CUBA · PRESS FREEDOM

Cuban independent journalist Camila Acosta says police told her on Tuesday 17 November 2026 that she and her husband, the writer and former political prisoner Ángel Santiesteban, are accused of “atentado”, a legal term for attacking or resisting an official. She says officers have not told her what they allege she did.

Acosta, who writes for the independent outlet CubaNet, says she has been summoned to a Havana police station on Thursday 19 November at 10:00. Cuban authorities have not issued a statement.

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Key Facts Claim Acosta says police accuse her and Santiesteban of “atentado” without giving any facts.

Call She says a police chief phoned her at about 11:10 on Tuesday 17 November.

Summons Acosta says she must appear at a Havana police station on Thursday 19 November, 10:00.

Open No police or court statement exists; whether a criminal case has been opened is unknown.

This story is part of our coverage of the Cuba US tensions. Who backs Havana, the blackouts, the embargo vote and what it means for travellers are in our dossier. Latest: Cuban Americans Arrested at Capitol Hill

A Cuban reporter says police have accused her of attacking officials, and she says no one has told her what she did.

What Acosta Says

Acosta says an officer she identifies as Colonel Márquez, head of the Zapata y C police station in Havana’s Plaza de la Revolución district, phoned her at about 11:10. She says he told her that she and Santiesteban face the accusation, but gave no details.

She believes the case may relate to a video she filmed in recent weeks of a State Security agent (State Security is Cuba’s political police). She also says she was detained on 3 November.

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What the Law Says

“Atentado” is the Spanish legal term for an attack on, or resistance to, a public official. Acosta says she has not been told which charge applies.

Independent outlets such as CubaNet operate outside Cuba’s state media system. No police statement exists to compare with Acosta’s account.

El Capitolio in Havana, 12 January 2019 (photo: Edgardo W. Olivera, CC BY 2.0).

What It Means for Readers Outside Cuba

The case is a test of how Havana treats independent reporting. Press-freedom groups regularly raise such cases, so a formal charge would likely draw international attention.

Readers should watch Thursday 19 November, when Acosta says she must report to the station. What police say there, and whether a charge is formally opened, will show how serious the case is.

What Is Not Known

Police have not confirmed the accusation, the officers named, the facts alleged or whether a case file exists. Everything above comes from Acosta’s account.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Camila Acosta?

She is a Cuban independent journalist who writes for CubaNet, an outlet based outside the state media system.

What is she accused of?

She says police told her she is accused of “atentado”, a crime of attacking or resisting an official. She says they gave no facts.

When must she appear?

Acosta says she is summoned to the Zapata y C police station in Havana on Thursday 19 November 2026 at 10:00.

Sources: Account of journalist Camila Acosta, 17 November 2026; no Cuban police or court statement was available. Related: Cuba news.