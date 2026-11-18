File photo, undated. The National Capitol and the Great Theatre in Havana, Cuba. Photo: fragandaphoto, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Cuba · Politics and Technology

Published Wednesday 18 November 2026, 1:15 a.m. ET · Source: Cuban Ministry of Communications, as reported by Granma and Trabajadores, 17 November 2026

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Cuba has issued a national rulebook for bringing artificial intelligence (AI) into state offices, from ministries to town halls. The Ministry of Communications published Resolution 24/2026 in Cuba’s official legal gazette, the Gaceta Oficial, on Tuesday 17 November 2026, according to Granma, the Communist Party newspaper.

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Key Facts Who. Cuba’s Ministry of Communications issued Resolution 24/2026.

What. A national method for introducing artificial intelligence into public administration.

When. Published Tuesday 17 November 2026 in the official gazette, Gaceta Oficial No. 96.

Review. A state body, the Secretariat of Digital Transformation, is to evaluate results after one year.

Power Index. Cuba ranks 14th of 14 in Cuba ranks 14th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 22.5 points (November 2026 edition).

This story is part of our coverage of the Cuba US tensions. Who backs Havana, the blackouts, the embargo vote and what it means for travellers are in our dossier. Latest: Cuban Americans Arrested at Capitol Hill

The text is a step-by-step guide for officials, not a list of AI systems to buy. Its first stages are about diagnosing skills and data, which the vice-minister says do not depend on electricity.

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What the Resolution Does

The document is titled “Methodology for Digital Transformation and the Introduction of Artificial Intelligence in Public Administration”, according to Trabajadores, the newspaper of Cuba’s state-run Workers’ Federation. It gives central state bodies, the provinces and municipalities, and state-owned companies one common framework, in line with the government’s 176 economic and social transformations, as the government calls its reform programme.

The method works in stages, Trabajadores reported on 17 November. Officials first build a shared understanding of how their institution works, then run a diagnosis of digital maturity, skills, organisational culture, data management and readiness for AI, and only then design a tailored strategy.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Cuba ranks 14th of 14 with 22.5 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (53); weakest: economic weight (0). Alignment group: Closer to Beijing. Some pillar data are incomplete for Cuba; see the index notes. WatchNo sovereign rating; economy contracting (-3.8%); incomplete data (‡). See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Granma adds that AI is to be added “progressively” and that the diagnosis also covers administrative processes and the technology already in place.

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Who Leads and Who Checks

Vice-Minister of Communications Aylín Febles Estrada presented the text at a press conference on Tuesday, both outlets report. Trabajadores lists five principles she named: institutional leadership, a cross-cutting approach, results and data-based management, a people-centred approach, and “technological sovereignty”, which it describes as putting home-grown capabilities before outside solutions.

Granma stresses leadership by each institution’s top managers and decisions based on reliable data. Under the resolution, the ministry’s IT directorate will run the plan and monitor compliance, according to Trabajadores.

After one year the Secretariat of Digital Transformation, the state body named in the text, will assess the results and decide whether the method needs updating, both outlets say. Granma adds that the method follows the approval, in March 2024, of the National Digital Transformation Policy and the AI Strategy.

Plaza de la Revolución, the main civic square of Havana, pictured on 20 April 2024. Photo: Josefito123 / Wikimedia Commons (CC0).

The Electricity Question

Febles did not play down the country’s conditions. She said that there are “conditions in the country” that would have to change, according to Trabajadores, but that the work should not wait for that.

She argued that some steps of the process “do not depend on electricity”, such as assessing officials’ skills and drawing up a training plan, in Trabajadores’ account. A pilot is already running in Plaza and Playa, two municipalities of the capital, Havana, Trabajadores reported, and it names the culture, food industry, education and finance ministries, among others, as ahead of the rest.

Why It Matters

The resolution shows Havana trying to modernise its administration with the tools it has, and its own vice-minister concedes that the country’s conditions are a constraint. Our earlier reports on the loss of Cuba’s Turkish power ship and on President Díaz-Canel’s remarks on blackouts and food cover that backdrop.

Trabajadores links the country’s difficulties to what it calls the oil siege and the blockade by the United States government, a framing we report as the outlet’s own. For readers in the United States, the measurable test is modest and dated: a pilot in two municipalities of the capital now, and a one-year review against a programme of 176 government measures.

More coverage is on our Cuba news page.

What to Watch

The first checkpoint is the one-year evaluation by the Secretariat of Digital Transformation, due about November 2027 under the resolution as both outlets describe it. The second is the start date: Granma says the text takes effect seven days after publication, which would be 24 November 2026, while Trabajadores says it applies from publication.

The two state outlets differ, so the date is not confirmed.

What Is Not Known

Neither report gives a budget, a list of AI systems to be bought or a timetable beyond the one-year review. Both reports come from Cuban state media, and we found no independent assessment of the method so far.

We could not open the gazette text itself, so details are as these two outlets describe them.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Cuba’s Resolution 24/2026?

It is a Ministry of Communications rule published on 17 November 2026. It sets a step-by-step method for state bodies to digitise their work and bring in artificial intelligence gradually.

When does the resolution take effect?

Granma reports it takes effect seven days after publication, which would be 24 November 2026. Trabajadores says it applies from publication, so the exact date is not confirmed.

Does the plan depend on electricity?

Vice-Minister Aylín Febles Estrada said some steps of the process do not depend on electricity, such as assessing officials’ skills and planning training. She also said conditions in the country would have to change.

Who will judge whether it works?

After one year, the Secretariat of Digital Transformation will evaluate the results and decide whether the method needs updating, according to Granma and Trabajadores.

Sources: Granma (Communist Party newspaper), “Cuba establece nueva metodología para la transformación digital y la IA en la gestión pública”, 17 November 2026; Trabajadores (daily of the Cuban Workers’ Federation), “¿Cómo mejorar los servicios públicos mediante la transformación digital y la inteligencia artificial?”, 17 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error