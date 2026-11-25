The Presidency names no suspect and no site. Nobody has given a time for full restoration of power.

Pasto's city hall, the Casa de Don Lorenzo, pictured in 2010. Pasto is the capital of Nariño; the photo does not show the toll or the seizure. Photo: P.sutermeister / Wikimedia Commons (public domain)

Colombia Security

Colombia’s Presidency said on Tuesday 24 November 2026 that a terrorist attack, not a technical fault, cut power across the south-west of the country. Its communiqué said the attack hit two circuits connected to an electrical substation and severed the substation’s link to the national grid.

Power failed in the departments (states) of Nariño, Putumayo and Cauca in the early evening, Colombian time. The Presidency named no suspect and no site.

Key Facts Who. Colombia’s Presidency, the office of President Abelardo de la Espriella, says terrorists attacked the grid.

What. An attack hit two circuits linking a substation to the national power grid.

Where. Nariño, Putumayo and Cauca departments (states) in south-west Colombia.

When. Tuesday 24 November 2026, in the early evening, Colombian time.

As of. Wednesday 25 November 2026, 06:00 GMT

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The Presidency names no suspect and no site. Nobody has given a time for full restoration of power.

The attack follows another on Sunday 15 November, when explosives damaged towers of the Betania–Tesalia power line in rural El Pital, in the department of Huila. By 18 November Caquetá, a neighbouring department, was still rationed in three-hour blocks, while hospitals, water plants and prisons stayed on continuous supply.

Carlos Chavarro, Colombia’s Deputy Interior Minister, said the 15 November attack looked like retaliation by armed groups after authorities foiled an attack at the Altamira toll, a road toll point in the region. Pitalito’s mayor, Yider Luna, rejected the attacks and said crews were rerouting power to the town.

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A circuit is a power line that carries electricity at high voltage, and a substation is the site where lines join and the voltage is changed. When two circuits to one substation are cut, the area it feeds is separated from the national grid.

XM, the operator of Colombia’s national grid, said an event on the south-west transmission network, together with the grid’s fragility after recent attacks, caused the interruptions. Cedenar, the electricity utility of Nariño, reported, in the evening, a simultaneous failure of the two circuits that link the San Bernardino substation in Cauca with the Jamondino substation in Pasto.

Power lines and a helicopter over a Colombian street. File photo, Colombia. Photo: "En vuelo" by EEIM, via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Cedenar said the cause was still being identified. Governor Jhon Gabriel Molina of Putumayo said the damage hit the “southern ring” of the grid.

The Presidency’s communiqué named no one responsible and gave no site. It said the attack would be investigated.

President Abelardo de la Espriella ordered all actions to restore service and a special plan to defend and protect the country’s energy infrastructure. In a post on X he said: “We will not allow terrorism to bend the State.”

Mines and Energy Minister María Nohemí Arboleda and Defence Minister Jorge Eduardo Mora lead the evaluation of what happened. Mora said the security forces will act to protect the power and gas networks.

The communiqué expressed the government’s solidarity with the people affected by the power cut. It blamed terrorist groups for the attack and did not name any.

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The Presidency said work to normalise the service was under way and ordered tighter security around energy infrastructure. Nariño has been targeted before, and our report on a bomb attack on a solar farm there gives earlier context.

Repeated hits on Colombia’s energy network test the security push of the government of President Abelardo de la Espriella. For people in Pasto, the capital of Nariño, the practical effect is a lost evening of power and uncertainty about when it returns.

XM’s reference to the grid’s fragility after recent attacks points back to the 15 November blast in Huila, though neither XM nor the Presidency has linked the two events. Readers should treat them as separate incidents until officials say otherwise.

Who was behind the blast and how many users lost power are unknown. The Presidency has not said whether it is linked to the 15 November attack in Huila, and no link is asserted here.

The government has published no date for the special defence plan and no deadline for full restoration. The evaluation the president ordered has not yet named a suspect, and more on the country is in our Colombia coverage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is responsible for the blackout?

The Presidency has not named anyone, and its communiqué gave no site. The evaluation the president ordered is still open.

Is the blackout linked to the Huila attack?

Officials have not said so, and no link is asserted. The Presidency’s communiqué did not name any group.

When will power fully return?

No full restoration time has been given. Cedenar had not named a cause when it reported the failure.

Sources Presidency of Colombia, communiqué of 24 November 2026; President Abelardo de la Espriella, post on X, 24 November 2026; XM, operator of the national grid, statement of 24 November 2026; Cedenar (Centrales Eléctricas de Nariño), statement of 24 November 2026; Putumayo governor Jhon Molina Acosta, statements of 24 November 2026; Defence Minister Jorge Eduardo Mora, statement of 24 November 2026; Deputy Interior Minister Carlos Chavarro and Pitalito mayor Yider Luna, statements on the 15 November attack in Huila

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