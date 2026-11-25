CUBA · ECONOMY AND REMITTANCES

Cuba’s economy is shrinking, trades the dollar at several prices and publishes numbers that outsiders struggle to confirm. US readers can legally send money to Cuban relatives under a US Treasury rule, but only on conditions, including that the money avoids blacklisted Cuban entities.

This guide explains who counts the economy, what the peso is worth, how private firms trade and what the US rules now say. Rio Times has no reporter on the island, so every figure comes from published official data or independent estimates.

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Key Facts Output UN regional body CEPAL estimates output fell 3.8% in 2025 and projects a 10.3% fall in 2026.

Money Cuba runs two fixed official dollar rates, a central-bank floating rate and an informal market.

Remittances No official figures exist; independent estimates point to a steep fall from the 2019 peak.

Press RSF, a press-freedom watchdog, ranks Cuba 160th of 180 countries in its 2026 index.

Power Index Cuba ranks 14th of 14 in Cuba ranks 14th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 22.5 points (November 2026 edition).

Cuba’s output is falling, its peso trades at several prices and its statistics are hard to check, while US rules on remittances tightened on 30 September 2026.

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How Big Is the Economy and Who Counts It

ONEI, the Oficina Nacional de Estadística e Información and Cuba’s national statistics office, is the only official producer of economic data. Its website was unreachable for us on 25 November 2026, returning an HTTP 403 error, so the ONEI figures below are ones we could not re-open at the source.

CEPAL, the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, estimates in a country note of September 2026 that Cuba’s gross domestic product (GDP, the value of everything produced in a year) fell 1.1% in 2024 and 3.8% in 2025. The same note projects a fall of 10.3% for 2026, against the 1.5% fall for 2025 that CEPAL had estimated in its preliminary balance of December 2025.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Cuba ranks 14th of 14 with 22.5 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (53); weakest: economic weight (0). Alignment group: Closer to Beijing. Some pillar data are incomplete for Cuba; see the index notes. WatchNo sovereign rating; economy contracting (-3.8%); incomplete data (‡). See the full index, the business lens and the data →

We did not find a full-year official ONEI GDP figure for 2025. That leaves the CEPAL numbers as the best public yardstick.

Reports of ONEI’s inflation figure for 2025 differ from one another, and independent economists dispute the official figure. We therefore give no inflation number.

We could not reach ONEI’s tourism figures on 25 November 2026. Our report on Cuba’s tourism fall carries the latest month.

Fuel and power problems are a separate story, set out in our explainer on the power grid failures. For the state firms and officials behind economic rules, see our guide to who runs Cuba’s economy.

Several Exchange Rates, One Country

Cuba has no single price for the dollar. The Banco Central de Cuba (BCC, the central bank) introduced a floating rate on 18 December 2025 at 410 pesos per US$, while an informal market sets its own price, which elTOQUE, an independent Cuban outlet, tracks daily.

A floating rate is a price that moves with the market within limits the central bank sets, unlike a fixed rate. We could not confirm the current level of the floating or informal rate on 25 November 2026.

Two fixed official rates also exist, 24 and 120 pesos per US$, according to figures relayed by independent Cuban trackers. We could not confirm which buyers each fixed rate covers.

Which of these rates a Cuban household actually uses depends on what it buys and where. We found no source that measures that split.

Private Firms and Dollar Cash

A mipyme, short for micro, small or medium enterprise, is Cuba’s legal form for a private firm. We could not confirm an official count of them for 2026.

Resolution 103/2026 of the Ministry of Economy and Planning, reported to have been published in the Gaceta Oficial, Cuba’s official legal journal, on 10 September 2026, lets private firms accept cash foreign currency if the customer chooses. We have not seen the Gaceta text, so this is reported, not confirmed.

BCC Resolution 102/2026, reported as published on 10 September 2026, covers cash foreign-currency deposits and payments abroad. We have not seen the Gaceta text of that rule either.

Rules for US Senders and Travelers

The US Embassy in Havana. Photo: Bjen78 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

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OFAC, the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, enforces the Cuban Assets Control Regulations (CACR), the US sanctions rules in part 515 of Title 31 of the Code of Federal Regulations (31 CFR). The embargo, which rests on the CACR and the Helms-Burton Act, a US sanctions statute, remains in force, and we found no repeal.

No official remittance figures exist. Cuba Siglo XXI, an independent research group on the Cuban economy, estimates US$1,113 million for 2024, which it says is 43.4% below 2023, and US$3,716.71 million for the 2019 peak.

Under 31 CFR 515.570(b), as read at Cornell LII, a legal archive run by Cornell Law School, on 25 November 2026, the rule says that “persons subject to the jurisdiction of the United States are authorized to make donative remittances to Cuban nationals,” meaning gifts of money, on conditions. The money must not come from a blocked source, and an individual sender must be at least 18.

The recipient may not be a prohibited Cuban government official, a prohibited Communist Party member or a close relative of one. The last amendment shown on that copy is Federal Register citation 91 FR 61747 of 30 September 2026, and we did not read the current eCFR, the official online edition of the regulations.

Section 515.570 sets no general quarterly or per-payee cap on such gifts. Its dollar limits cover narrow cases: US$1,000 per payee one time for emigration expenses plus US$1,000 more one time for emigration costs under 515.570(e), and US$300 per three months from a blocked account to a Cuban national in a third country under 515.570(f)(2).

The key test is the State Department’s Cuba Restricted List (CRL), a list of Cuban entities that US persons may not deal with. Under 515.570(j) and OFAC FAQ 734, updated on 29 September 2026, remittance authorisations do not cover collecting, forwarding or receiving money involving any CRL entity.

The State Department listed Orbit S.A., a Cuban remittance processor, on the CRL on 31 January 2025, and Western Union suspended Cuba transfers in February 2025. From 30 September 2026 general licences also exclude indirect dealings with CRL entities, so a sender should ask who ends up holding the money.

OFAC FAQ 757 says that, “effective September 30, 2026, banking institutions subject to U.S. jurisdiction are prohibited from processing ‘U-turn’ transactions,” meaning transfers that start and end outside the US with no US person involved. FAQ 748 says OFAC removed from the same date the authorisation for accounts held for independent private-sector entrepreneurs.

Executive Order 14404 of 1 May 2026 builds on the emergency declared in Executive Order 14380 of 29 January 2026 and allows sanctions on non-Cuban foreign persons and foreign financial institutions. GAESA, the Cuban military’s business conglomerate, was designated on 7 May 2026.

On travel, OFAC FAQ 702 and 704 say the group people-to-people educational travel authorisation in section 515.565 was removed effective 30 September 2026, with a grandfather provision for earlier arrangements. Our guide explains whether Americans can travel to Cuba.

What Outsiders Cannot Check

Rio Times has no staff reporter in Cuba, so we cannot walk a market or a bank branch to test any figure above. Everything here comes from published official data, independent estimates and US government texts.

Few independent outlets can test official figures from inside the country. RSF, Reporters Without Borders, ranks Cuba 160th of 180 in its 2026 World Press Freedom Index with a score of 29.22, against 165th and 26.03 in 2025.

CPJ, the Committee to Protect Journalists, said in November 2026 that Yoani Sánchez, director of the independent news site 14ymedio, was detained in early November, and RSF says she was released on 5 November after about nine hours. RSF adds that police detained the independent reporters Adelth Bonne Gamboa on 2 November and Camila Acosta on 3 November near their homes in Havana.

CPJ adds that Henry Constantín of the independent outlet La Hora de Cuba has been held since 16 September 2026 on a disobedience charge. We cite these cases because they bear on how easily anyone can check numbers inside Cuba.

We could not confirm full-year official GDP for 2025, any inflation figure, a count of private firms, official remittance totals or the Gaceta text of the new private-sector and oil rules. We also found conflicting reports of ONEI’s inflation figure for 2025.

Readers who want the wider country picture can start with our Cuba hub and our explainer on Cuba’s provinces. The next ONEI release, once its website is reachable again, will show whether the official and independent pictures move closer together.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Cuba’s economy growing?

No. CEPAL estimates GDP fell in both 2024 and 2025 and projects a further fall for 2026, though we did not find an official full-year ONEI figure for 2025.

How many pesos is a US dollar worth in Cuba?

It depends on the rate. The central bank floats one rate, the informal market quotes a higher one, and two fixed official rates also exist.

Can Americans legally send money to Cuba?

Yes, US persons may send donative remittances to Cuban nationals under 31 CFR 515.570. The money must avoid blocked sources, prohibited officials and entities on the Cuba Restricted List, so check OFAC’s current guidance first.

Is there an official figure for remittances to Cuba?

No. Cuba publishes none, and the only estimate we found comes from the independent group Cuba Siglo XXI, which puts 2024 well below 2023.

Can private businesses in Cuba take dollars?

Resolution 103/2026 lets private firms accept cash foreign currency if the customer chooses. We have not seen the Gaceta Oficial text, so we rely on a published summary.

Sources: ONEI (Oficina Nacional de Estadística e Información), figures as listed above, not re-opened at the source on 25 November 2026; Banco Central de Cuba, floating rate of 18 December 2025 and Resolution 102/2026; CEPAL, Evolución macroeconómica de Cuba en 2025 y perspectivas para 2026 (LC/MEX/TS.2026/15, September 2026) and Preliminary Balance of the Economies of Latin America and the Caribbean 2025 (December 2025); US Treasury OFAC, Cuba FAQs 702, 704, 734, 748 and 757 (updated 29 September 2026); eCFR and Cornell LII, 31 CFR 515.570 (read 25 November 2026); US State Department, Cuba Restricted List; RSF, World Press Freedom Index 2026; CPJ, November 2026 statements; independent estimate by Cuba Siglo XXI; informal rate tracker elTOQUE.