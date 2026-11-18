Cuba: US Sanctions

Ten activists were reportedly arrested on Capitol Hill in Washington DC on Tuesday 17 November 2026. They belong to Cuban Americans for Cuba (CA4C), a US group opposing the embargo, and sat in at the Cannon House Office Building, a House of Representatives office block.

Spanish-language reports, including one from Cuba’s state news agency, describe the arrests, but Capitol Police, the force that guards the Capitol complex, have not confirmed the number or any charges. The sit-in targets US limits on fuel supplies to Cuba, which are part of wider US sanctions.

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Key Facts Who. Ten members of CA4C, a US group opposing the Cuba embargo, were reportedly arrested.

Where and when. Cannon House Office Building, a House office block in Washington DC, Tuesday 17 November 2026.

Status. Protesters demand an end to US fuel limits on Cuba; Capitol Police have not confirmed any charges.

Prediction markets. Polymarket prices US Cuba oil sanction relief by 31 December at about 6.5% (1:14 a.m. ET, 18 November 2026).

Power Index. Cuba ranks 14th of 14 in Cuba ranks 14th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 22.5 points (November 2026 edition).

This story is part of our coverage of the Cuba US tensions. Who backs Havana, the blackouts, the embargo vote and what it means for travellers are in our dossier. Latest: Cuba Sets Rules for AI in Government Offices

Ten Cuban-American activists were reportedly arrested on Capitol Hill while demanding an end to US fuel restrictions on Cuba, though police have not confirmed the details.

What Was Reported

According to Spanish-language reports of 17 and 18 November, ten CA4C members were arrested during the sit-in, while Cuba’s state news agency reports that a group of Cuban Americans was arrested but gives no number. The figure of ten comes from the organisers, as relayed by a Cuba-focused news site.

Organisers called the protest peaceful, and banners reportedly read, in Spanish, “Somos vecinos, no enemigos” (We are neighbours, not enemies), “¡Abajo el bloqueo!” (Down with the blockade) and “¡Dejen vivir a Cuba!”

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Cuba ranks 14th of 14 with 22.5 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (53); weakest: economic weight (0). Alignment group: Closer to Beijing. Some pillar data are incomplete for Cuba; see the index notes. WatchNo sovereign rating; economy contracting (-3.8%); incomplete data (‡). See the full index, the business lens and the data →

(Let Cuba live).

El Capitolio in Havana, Cuba (file photo). Photo: Nigel Pacquette / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

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What the Protesters Want

The sit-in demanded an end to US restrictions on fuel supplies to Cuba, including US sanctions on Cuban oil shippers. Danny Valdes, founder and executive director of CA4C, questioned whether exile groups backing the sanctions speak for all Cuban Americans.

Cuba’s government has long blamed the US embargo for its economic crisis, while its critics also cite ageing power plants, according to the Spanish-language reports. More is in our Cuba news pages and on Sherritt, a Canadian mining firm, and its sanctions loss.

What Critics Say

A Facebook page, El Canal de las Emociones, questioned the protest because participants sought to lift the embargo without addressing Cuba’s political prisoners. This was reported on a Facebook page named El Canal de las Emociones, which also criticised activists linked to CODEPINK, a US anti-war group.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a prediction market platform, lists a market titled “US announces Cuba oil sanction relief by…?” with about US$47,600 traded across its deadline versions, but only about US$200 on the 31 December contract. The price for 31 December was about 6.5% as of 1:14 a.m. ET on 18 November 2026 (06:14 UTC).

These prices are bets, not polls: 6.5% means traders price a US announcement of oil sanction relief by 31 December at about 6.5%. The number cannot say why traders think so, and very thin volume on this contract means few trades can move it.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What Is Not Known

It is not known what charges, if any, the ten face, or whether any have been released. Names and the exact police count are also unconfirmed.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Cuban Americans for Cuba?

Cuban Americans for Cuba (CA4C) is a US advocacy group that opposes the US embargo and sanctions on Cuba. Its founder and executive director is Danny Valdes.

Have Capitol Police confirmed the arrests?

Not in anything we found as of 18 November 2026. Spanish-language reports describe the arrests, one giving ten, so the number and any charges remain unconfirmed.

Sources Spanish-language reports of 17-18 November 2026; Capitol Police statement not found as of 18 November 2026. Primary data: Polymarket market.