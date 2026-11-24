A United Nations health chief has put his weight behind Cuba’s call for help, but the money is small so far and the argument over who caused the crisis is unsettled.

File photo: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Photo: MONUSCO Photos, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Cuba: Health

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) sat down with Cuba’s President Miguel Díaz-Canel on Monday, 23 November 2026, and offered to bring in help for a health system that Cuba’s government says is starved of fuel and medicines. Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said WHO would look for money in its own funds or from other partners.

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The offer came on the second day of his visit to a country caught in a widening standoff over Cuba US tensions. It has no price tag yet, although WHO did announce US$2 million for vaccines in a release dated 24 November.

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Key Facts Who. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus met Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel in Havana.

What. Tedros offered to mobilise aid from WHO funds or partners and announced US$2 million for vaccines.

When. Monday, 23 November 2026; no clock time was published.

Next. Cuba’s health ministry must say what support it needs; no further amount is set.

As of. 24 November 2026, 22:50 GMT

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A United Nations health chief has put his weight behind Cuba’s call for help, but the money is small so far and the argument over who caused the crisis is unsettled.

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This is Tedros’s second official visit to Cuba as director-general, after one in 2018. In March 2026 he called the situation deeply concerning, and the United Nations presented a US$94.1 million emergency plan for about 2 million people in 63 municipalities across eight provinces.

Cuba’s government aims to pin the crisis on Washington, and Díaz-Canel said so on Monday, as carried by Cuban state media. WHO’s aim is narrower: Tedros said Cuba’s public health achievements “must be protected,” and the organisation’s release assigns blame to no one.

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The official numbers show a system already in retreat. Cuba’s 2025 health statistical yearbook, published by the health ministry and the national statistics office, puts infant mortality at 9.9 deaths per 1,000 live births, up from 7.1 in 2024 and 4.0 in 2018.

Those figures cover 2025, so they predate the US oil measures that Havana blames for the current squeeze. They do not settle the dispute, but they suggest the strain predates January.

The new offer rules nothing in yet beyond the vaccine money. No amount, timeline or donor has been named, and Tedros asked the health ministry to send a list of what it needs, saying “the needs are great.”

Tedros arrived on Sunday, 22 November, at the invitation of Health Minister José Ángel Portal Miranda, WHO said. He toured the William Soler paediatric hospital in Havana, met United Nations staff in Cuba and heard from executives of the country’s biotechnology companies.

After meeting Díaz-Canel, Cuban state media reported that Tedros called the visit productive and said he had seen Cuba’s progress despite the impact of the US blockade. It said he added that US sanctions have lasted for decades and lamented shortages of fuel, electricity and water.

File photo: the Hermanos Ameijeiras Hospital in Havana, one of the capital’s main hospitals. Tedros visited the William Soler paediatric hospital, not this one.

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Díaz-Canel thanked Tedros for coming at “very difficult moments” and blamed what he calls an “energy siege” by the United States, according to Cuban state media. He said more than 100,000 people, including over 20,000 children, are waiting for surgery because of energy and supply limits.

These are government figures, and WHO’s release does not repeat them. The release does give the numbers it can vouch for.

The US$2 million goes to Cuba’s national immunization programme and is meant to reach about 62,000 newborns, more than 780,000 children and over 110,000 people in other risk groups. It also supports rabies prevention and control.

WHO says vaccination coverage stayed above 98% for many years before slipping to 95% in 2025. It adds that WHO and its regional arm, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), mobilised more than US$14 million through 14 projects in 2025 and 2026.

The delegation also handed over basic medical kits, blood pressure monitors, pulse oximeters and stethoscopes to the William Soler hospital and its children’s heart centre. Dr Ciro Ugarte, director of PAHO’s health emergencies department, travelled with Tedros.

The yearbook also counts 71,635 doctors at the end of 2025, 3,729 fewer than a year earlier. Cuba’s health workforce fell from 510,781 in 2021 to 365,515 in 2025, a decline the yearbook counts but does not explain.

For readers in the United States, the visit puts a UN agency on record about shortages that Washington’s sanctions policy is accused of worsening, while WHO itself stops short of blaming it. We have not seen a public US government reaction.

The next step belongs to Havana, which has yet to say what it will ask for. Tedros will visit other countries in the region later this week, WHO said.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is WHO sending money to Cuba?

Yes, for vaccines, though the sum is small beside the need Havana describes. Wider help depends on a list of needs that WHO has asked the health ministry to provide.

Does WHO blame the United States?

Its written release does not. Tedros spoke of the weight of US sanctions in his remarks to Cuban media.

Did the health crisis start in 2026?

The 2025 yearbook already shows worse child and maternal health than a year earlier. How much the January oil measures added is disputed.

Sources: WHO news release, 24 November 2026; statements by Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel and Health Minister José Ángel Portal Miranda as carried by Cuban state media, 23 November 2026; Cuba’s Anuario Estadístico de Salud 2025 (Ministry of Public Health and national statistics office); United Nations Cuba emergency plan, March 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error