, though the embassy cites possible attacks on military sites without saying where.

Control of northern towns and airports is disputed between the two sides. How long the fighting will last is also unknown.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Addis Ababa on 1 October 2026?

Explosions were heard overnight, hours after the state intelligence service banned drone flights. The cause has not been officially explained.

Is it safe to travel to Addis Ababa?

The US Embassy calls the capital stable but warns of armed conflict in the north. The State Department rates Ethiopia Level 3 of 4, Reconsider Travel.

Is Ethiopian Airlines still flying?

It suspended flights to Mekelle on 23 September 2026. Confirm flights with the airline before you travel.

Who was behind the blasts?

Nobody has been officially named. A source linked to the opposition alliance claimed drone strikes, which is unconfirmed.

Sources: US Embassy Addis Ababa, security alert of 7 October 2026 (et.usembassy.gov); US Department of State, travel advisory for Ethiopia (travel.state.gov/en/international-travel/travel-advisories/ethiopia.html); Polymarket event page, Eritrea invades Ethiopia (polymarket.com/event/eritrea-invades-ethiopia-byptptpt), 8 November 2026; Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and NISS announcements of 1 October 2026.