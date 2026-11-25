LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide — Wednesday, November 25, 2026

As of 12:30 a.m. US Eastern Time (ET) · 2:30 a.m. Brasília, Wednesday 25 November 2026 · exchange rates to Tuesday’s latest published rate, storm outlooks issued overnight, prediction markets at 12:33 a.m. ET

The Short Version In short: Colombia’s peso is at its weakest against the US dollar since 29 May, so check the rate before you convert or send money today. Brazil’s budget-balancing law is now in force, Mexico’s inflation rose to 3.96%, and no tropical storm threatens the Atlantic. 01 Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Expats & Nomads story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Colombia’s official rate for today is 3,592.03 pesos per US$1, up 2.46% from 3,505.92. Set-FX, Colombia’s currency-trading platform, reported a Tuesday average close of 3,592.15, the dollar’s highest since 29 May. Set-FX, Colombia’s currency-trading platform, reported a Tuesday average close of 3,592.15, the dollar’s highest since 29 May. Money Today 02 Mexico’s annual inflation rose to 3.96% in the first half of November, INEGI, the national statistics institute, said on Tuesday. Prices rose 0.54% in two weeks, and the peso closed at 19.41 per US$1. Prices rose 0.54% in two weeks, and the peso closed at 19.41 per US$1. Status Board 03 President Lula signed Brazil’s budget-balancing law on Tuesday without vetoes, after the Chamber of Deputies passed it 353 to 128 on Monday night. The central bank’s official dollar rate fell 1.90% to 5.8573 reais. The central bank’s official dollar rate fell 1.90% to 5.8573 reais. Status Board What changed since yesterday: Lula signed the fiscal bill the Chamber passed on Monday, Mexico published inflation, and Colombia’s official rate jumped again. The weather outlook is unchanged. Lula signed the fiscal bill the Chamber passed on Monday, Mexico published inflation, and Colombia’s official rate jumped again. The weather outlook is unchanged. Status Board

00 Do Today

Countries are sorted by urgency, and each checklist runs visa, weather, authorities, then money. Every item links to the block with the details.

Colombia Today Money The official rate (TRM) in force today is 3,592.03 pesos per US$1, up 2.46% from 3,505.92 yesterday. Money Today

The official rate (TRM) in force today is 3,592.03 pesos per US$1, up 2.46% from 3,505.92 yesterday. Money Today Visa The 31 October deadline to transfer an older permanent-resident visa has passed, so ask the Foreign Ministry what applies if you have not finished. Visas, Residency and Tax Brazil Today Money The central bank’s official PTAX rate (its daily dollar reference rate) for Wednesday is due about 11:05 a.m. ET, after 5.8573 reais per US$1 on Tuesday. Money Today

The central bank’s official PTAX rate (its daily dollar reference rate) for Wednesday is due about 11:05 a.m. ET, after 5.8573 reais per US$1 on Tuesday. Money Today Authorities Lula signed the budget-balancing law on Tuesday, and the IPCA-15 mid-month inflation preview is due Thursday. Status Board Mexico Today Money The peso closed at 19.41 per US$1 on Tuesday, so 10,000 Mexican pesos buy about US$515. Money Today

The peso closed at 19.41 per US$1 on Tuesday, so 10,000 Mexican pesos buy about US$515. Money Today Authorities INEGI’s inflation reading of 3.96% is out, and its October unemployment figure is due Thursday at 7:00 a.m. ET. The Calendar Ahead Argentina 12 Days Left Authorities The next bank holidays are Monday 7 and Tuesday 8 December, so plan banking, visa and tax errands before them. Visas, Residency and Tax

The next bank holidays are Monday 7 and Tuesday 8 December, so plan banking, visa and tax errands before them. Visas, Residency and Tax Money The official wholesale rate (the central bank’s reference rate) was 1,592.02 pesos per US$1 on Tuesday, and the blue (informal) rate sold at 1,700. Money Today Peru Note Money The sol closed at 3.4824 per US$1 on Tuesday, 0.75% weaker than Monday. Money Today United States 1 Day Left Money US banks and stock markets are closed on Thursday 26 November for Thanksgiving, so send US-dollar transfers before then. The Calendar Ahead

01 Weather Watch

No Active Storms and No Atlantic Formation Expected Outlook Atlantic Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 7 days Pacific One low-pressure area far southwest of Hawaii, with a 30% chance of development in 7 days Active storms None in either basin Season end The official Atlantic and eastern Pacific seasons end Monday 30 November Next update 7:00 a.m. ET outlooks The US National Hurricane Center (NHC), the government storm forecaster, lists no active tropical cyclone in the Atlantic or the eastern Pacific. Its Atlantic outlook expects no formation during the next seven days. The Pacific outlook names only a low-pressure area more than a thousand miles southwest of Hawaii, far from Latin America. Heavy-rain and flood risks in Latin America still come from local weather services, so check alerts from Brazil’s national weather institute (INMET), Colombia’s IDEAM environment institute or Peru’s national weather service (SENAMHI) before you travel. Source: NHC Atlantic and eastern Pacific tropical weather outlooks, issued overnight on Wednesday 25 November 2026 (Atlantic header 1:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time; Pacific header 10:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time Tuesday), read 25 Nov 2026

02 Today’s Clock

Every time is shown in US Eastern Time first, then in local time. The central bank’s official dollar rate in Brazil and the storm outlooks set the rhythm of the day.

7:00 a.m. ET 7:00 a.m. Miami NHC: next tropical weather outlooks for the Atlantic and the eastern Pacific. Details in Weather Watch All day Colombia Colombia: the official rate of 3,592.03 pesos per US$1 applies today, Wednesday 25 November. Details in Money Today 11:05 a.m. ET 1:05 p.m. Brasília Brazil: the central bank’s PTAX rate usually appears about 1:05 p.m. Brasília; the exact hour is not announced. Details in Money Today 1:00 p.m. ET 1:00 p.m. Miami NHC: midday outlooks for both basins. Details in Weather Watch

03 Money Today

These are Tuesday 24 November rates, except Colombia’s official rate for today. The Brazilian real firmed on the official rate, while the Colombian peso weakened the most.

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Brazilian Real BRL 5.8573 reais per US$1 PTAX sell rate (the central bank’s official average of four midday quotes), Tue 24 Nov; the market close that day was 5.9066 −0.1135 (−1.90%) vs 5.9708 on Mon 23 Nov · real firmer R$1,000 ≈ US$171 Source: Banco Central do Brasil (the central bank), PTAX open-data service, read 25 Nov 2026; market close from a commercial market-data feed, 24 Nov 2026 Mexican Peso MXN 19.41 pesos per US$1 Market close, Tue 24 Nov, not the official FIX rate (the Bank of Mexico’s daily reference rate) +0.2325 (+1.21%) vs 19.1775 on Mon 23 Nov · peso weaker MXN 10,000 ≈ US$515 Source: a commercial market-data feed, 24 Nov 2026 Colombian Peso COP 3,592.03 pesos per US$1 TRM (Colombia’s official reference rate) applying Wed 25 Nov +86.11 (+2.46%) vs 3,505.92 that applied Tue 24 Nov · peso weaker COP 1,000,000 ≈ US$278 Source: Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia (the financial regulator), open data at datos.gov.co, read 25 Nov 2026 Peruvian Sol PEN 3.4824 soles per US$1 Market close, Tue 24 Nov; the central bank’s interbank rate could not be read +0.0259 (+0.75%) vs 3.4565 on Mon 23 Nov · sol weaker PEN 1,000 ≈ US$287 Source: same market feed as the Mexican peso card, 24 Nov 2026 Argentine Peso ARS 1,592.02 pesos per US$1 Wholesale reference rate, Tue 24 Nov (the first since the Mon 23 Nov holiday); blue (informal) sell 1,700 and CCL (dollars obtained by trading securities) sell 1,797.10, both quoted Tue 24 Nov at 4:02 p.m. ET +16.07 (+1.02%) vs 1,575.96 on Fri 20 Nov · peso weaker ARS 1,000,000 ≈ US$628 at the wholesale rate, US$556 at the CCL sell rate Source: Banco Central de la República Argentina (the central bank), wholesale rate, read 25 Nov 2026; DolarApi (a public exchange-rate data service), blue and CCL, 24 Nov 2026

Brazil’s PTAX is an average of four midday quotes, so it can differ from the market close. The Mexican and Peruvian figures are market closes, not official fixings.

04 Status Board

Colombia Peso Fri 20 Nov: the TRM was 3,415.10 pesos per US$1Wed 25 Nov: the TRM is 3,592.03, the dollar’s highest official level since 29 MayUp 5.18% in three business days, and Davivienda (a Colombian bank) economist Germán Cristancho said on 24 Nov that the speed of the rise stands out more than the level; he listed a global dollar rebound, lower oil and gold prices and weaker remittances and tourism, and warned that failing to approve a significant fiscal adjustment would add to the pressure Source: Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia, datos.gov.co, read 25 Nov 2026; Set-FX (Colombia’s currency-trading platform) average close of 3,592.15 on 24 Nov 2026; Davivienda, 24 Nov 2026 Mexico Inflation Calendar forecast for the first half of November: 3.92% a yearTue 24 Nov: INEGI reported 3.96% a year and 0.54% in two weeks, with core inflation (which leaves out volatile prices) at 3.68%Annual inflation sits just under 4%, the upper limit of the Bank of Mexico’s target range of 3% plus or minus one point Source: INEGI, Mexico’s statistics institute, release of 24 Nov 2026; forecast from the Rio Times economic calendar Mexico Peso Tue 17 Nov: the market close was 18.4185 pesos per US$1Tue 24 Nov: the market close was 19.41, the dollar up 5.4% in a weekThe peso has weakened in each session since 17 Nov in our feed, and we found no official statement on the cause Source: a commercial market-data feed, 17 and 24 Nov 2026 Brazil Dollar Mon 23 Nov: the official PTAX rate was 5.9708 reais per US$1Tue 24 Nov: PTAX was 5.8573, and the market close was 5.9066Real firmer by 1.90% on PTAX, while the market close was 0.40% below Monday’s 5.9306 Source: Banco Central do Brasil, PTAX, read 25 Nov 2026; market close from a commercial market-data feed, 23 and 24 Nov 2026 Argentina Dollars Fri 20 Nov: the wholesale rate was 1,575.96 pesos per US$1Tue 24 Nov: wholesale 1,592.02, blue sell 1,700 and CCL sell 1,797.10Peso weaker by 1.02% at the wholesale rate, and the blue rate sits 6.8% above it Source: Banco Central de la República Argentina, 24 Nov 2026; DolarApi, 24 Nov 2026 Brazil Fiscal Law Mon 23 Nov: the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house, approved Complementary Bill 299/2026 by 353 votes to 128 without changesTue 24 Nov: President Lula signed it without vetoes, and it was published in an extra edition of the official gazetteThe law lets the government cap spending to meet budget-surplus targets from 2027, and the Chamber of Deputies estimates savings of up to R$56.1 billion (about US$9.6 billion) in 2027 Source: Câmara dos Deputados (Brazil’s lower house), vote of 23 Nov 2026; Diário Oficial da União (Brazil’s official gazette), 24 Nov 2026

05 Visas, Residency and Tax

Argentina 12 Days Left Argentina’s central bank lists Monday 7 December 2026, a non-working day for tourism, and Tuesday 8 December, the Immaculate Conception holiday, as bank holidays. Banks should be closed for both days. Plan visa, tax and banking errands around the holiday. Banks and offices have been open again since Tuesday 24 November, after the moved Sovereignty Day holiday on Monday 23 November. Source: Banco Central de la República Argentina, 2026 bank holidays (bcra.gob.ar), read 25 Nov 2026 Colombia Deadline Passed Holders of a permanent-resident visa issued under the earlier rules had to transfer it by 31 October 2026. The Foreign Ministry’s Resolution 9316 of 2024 set that deadline. The 31 October deadline has passed, and we found no extension. If you have not finished, ask the ministry’s visa office what applies to your case. Source: Cancillería de Colombia (Foreign Ministry), Resolution 9316 of 2024 and its visa-transfer guidance

File photo: the Congress of Colombia building in Bogotá (photo: Compota de mora, CC BY-SA 4.0).

RT Ask Rio Times Straight answers about living in Latin America, from our reporting. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas in Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times Straight answers about living in Latin America, from our reporting. × Cost of living Is it safe? Visas Neighborhoods Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

06 What Prediction Markets Say

As of 12:33 a.m. ET (2:33 a.m. Brasília), 25 November 2026 Brazil’s Central Bank Rate Decision in December Polymarket (a crypto-based prediction platform) on the Selic, Brazil’s benchmark rate: no change about 88.5%, a 0.25-point cut about 5%, a 0.25-point rise about 3%. US$164,322 traded in total. Bank of Mexico Rate Decision in December Polymarket: no change about 96%, a 0.25-point cut about 2.6%. US$34,589 traded in total. Colombia Central Bank Rate Decision in December Polymarket: no change about 69%, a 0.25-point rise about 27%, a rise of 0.5 points or more about 3%. US$47,979 traded in total. Mexico Annual Inflation in 2026 Polymarket: a reading of 4.00% to 4.49% about 58%, and 3.50% to 3.99% about 37%. US$137,849 traded in total. How to Read This Prices are real-money bets, not polls, and each price is the implied probability of that outcome. Listed outcomes are not exhaustive, since other outcomes also trade, and markets with little money traded can move on a few bets. Why We Show This Prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them. Source: Polymarket, 25 Nov 2026

07 The Calendar Ahead

Wed 25 Nov 11:05 a.m. ET · 1:05 p.m. Brasília, approximate Brazil: the central bank’s next official PTAX dollar rate

Thu 26 Nov 7:00 a.m. ET · 9:00 a.m. Brasília Brazil: IPCA-15, a mid-month inflation preview, from IBGE, the statistics institute; calendar forecast 0.34% for the month and 4.78% for the year, against 0.32% and 4.62% before

Thu 26 Nov 7:00 a.m. ET · 6:00 a.m. Mexico City Mexico: unemployment rate for October from INEGI; calendar forecast 2.7%, against 2.8% before

Thu 26 Nov United States: Thanksgiving holiday, so US banks and markets are closed

Fri 27 Nov 6:00 a.m. ET · 8:00 a.m. Brasília Brazil: IGP-M, a monthly price index from the FGV economics institute; calendar forecast 0.94% for November, against 1.47% before

Fri 27 Nov 7:00 a.m. ET · 9:00 a.m. Brasília Brazil: unemployment rate for the quarter to October from IBGE; calendar forecast 5.1%, against 5.2% before

Mon 30 Nov Hour not confirmed Colombia: unemployment rate for October from DANE, the statistics agency; the previous month was 8.0%

Mon 30 Nov United States: the official end of the Atlantic and eastern Pacific hurricane seasons, according to the NHC

Mon 7 Dec Argentina: non-working day for tourism and bank holiday, according to the central bank’s 2026 list

Tue 8 Dec Argentina: Immaculate Conception bank holiday, according to the central bank’s 2026 list

Hours, forecasts and previous readings: Rio Times economic calendar, 25 Nov 2026; forecasts and previous readings come from that feed and are not checked against the issuing bodies; holidays: national governments

08 Frequently Asked Questions

How Many Pesos Is a Dollar Worth in Colombia Today? The TRM, Colombia’s official reference rate, is 3,592.03 pesos per US$1 on Wednesday 25 November 2026. That is 86.11 pesos weaker than the 3,505.92 that applied on Tuesday. Has Brazil’s Fiscal Package Become Law? Yes, President Lula signed it without vetoes on Tuesday 24 November 2026, after the Chamber of Deputies passed it 353 to 128 on Monday night. It was published in an extra edition of the official gazette the same day. How High Is Mexico’s Inflation Rate Now? INEGI, Mexico’s statistics institute, reported annual inflation of 3.96% for the first half of November 2026, with prices up 0.54% from the previous half-month. Core inflation, which leaves out volatile prices, was 3.68%.

09 Go Deeper

Sources: Rio Times economic calendar; US National Hurricane Center; Banco Central do Brasil; a commercial market-data feed; Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia; Set-FX (Colombia’s currency-trading platform); Davivienda (a Colombian bank); Banco Central de la República Argentina; DolarApi; Câmara dos Deputados; Diário Oficial da União; INEGI (Mexico’s statistics institute); IBGE (Brazil’s statistics institute); FGV (Brazil’s Getulio Vargas Foundation, an economics institute); DANE (Colombia’s statistics agency); Cancillería de Colombia (Colombia’s Foreign Ministry); Polymarket.