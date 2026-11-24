Cuba’s government blames US pressure for hotel closures and the exit of foreign chains, while October’s count stays far below last year’s.

Photo: Tacorontey / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Economy: Cuba

Cuba is entering its winter tourist season with far fewer visitors than a year ago. Only 29,376 international visitors arrived in October 2026, according to ONEI, the country’s national statistics office.

Over January to October the island received 507,083 visitors, 65.7% fewer than in the same months of 2025. The slump is one more strain in the standoff with Washington that we follow in our Cuba news coverage.

Key Facts What. ONEI counted 507,083 international visitors in January–October 2026, down 65.7% from a year earlier.

October. 29,376 visitors, against 110,299 in October 2025, a fall of about 73%; the figure is preliminary.

Why. Cuba blames US pressure for seven foreign hotel chains leaving and 73% of hotels closing.

As of. Nov. 24, 2026, 10:25 a.m. ET (10:25 a.m. Havana).

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This story is part of our coverage of the cuba news. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide. Latest: US Democrats Ask Cuba to Free 200+ Prisoners

Cuba’s government blames US pressure for hotel closures and the exit of foreign chains, while October’s count stays far below last year’s.

The October figure may still change when ONEI closes its books. It was only slightly above September’s 27,354, the weakest of the first nine months, so the monthly pace has barely moved.

The slump has built all year. At the end of September ONEI had counted 477,707 visitors, 65.1% below the same period of 2025, as we reported in our earlier look at the slide; the full year 2025 closed at 1,810,663.

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The count has slipped with each reporting period: 450,353 visitors for January–August (down 64.4%), 477,707 for January–September (down 65.1%) and 507,083 for January–October (down 65.7%). Monthly arrivals have stayed in a narrow band since August, at 30,490, then 27,354, then 29,376.

A year earlier, January–October 2025 had brought 1,477,892 visitors, according to ONEI’s earlier series. ONEI’s monthly bulletin is the main public measure of arrivals, and the October edition is labelled preliminary.

File photo: Plaza de la Catedral in Old Havana, August 2016. Photo: Yoeztudioz / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

On Wednesday, July 29, 2026, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero told the National Assembly of People’s Power, Cuba’s parliament, that US pressure had driven seven international hotel chains out of the country. Spanish groups Meliá, Iberostar and Barceló were among those that had announced their exit by then.

Marrero said 73% of hotel facilities were closed, leaving 25,000 jobs in limbo, and blamed what he called a US oil blockade and the threat of US sanctions on international companies. He said the pressure had brought tourism close to a standstill.

In the same session he announced steps to revive the sector: private management of hotels, car rental and passenger transport, and permission for private operators to work as tourist agents and guides. Cuba’s parliament had approved a package of 176 economic reforms in June.

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Official figures put arrivals at about 4.6 million in 2018 and more than 4.2 million in 2019, when Washington had eased travel limits and relations were thawing. This year’s ten-month total is a fraction of those peaks.

For US travellers and investors, the bulletin shows how thin Cuba’s tourism base has become before the busy months. ONEI counts a visitor as anyone travelling temporarily for holidays, family visits or business, so the total is wider than hotel guests.

Cuba treats November to April as its high season, so the next monthly bulletins will show whether October was the bottom. The bulletin does not say how much visitors spent, so the hit to Cuba’s hard-currency income cannot be measured from it.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are fewer people visiting Cuba?

Cuba’s government says US pressure pushed foreign hotel chains out of the country, and 73% of hotels were closed by late July. We found no US response to the latest visitor data.

Does the visitor count include Cubans living abroad?

ONEI lists them on a separate line. Its definition of a visitor also covers family trips and business travel, so it is wider than hotel guests.

Sources: ONEI bulletin “Arribo de viajeros. Visitantes internacionales, octubre de 2026”; ONEI visitor data for January–September 2026; Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, address to the National Assembly, July 29, 2026. The ONEI release could not be opened directly; its figures are as published in Cuban and regional press.

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