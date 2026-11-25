A Democratic senator is asking whether the vice president had any part in a valuable Venezuelan oil licence. His office and the trader deny a meeting, and no reply has been published.

Politics: United States

A Democratic senator has asked Vice President JD Vance to explain his dealings with an oil trader whose company won a rare US licence to sell Venezuelan crude. Senator Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire sent the letter on Monday 23 November 2026 and set a deadline of 14 December 2026.

The call is described in a news investigation published on 11 November 2026. Energy Secretary Chris Wright phoned Addison, then a senior Vitol trader, on 5 January 2026 to ask whether Vitol wanted to market Venezuelan crude.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Energy story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. Senator Maggie Hassan, a New Hampshire Democrat, wrote to Vice President JD Vance.

What. She asks Vance about ties to John Addison, a former trader at oil trading house Vitol.

Deadline. A request, not a subpoena: Vance is asked to reply by 14 December 2026.

As of. 25 November 2026, 12:00 GMT.

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A Democratic senator is asking whether the vice president had any part in a valuable Venezuelan oil licence. His office and the trader deny a meeting, and no reply has been published.

That was two days after US forces removed and captured Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro on 3 January 2026. Within days, Vitol and Trafigura, a rival trading house, had received special US licences to market Venezuelan oil without competitive bidding.

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An oil pumpjack in Zulia state, western Venezuela (file photo). photo. An oil pumpjack and wellhead in Zulia state, Venezuela, 2012. Photo: Rjcastillo, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

The administration cited the need to move fast to stabilise Venezuela’s economy. The Energy Department says Vitol was chosen because it is the world’s largest energy trader.

The oil at stake is already reaching American refiners. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA), the statistics agency of the Energy Department, said on 6 November 2026 that US crude imports from Venezuela were 701,000 barrels a day in July, the most since May 2017.

Imports were 655,000 barrels a day in August, and the EIA points to eased US restrictions. The figures cover all Venezuelan crude, not only barrels sold by Vitol or Trafigura.

Hassan wrote that Vance’s “personal and political relationships with Mr. Addison raise concerns about how Vitol may have obtained this opportunity.” Her letter is a request rather than a subpoena, which is a legal order to hand over records.

The letter asks for every communication since 20 January 2025 between Vance and John Addison or Vitol about Venezuela. It also asks for his exchanges with Energy Secretary Chris Wright, who runs the US Energy Department, about Addison, Vitol and Venezuelan oil.

Hassan also asks whether Vance met Addison around 27 December 2025, and she wants the schedule and records for that day. She further asks whether Vance or his staff had any role in choosing Vitol, and what steps were taken over conflicts of interest.

She wants to know when and why Vance discussed Addison with Wright, and when Vance learned of Wright’s call to the trader. Those questions go to how one trading house got the chance to market Venezuelan oil.

Vitol and Trafigura say they had no advance knowledge of the US operation. Vitol declined to comment on Hassan’s letter.

Records of the Federal Election Commission, the US campaign finance regulator, show Addison gave US$300,000 in 2022 to Protect Ohio Values, a political action committee that backed Vance’s Senate run. The money did not go directly to Vance’s campaign.

Hassan also points to flight records that put the vice president’s government plane and Addison’s private jet at Bozeman airport in Montana on 27 December 2025. “Despite denials from your office and Mr. Addison, flight records place his private jet and your government plane at the same Montana airport,” she wrote.

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The investigation reported that a single unnamed source says the two men met and discussed Venezuela. That claim is unconfirmed, and both men deny it.

Vance’s spokesman, Luke Schroeder, says the alleged airport meeting never happened. Addison also denies it.

The Energy Department says Vance and Wright never discussed Venezuelan oil sales. Addison retired from Vitol in March 2026 and now chairs Wright’s energy policy advisory board.

Hassan wrote: “Given the significant financial interests involved and the importance of protecting government decision-making from undue influence, I am seeking information about your involvement in these agreements.” Representative Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, said the reporting raises even more questions about who knew what and when.

It is not known whether Vance will answer by 14 December, and no response from him has been published. The terms of the licences are private.

The letter raises questions rather than proving anything, and the vice president’s office has so far answered with denials. The next signal is whether Vance replies by 14 December, and whether Senate Democrats press the matter further.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Senator Hassan asking the vice president?

She wants his records and an explanation of any role in choosing Vitol, plus any contact with the trader. It is a request, so Vance can decline.

Do Vance and the trader deny meeting?

Vance’s office and Addison both reject any meeting. Flight records place the two aircraft at the same airport, but they do not show who met whom.

Why does this matter to US readers?

Venezuelan crude is again reaching American refiners, so licensing choices affect fuel supply and sanctions policy. Questions of favouritism also test the ethics rules that apply to senior officials.

Related coverage: Venezuela Oil Operator Eyes 250,000 Barrels · Exxon Signs Preliminary Venezuela Oil Pact

More: Venezuela news

Sources: letter from Senator Maggie Hassan to Vice President JD Vance, 23 November 2026; US Energy Department statement; US Energy Information Administration, Today in Energy, 6 November 2026; Federal Election Commission records; flight records.

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