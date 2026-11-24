A letter from two Democratic lawmakers links a prisoner release to restarting US-Cuba talks, but the full text is unpublished and no reply has been reported.

Politics: Cuba

Two US House Democrats have asked Cuba’s president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, to free more than 200 political prisoners, in a letter dated Wednesday 18 November 2026. Representatives Gregory Meeks of New York and Joaquín Castro of Texas say a release could help restart talks between Washington and Havana that appear to have stalled.

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USA Today writes that the lawmakers urged Cuba to free “the more than 200 political prisoners whose cases have been discussed in recent exchanges between Cuba and the United States.” The excerpt does not say a release was discussed as a deal or agreed.

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Key Facts Who. Democratic Representatives Gregory Meeks and Joaquín Castro wrote to President Miguel Díaz-Canel.

What. They urge Cuba to free over 200 political prisoners to help unblock stalled talks with Washington.

Prediction markets. Polymarket: 42% for a US-Cuba meeting by 30 November (US$1,034 traded), 24 November.

Power Index. Cuba ranks 14th of 14 in Cuba ranks 14th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 22.5 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 24 November 2026, 10:55 GMT.

A letter from two Democratic lawmakers links a prisoner release to restarting US-Cuba talks, but the full text is unpublished and no reply has been reported.

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The full letter has not been published, and every quotation here comes from an excerpt that USA Today, a US national daily, first printed on Monday 23 November 2026. The newspaper reviewed the letter exclusively.

In the excerpt, Meeks and Castro write that a release “could go a long way toward building trust and creating political space.” USA Today describes the request as a first step in breaking the diplomatic impasse.

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The US Capitol in Washington, where the two House Democrats serve. (File photo)

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The letter also acknowledges Cuba’s recent economic reforms and its opening to private business, USA Today reports. The list behind the “more than 200” has not been published.

Meeks, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the House panel that oversees US foreign policy, is expected to chair it from January, USA Today reports. A letter from him signals where part of Congress stands, but it does not set US policy.

Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel confirmed on Friday 13 March 2026 that his government had held talks with Washington, PBS, the US public broadcaster, reported. The same day Cuba announced the release of 51 prisoners after contacts with the Vatican, the Catholic Church’s governing body, without saying whether any were political, CBS Miami reported (see our earlier report on the 51 releases).

Cuba’s foreign minister, Bruno Rodríguez, said on Tuesday 30 June that the talks were showing “no progress,” Al Jazeera, a Qatar-based broadcaster, reported. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday 23 September that Washington would discuss a political transition if Havana is open to it, Al Jazeera reported.

The harder line in Washington is the strongest counterweight to the letter. USA Today reports that President Donald Trump said at a Florida rally on Friday 23 October, “we’ll take care of Cuba on our way back from Iran,” and that Rubio recently urged Cubans to collaborate with the CIA, the US foreign intelligence agency.

USA Today puts the number of political prisoners in Cuba at more than 1,300, a count drawn from rights advocates. A University of Miami expert told CBS Miami, a US local news station, in March that Cuba has historically denied holding political prisoners.

The letter asks Havana to move first, while Rubio has said only that Washington is open to talks about a political transition if Havana is willing. No reply from either capital had been reported by 24 November, and no date for new talks is known.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did the US lawmakers ask Cuba to do?

They asked Díaz-Canel to free the more than 200 political prisoners whose cases have been discussed between the two countries. USA Today reports they see it as a first step toward easing the impasse.

Did the US and Cuba agree to release prisoners?

No. The excerpt says only that the cases have been discussed, and neither government has confirmed or answered.

Why do the letter writers matter in Washington?

Meeks is the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and is expected to chair it from January. A letter from him signals where part of Congress stands, but it does not set US policy.

Sources Published Tuesday 24 November 2026 · Source: letter of 18 November 2026 from Representatives Gregory Meeks and Joaquín Castro to President Miguel Díaz-Canel (full text not published; excerpt via USA Today) · PBS · CBS Miami · Al Jazeera · Polymarket

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