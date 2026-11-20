CUBA · MEDIA AND PRESS FREEDOM

A Cuban who wants the news can pick up a state newspaper, tune in a state radio station, or buy a mobile data plan from the state telecom company. Almost every road to information on the island runs through an institution that the government or the ruling Communist Party controls.

This guide explains who owns the press, who still reports independently, and how Cubans reach the internet. Readers in the United States meet Cuba through the US trade embargo and Washington’s policy debates, so knowing who is speaking in a Cuban source changes what a story means.

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Key Facts Ranking Cuba ranks 160th of 180 in the 2026 index of Reporters Without Borders (RSF), a press freedom group.

Law The constitution makes major media socialist property, and a communication law followed in 2023.

Jailed The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) counted one Cuban journalist in prison on 1 December 2025.

Online 70.5% of Cubans used the internet in 2024, on a network run by a state company.

Power Index Cuba ranks 14th of 14 in Cuba ranks 14th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 22.5 points (November 2026 edition).

Cuba’s press system rests on state ownership, a smaller set of independent outlets and a controlled network, and each part shapes what a reader can learn.

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What Does Cuban Law Say About the Press?

The starting point is Article 55 of Cuba’s Constitution, adopted in 2019. It says that “People’s freedom of press is recognized” but adds that the right is “exercised according to the law and for the good of society.”

The same article declares the “fundamental means of social communication” to be the socialist property of all people or of political, social and mass organisations. They “may not be categorized as any other type of property.”

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Reporters Without Borders (RSF), a press freedom group, says “The constitution prohibits privately owned media.” The article also gives the state the job of setting “the principles of organization and operation for all means of social communication.”

A statute followed that principle. RSF reported that the National Assembly, Cuba’s parliament, approved the Law of Social Communication by show of hands on 26 May 2023, the country’s first law regulating online communication.

RSF says the law “enshrines” a ban on media outside the state framework, and its Latin America director, Artur Romeu, called for its immediate repeal. We could not read the official text of the law or find its date of entry into force, so we rely on RSF’s account.

Criminal law adds another layer. RSF notes that the Penal Code in force since December 2022 penalises organisations that receive foreign funding, a rule that Raudiel Peña Barros, a Havana-based lawyer, says covers independent media.

Who Runs State Media in Cuba?

State media are the public face of the press system. The best-known names are tied directly to the party and the state.

The best-known state outlet is Granma, which calls itself the official organ of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, the party’s leadership body. Its own website says it was founded on 3 October 1965.

Old Havana and the domed Capitolio, a landmark building, seen across the harbour at dusk in 2009. Photo: Gabriel Rodríguez / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

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Television and radio follow the same logic. Under Article 55 they count among the “fundamental means of social communication” and are therefore state-run.

RSF’s country page says “Televisions, radios, and newspapers are all closely monitored by the government.” We found no audience figures, budgets or newsroom sizes for these outlets, so we give none.

For a reader, the practical point is simple. Because the state owns these outlets, their pages show the official line, which helps in understanding policy but is not a neutral account of events.

Which Independent Outlets Exist, and Under What Pressure?

Independent media exist, and they are recent. RSF reports that independent digital outlets emerged after mobile internet arrived in 2018 and home Wi-Fi was allowed in 2019.

RSF names 14ymedio, elToque, El Estornudo and Periodismo de Barrio as examples of this new generation of independent news sites. We found no official count of independent outlets.

Plaza de la Catedral in Old Havana, where Havana’s Catholic cathedral stands, photographed in August 2016. Photo: Yoeztudioz / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

RSF describes the pressure in strong terms. Independent journalism has been “gradually stifled by repression”, it says, with “persecution and harassment, illegal raids on homes, and the confiscation and destruction of equipment”.

One case shows how protest and press law can collide. The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), a press freedom group, reports that José Gabriel Barrenechea, a 54-year-old contributor to 14ymedio, was sentenced on 15 January 2026 to six years in prison on charges that include public disorder.

The Provincial Court of Villa Clara issued the sentence, and he had been arrested on 8 November 2024 after a protest in Encrucijada, a town in Villa Clara province. Protesters banged pots over power cuts that followed Hurricane Rafael, a storm that hit the island in 2024.

Local media told CPJ he took part as a protester, not as a journalist, and CPJ says it is “concerned that the severity of his sentence is intended to silence his media activities.” We did not read the account of the Cuban authorities.

Our own coverage touches this ground, including our report on a Cuban journalist who says police accuse her and our report on the detention of journalist Yoani Sánchez. They add context but are not the basis of any figure here.

How Many Cubans Are Online, and Who Runs the Network?

The World Bank, an international development lender, using data from the International Telecommunication Union (the United Nations telecom agency), reports that 70.5% of Cubans used the internet in 2024. That compares with 67.9% in 2022 and 69.6% in 2023, and the figure for 2025 is not yet published.

The same database, updated on 11 November 2026, shows 72.9 mobile subscriptions per 100 people in 2024, against 69.6 in 2023. A subscription counts a connection, not a person, so the two measures should not be added together.

The mobile network is run by ETECSA, the Empresa de Telecomunicaciones de Cuba, a state company. RSF says “The state controls online communication and telecommunications providers ensure its enforcement.”

On 29 October 2026 ETECSA published a statement on its website about its finances. It says more than 95% of the economic blockade’s effects on the communications sector, its term for the US embargo, fall on the company, with annual losses above US$54 million.

We did not find an official ETECSA statistic on internet users or mobile coverage, and no price list we could verify. For that reason this guide gives no data prices.

RSF adds a rule for people who publish online: “Online, content creators must adhere to strict rules.” We did not find those rules in a primary text.

Where Does Cuba Rank on Press Freedom?

RSF’s World Press Freedom Index 2026 ranks Cuba 160th of 180 countries, with a score of 29.22. A year earlier Cuba stood 165th with 26.03, so both its rank and its score rose.

RSF also scores sub-indicators. Cuba ranks 165th on the political indicator, 170th on the economic one and 175th on the legal one, which makes law its weakest area.

A second measure counts prisoners. CPJ’s prison census, a snapshot taken on 1 December 2025 and published on 21 January 2026, found 330 journalists jailed worldwide.

CPJ lists Cuba with one journalist still jailed, named as Yeris Curbelo Aguilera, and says others have faced threats or fled. RSF’s own count of jailed journalists in Cuba was not available to us, so we state none.

The sentence against Barrenechea came after the census date. We could not confirm how CPJ’s census treats his case.

The two measures answer different questions. A ranking mixes law, economics and safety, while a census counts only people behind bars on one day, so a low count can sit beside a low rank.

How Should a US Reader Use Cuban Sources?

Treat each source as a witness with a position, not as a verdict. Ask three questions: who owns it, who can be punished for what it prints, and what can it not say?

State media such as Granma can tell you what the government and the Communist Party want said, and when. Official announcements and stated positions are useful primary material for that reason.

They are weaker on disputes the state does not wish to air. Because RSF says televisions, radios and newspapers are all closely monitored by the government, silence in them is not proof that nothing happened.

Independent outlets can show what ordinary people say and where protests occurred. The pot-banging protest in Encrucijada is one example of an event that local media recorded.

Independent outlets also work under limits. RSF describes harassment and equipment seizures, and in the Barrenechea case the official side remains unread by us, so one side of that story stays thin.

Official Cuban pages we could read give no user count. The internet figures here come from the World Bank, so check any number against an international database and note its year.

Our Cuba news hub collects our reporting, and Cuba Security and Crime Explained 2026 gives the security background. Both are guides to read alongside primary sources, not evidence in themselves.

RSF publishes its index each year, and CPJ publishes its prison census each December. Comparing each new release with the figures in this guide shows whether the picture is changing.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is private media allowed in Cuba?

Article 55 of the constitution makes the main means of social communication the property of the people or of political, social and mass organisations. RSF reads this as a ban on privately owned media.

What is the Law of Social Communication?

It is a law the National Assembly approved in May 2023, the first to regulate communication and information on the internet in Cuba. RSF says it enshrines a ban on media outside the state framework.

Which Cuban outlets are independent?

RSF names 14ymedio, elToque, El Estornudo and Periodismo de Barrio as examples of independent digital outlets. We found no official count of them.

How many Cuban journalists are in prison?

CPJ lists Cuba with one journalist still jailed at its census snapshot. We state no RSF count, because we could not find one.

Does Cuba publish its own internet statistics?

We did not find an official ETECSA statistic on internet users or mobile coverage. The usage figures in this guide come from the World Bank, built on United Nations telecom agency data.

Sources: RSF World Press Freedom Index 2026, Cuba country page, rsf.org/en/country/cuba (read 20 November 2026); Constitution of Cuba 2019, Article 55, English translation at constituteproject.org (read 20 November 2026); RSF article on the Law of Social Communication (30 May 2023); CPJ prison census report (21 January 2026, snapshot 1 December 2025); CPJ article on José Gabriel Barrenechea (27 January 2026); World Bank World Development Indicators, built on International Telecommunication Union data (updated 11 November 2026); ETECSA statement of 29 October 2026 (etecsa.cu); Granma website (granma.cu)