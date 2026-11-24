The plan is a Russian claim that Cuba has not confirmed, and it brings no new fuel to an island short of it.

The Hermanos Ameijeiras hospital in Havana, photographed in March 2016. Photo: Aniol, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Politics: Cuba

Russia’s ambassador to Cuba, Víctor Koronelli, said in an interview released from 23 November 2026 that a Russian solar power plant for Havana is in the “final stages of planning”. He gave no arrival date and said only that Russia expects the equipment “soon”.

Cuba lies 90 miles from Florida and is short of fuel, so any Russian help is watched closely in Washington. The ambassador promised no new oil.

Key Facts Who. Víctor Koronelli, Russia’s ambassador to Cuba, in an interview released from 23 November.

What. A Russian solar plant for Havana is in its “final stages of planning”; no arrival date given.

Oil. He promised no new oil; the only tanker he named came in March.

Power Index. Cuba ranks 14th of 14 in Cuba ranks 14th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 22.5 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. Tuesday 24 November 2026, 18:58 GMT

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The plan is a Russian claim that Cuba has not confirmed, and it brings no new fuel to an island short of it.

File photo, undated. The National Capitol and the Great Theatre in Havana, Cuba. Photo: fragandaphoto, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The nearest precedent is the March tanker. The US government let the sanctioned Russian-flagged tanker Anatoly Kolodkin reach Cuba’s port of Matanzas on Tuesday 31 March 2026 with roughly 730,000 barrels (Moscow said 100,000 tonnes), the first oil tanker in about three months.

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White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on 30 March that the cargo was allowed for humanitarian reasons and that future deliveries would be reviewed case by case. President Trump said on Sunday 29 March, “We don’t mind having somebody get a boatload, because they need … they have to survive.”

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Cuba ranks 14th of 14 with 22.5 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (53); weakest: economic weight (0). Alignment group: Closer to Beijing. Some pillar data are incomplete for Cuba; see the index notes. WatchNo sovereign rating; economy contracting (-3.8%); incomplete data (‡). See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Koronelli described Russia’s role as political support and material assistance “within its means” (in our translation). The UN General Assembly vote of 28 October on ending the US embargo was non-binding and passed for the 34th straight year, with 130 in favour, 17 against and 25 abstentions, down from 165 in favour in October 2025.

On the solar plant, Koronelli said Russia’s Energy Ministry is coordinating the last technical details. He said the plant, with about 10 megawatts “according to our information”, is planned in Havana to power one of the city’s largest water pumping stations.

Water supply has worsened with the energy crisis, he said. He described both the panels and the full plant as humanitarian aid.

The ambassador said the city government of St Petersburg is preparing a new shipment of medicines for Cuba. He said the shipment is not yet assembled.

On oil he offered nothing new, but said “The only tanker that delivered 100,000 tonnes of fuel to Cuba in March this year came from Russia,” in our translation. He named no further cargo.

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Asked about Russian investment in Cuba, he said he could not assure that Russian companies will invest. He said US secondary sanctions, meaning US penalties on third parties that deal with sanctioned Russian firms, weigh on that decision.

Cuba’s government has not confirmed the plant, its site or its arrival date, and Russia’s Energy Ministry has not published details that we could find. Washington’s response to new Russian shipments is not known.

For US readers, the question is whether Russian aid can soften a fuel squeeze ninety miles from Florida. A solar plant burns no fuel, so a pumping station it feeds would depend less on tankers, but the ambassador offered no plan for oil.

No arrival date has been given for any cargo, so the next checkpoint is the first shipment’s landing, date not confirmed. The second is any new US decision on Russian fuel, which Washington alone controls.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Russia’s ambassador say about the Cuban solar plant?

He said delivery is in its final stages of planning and Russia expects it soon, with no date given. Cuba has not confirmed it.

Is Russia sending more oil to Cuba?

The ambassador promised none. He said only that US secondary sanctions weigh on Russian investment.

Why does this matter outside Cuba?

It tests whether outside aid can ease an energy crisis under US pressure. It also shows how Moscow presents its role in Havana.

Sources Interview of Russia’s ambassador to Cuba Víctor Koronelli, released from 23 November 2026; UN General Assembly vote of 28 October 2026; White House statements of 30–31 March 2026.

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