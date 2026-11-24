Disaster: Mauritius

A strong earthquake struck the Indian Ocean about 326 km north-east of Rodrigues, an island of Mauritius, at 15:06 local time (11:06 GMT) on Tuesday 24 November 2026. Mauritius Meteorological Services, the national weather and warning service, put Rodrigues under a Tsunami Watch, an advance alert for the coast, while the island’s Police Information Room, an emergency desk, said no shaking was felt there.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Event. A strong earthquake struck in the Indian Ocean north-east of Rodrigues, a Mauritius island, on Tuesday.

Alert. Rodrigues is under a Tsunami Watch, a precautionary alert; at 17:40 local time no tsunami had been confirmed.

Impact. No shaking was felt on Rodrigues.

Status. As of 24 November 2026, 15:20 GMT

A strong quake far out in the Indian Ocean has put Rodrigues on a precautionary Tsunami Watch, while agencies differ on its size and no shaking was felt.

The island has seen a closer quake this year. On Tuesday 6 January 2026 at 14:09 local time, a magnitude 5.4 quake struck about 77 km north-east of Rodrigues at 10 km depth, according to a 14:30 bulletin from Mauritius Meteorological Services, the national weather service.

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Prithiviraj Booneeady, acting director of the service’s station at Vacoas on Mauritius island, told Radio Plus, a Mauritian radio station, that day that it was the closest quake ever recorded to Rodrigues. “At 77 km from Rodrigues, this is the first time we have recorded one so close; that is the reason the tremor was felt in several places,” he said.

That quake caused no victims and no material damage, Defimedia, a Mauritian news site, reported the same day. Tuesday’s event lay about four times farther away, and the Mauritius Police Information Room told Defimedia that no shaking was felt on Rodrigues.

Grand Baie, on the north coast of Mauritius island. (Photo: mwanasimba, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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On Tuesday the weather service placed the epicentre at 17.7°S, 65.7°E, at about 10 km depth, in the Indian Ocean north-east of the island. Its first bulletin, issued at 15:45 local time (11:45 GMT), gave a magnitude of 6.4, Defimedia reported on Tuesday afternoon.

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A later bulletin, at 17:40 local time (13:40 GMT), raised the figure to 6.6. USGS, the US Geological Survey, the American government’s seismology agency, lists the same event, us6000ud6h, at 6.4 and at 11:06:14 GMT.

EMSC, the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, a European monitoring body, gives the same size but places the epicentre at 17.9°S, 65.95°E and the depth at about 3 km. Both outside agencies use moment magnitude (Mw), a scale based on the energy a quake releases.

The scale is logarithmic, so the 0.2 gap between the two estimates is not trivial: it corresponds to roughly twice the released energy. Until the agencies converge, both figures stand side by side.

Either estimate for Tuesday sits at least one full step above the 5.4 of January, which on this logarithmic scale means roughly 30 times more energy released. Size and distance pull in opposite directions here, since the larger quake also struck much farther from the island.

That 17:40 bulletin also placed Rodrigues under a Tsunami Watch, a precautionary alert that the service distinguishes from a warning, valid until 21:00 local time (17:00 GMT). It advised coastal residents, sea users and fishermen not to go to beaches or into the sea, and said an earthquake of this size can sometimes cause a tsunami, according to the bulletin itself.

A watch keeps the possibility of a tsunami open without confirming one, and when it was issued the service had confirmed none and said its checks were continuing. USGS, for its part, rated the event green on its alert scale and did not flag a tsunami.

Rodrigues is an autonomous island of the Republic of Mauritius in the Indian Ocean, roughly 560 km east of Mauritius island. The Police Information Room, relayed by Defimedia on Tuesday afternoon, reported no shaking on the island.

The magnitude is therefore unsettled, and it is not known whether a tsunami formed or was measured. Nor is it known whether the watch has been lifted or whether any damage occurred, because no source consulted reports on either.

The next fixed point is 21:00 Mauritius time (17:00 GMT) on Tuesday 24 November, when the validity of the watch bulletin ends. Any lifting, extension or tsunami finding would come from the service itself.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a Tsunami Watch?

A Tsunami Watch is a precautionary alert, distinct from a warning, issued when a quake could cause a tsunami but none has been confirmed. Mauritius Meteorological Services issued one for Rodrigues.

Was the earthquake felt on Rodrigues?

No. The Mauritius Police Information Room told Defimedia that no shaking was felt.

Why do the sources give different magnitudes?

Mauritius Meteorological Services raised its estimate in a later bulletin, while USGS and EMSC list a lower figure. The final agreed magnitude is not yet known.