Argentina’s activity index fell 1.2% from a year earlier in September, yet it rose 1.1% on August, leaving the question of a technical recession to the official GDP figure due on 16 December.

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Rio Times Markets · Argentina

Argentina’s economy shrank 1.2% in September from a year earlier, but it grew 1.1% on August, INDEC, the national statistics institute, reported on Tuesday 24 November 2026. The monthly rebound was stronger than private forecasters had predicted.

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Taken together with the second quarter, the data point towards two falling quarters in a row, the common rule of thumb for a technical recession. INDEC has not used that term, and its official third-quarter figure is still to come.

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Key Facts What. Argentina’s economic activity fell 1.2% in September 2026 from a year earlier.

Trend. Activity rose 1.1% on August after seasonal adjustment, but the smoothed trend has been flat since February.

Sectors. Ten of 15 sectors fell on the year; fishing, finance and manufacturing took most off the total.

Next. Official third-quarter GDP is due on 16 December 2026; the October estimate follows on 21 December.

Power Index. Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Argentina’s activity index fell 1.2% from a year earlier in September, yet it rose 1.1% on August, leaving the question of a technical recession to the official GDP figure due on 16 December.

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The September reading follows a weak start to the third quarter. In July activity fell sharply, and in August it barely recovered.

The second quarter had already slipped. INDEC’s GDP report of 17 September 2026 showed output down 0.6% on the first quarter after seasonal adjustment, yet up 2.0% on a year earlier.

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Households and the state pulled back in that quarter. Private consumption fell 2.4% and public consumption 2.3%, while fixed investment dropped 0.8% and exports rose 2.5%.

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INDEC put the September result plainly. The monthly estimate of economic activity, known as EMAE, “recorded a fall of 1.2% in the year-on-year comparison and an increase of 1.1% on August in the seasonally adjusted measure,” the institute wrote in Spanish (translation by The Rio Times).

Seasonal adjustment strips out regular patterns of the calendar, so that one month can be compared fairly with the next. The smoothed underlying series, called the trend-cycle, stood at 0.0% in September and has done so every month since February 2026.

Over the first nine months, the economy still grew 1.0% against the same period of 2025. That gain sits beside a trend line that has not moved since February.

INDEC’s seasonally adjusted index, with 2004 set at 100, averaged 153.6 in the second quarter and 150.9 in the third. Averaging the monthly figures puts the third quarter about 1.8% below the second.

Only five of the 15 sectors grew from a year earlier in September, and ten shrank. Mining and quarrying rose 11.1%, electricity, gas and water 4.0% and construction 3.5%, which together added 0.6 percentage points.

The losses were larger than the gains. Fishing fell 48.6%, financial intermediation 11.5% and manufacturing 1.8%, together taking 1.1 percentage points off the total.

The report gives no cause for the fall in fishing. It also carries no comment from the economy ministry on the data.

INDEC revised earlier months in the same report. July now stands at a fall of 1.5% on a year earlier (first published 1.4%) and 2.5% on the month (first 2.9%), while August is at minus 1.6% on the year (first 1.7%) and plus 0.4% on the month (first 0.1%).

The path of the index shows the shape of the year. It stood at 156.6 in March, eased to 153.8 in June, dropped to 149.9 in July and then climbed to 150.6 in August and 152.2 in September.

The yearly and monthly figures can point in opposite directions because they measure different things. The yearly figure sets September against the same month a year earlier, while the monthly one removes seasonal patterns and compares September with August.

The picture is not all bleak. Before the release, three private consultancies, Analytica, Equilibra and Orlando J. Ferreres & Asociados, had forecast monthly rises of 1.0%, 0.5% and 0.1%, and the actual 1.1% beat all three.

The trend-cycle is flat rather than falling, and mining and construction grew. Even so, September’s level still sits below every month of the first half of the year.

For US investors, the data matter through debt. A shrinking economy collects less tax revenue, which can make it harder for Argentina to service its debts, a worry for holders of its shares and bonds.

The next two INDEC releases will show whether the rebound holds. The third-quarter GDP report is due on Wednesday 16 December 2026, and the October monthly estimate follows on Monday 21 December 2026.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is Argentina in a technical recession?

INDEC has not said so. The common rule of thumb needs two falling quarters in a row, and the official third-quarter GDP report will settle it.

What is the EMAE?

The EMAE is INDEC’s monthly estimate of economic activity, an early guide to the quarterly GDP figure. It is revised as more data arrive, as the latest report shows.

Why should US investors care about Argentina’s activity data?

A weaker economy can strain public finances and the country’s ability to repay debt. Holders of Argentine shares and bonds follow these figures for that reason.

More: Argentina news

Sources: INDEC, monthly economic activity estimate, September 2026 (24 November 2026); INDEC, second-quarter 2026 GDP report (17 September 2026); INDEC, release calendar, second half of 2026. This is news, not investment advice.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error