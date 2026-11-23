This Brief rests mainly on one friend’s account of the attack, while a second named source confirms the death but not the circumstances.

A street scene in Havana, Cuba, with bicycle taxis and pedestrians. File photo. (Photo: via Wikimedia Commons)

Brief: Cuba

Jorge Serrano Alfonso, a Cuban jailed over the 2021 anti-government protests, was reportedly stabbed to death on the night of Saturday 21 November 2026 in a park in Cárdenas, a city in Matanzas province, according to a friend’s account. Cuban authorities had made no public statement on the death as of Monday 23 November.

The friend, Samuel Pupo Martínez, was jailed over the same protests and now lives in exile in Costa Rica. He said Serrano tried to calm a street quarrel he had nothing to do with, and a man stabbed him and left.

Key Facts Who. Jorge Serrano Alfonso, jailed after the 11 July 2021 protests in Cárdenas.

What. Reported stabbed to death in a park while trying to calm a quarrel.

When. Night of Saturday 21 November 2026; the account appeared on Sunday 22 November.

Open. No official statement yet; the attacker’s identity and any arrest are unconfirmed.

As of. Monday 23 November 2026, 19:00 GMT.

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This Brief rests mainly on one friend’s account of the attack, while a second named source confirms the death but not the circumstances.

Serrano often used the park’s public Wi-Fi for computer work and had come with his laptop, Pupo said. A couple and a young man traded blows, the young man left to fetch a blade, and a man stabbed Serrano when he returned to a second argument, according to Pupo.

“11J” is shorthand for 11 July 2021, when Cubans in several towns, including Cárdenas, took to the streets against the government. A court in Cárdenas tried Serrano in March 2022 together with 16 other protesters, and Pupo says he was later released on parole, though a report published on Monday says he served his full sentence.

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Christian Arbolaez, an independent commentator from Cárdenas who lives in Miami, also confirmed the death. Local reports place the attack near the corner of Real and 26 streets, in the park area where Serrano often worked.

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The motive is unclear, and Pupo said his friend died without any part in the quarrel. It is not known whether police have opened an investigation.

Havana’s Capitolio and Gran Teatro (file photo; the attack was reported in Cárdenas, Matanzas province) Photo: fragandaphoto, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

A statement from the Cuban authorities, or a second eyewitness, would show whether the details of the attack hold. Until then the circumstances rest on Pupo’s account.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Serrano’s death confirmed?

Not fully. The account of the attack rests on one friend, and a Cárdenas-born commentator confirmed the death; neither is an eyewitness account. Cuban authorities had not commented as of Monday 23 November.

What does 11J mean?

It refers to the nationwide anti-government protests held in Cuba on 11 July 2021, when people in several towns, including Cárdenas, marched against the government.

Connected Coverage: Cuba news · Cuban scholar detained at Matanzas court

Sources: Account of Samuel Pupo Martínez, published Sunday 22 November 2026; Christian Arbolaez, independent commentator from Cárdenas (23 November 2026); no statement from Cuban authorities as of that date.

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