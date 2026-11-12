Cuba Leader Says People Want Fewer Blackouts
Cuba · Politics and Economy
Published Thursday 12 November 2026 · Source: Presidency of the Republic of Cuba, 11 November 2026; Polymarket
Cuba’s president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, says what Cubans most immediately expect from the government’s economic reforms is fewer blackouts and more food. The presidency published his remarks on Wednesday 11 November 2026, at the close of a Communist Party visit to the state food industry.
Key Facts
- Said. Díaz-Canel says people mainly expect fewer blackouts and more food from the reforms.
- Where. He spoke at the end of a Communist Party leadership visit to the food ministry and its companies.
- Reforms. The government has 176 economic and social measures; 100 apply to the food industry.
- Prediction markets. Polymarket: 4% chance Díaz-Canel leaves the party’s top post by 31 December (12 November, 2:44 a.m. ET).
- Not known. The published remarks give no date for when blackouts or food prices will improve.
- Power Index. Cuba ranks 14th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 22.5 points (November 2026 edition).
What the President Said
Díaz-Canel, who is also first secretary of the Communist Party, called the food industry one of the sectors that most shape how people see the reforms. Looking at public opinion, he said, “what people most immediately expect is that there are fewer blackouts and more food” (our translation).
He argued that more food on the market should push prices and inflation down and raise people’s buying power. The presidency’s account notes that many of the sector’s production targets are unmet.
The Reform Programme in Food
The government’s programme has 176 economic and social measures, which it calls transformations. Alberto López Díaz, the minister of the food industry, told the meeting that 100 of them apply to his ministry and its state companies.
López Díaz argued that more electricity, especially from renewable sources, means more food. A state fruit and vegetable canning company told the meeting it already has 100 kW (kilowatts) in place, about 10% of its demand, and aims to cover 47% in 2027 with bank credit.
Power Cuts and Empty Shelves
The minister’s argument is that factories cannot produce without power, so a blackout becomes a shortage of food. Díaz-Canel said energy and food are the first areas where people should see the effect of change in their homes.
In the presidency’s account, Díaz-Canel also blamed what he called a sharpening of United States aggression and threats for the country’s difficult situation. Washington’s response is not part of the published remarks.
In Plain English
- Transformations: the government’s name for its list of 176 economic and social reform measures.
- Food industry ministry: the state ministry that runs the factories behind Cuba’s basic food products.
- Communist Party secretariat: the Party’s top administrative body, which toured other ministries before this visit.
What Prediction Markets Say
On Polymarket, an online market where users bet real money, a contract on whether Miguel Díaz-Canel leaves his post as first secretary of the Communist Party, Cuba’s top political office, by 31 December 2026 traded at about 4% on 12 November at 2:44 a.m. ET, with about US$800,000 traded on that contract, which also pays out if he is detained or unable to serve. These are bets, not polls, and the 4% price is the market’s implied probability, not a forecast by this newsroom.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
What It Means for You
For readers in the United States, the statement is Havana’s own on-record view of what the public wants most, and it comes as the island’s hardship stays in the headlines. Our earlier reports cover the loss of Cuba’s Turkish power ship and the wider economic crisis.
Travellers should read our report on British travel advice for Cuba before planning a trip. More is on our Cuba news page.
What Is Not Known
The presidency’s account does not say when households will see fewer power cuts, or how many hours of cuts they now face. It also gives no price data for food.
Frequently Asked Questions
What did Cuba’s president say about blackouts?
Miguel Díaz-Canel said that what people most immediately expect from the reforms is fewer blackouts and more food. The presidency published his remarks on 11 November 2026.
What are the 176 transformations?
They are the government’s programme of 176 economic and social measures. The food minister said 100 of them apply to his ministry and its companies.
Did Cuba announce new steps to end blackouts?
The published remarks give no date for relief. Díaz-Canel urged results that people can feel at home.
Who is Miguel Díaz-Canel?
He is Cuba’s president and first secretary of the Communist Party, the country’s top political post. The presidency published his remarks on 11 November 2026.
Sources: Presidency of the Republic of Cuba, “Industria alimentaria: un organismo clave en las transformaciones económicas y sociales”, 11 November 2026; Polymarket, market “Miguel Díaz-Canel out as leader of Cuba by…?” (resolves on the first secretary post), read 12 November 2026.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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