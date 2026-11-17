Thatched lakeside pavilions and the Lake Tanganyika shoreline at Uvira. File photo, 2021. (Photo: EdwinAlden.1995, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

DR CONGO · SECURITY

Armed men ambushed a vehicle on the Kalemie-Bendera road in Tanganyika province, a region of southeastern DR Congo on Lake Tanganyika, killing two people and kidnapping a Chinese national, a local official and press reports said on Tuesday 17 November. The attack took place on Saturday 14 November, about 42 km from the lakeside town of Kalemie, at around midday.

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It is the latest in a series of attacks on Chinese workers in the province, where Chinese-run mining and cement businesses operate. The driver of the vehicle was shot and wounded.

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Key Facts What Gunmen killed two and kidnapped one Chinese national on the Kalemie-Bendera road on Saturday 14 November.

Where Southeastern DR Congo, around Kalemie, a town on Lake Tanganyika.

Wounded The vehicle driver was shot and wounded.

Unknown No group has claimed the attack, and the kidnapped person has not been publicly identified.

As of Tuesday 17 November 2026, 12:00 GMT

A roadside ambush in Tanganyika province has left two dead and a Chinese national in the hands of unidentified gunmen.

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What Happened on the Kalemie-Bendera Road

The administrator of Kalemie territory, the local state official in charge of the area, said two people died and the driver was wounded by gunfire. He said the attackers took the Chinese national to an unknown place in the bush.

The administrator said defence and security forces have been mobilised to find the kidnapped person and identify the attackers. A second Congolese report put the attack at about midday on Saturday 14 November, roughly 42 km from Kalemie, and said the vehicle belonged to a Chinese company.

Local reports say the dead were a soldier of the Congolese army assigned to protect the Chinese national and an employee of a mining company, according to one report. Another report says only that the vehicle belonged to a Chinese company.

File photo, 2006. The Kamoto copper and cobalt mine site near Kolwezi, a mining city in southern DR Congo; it is not the site of this attack. (Photo: Martin Tuchscherer, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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A Road With a Record of Kidnappings

In April 2024, gunmen shot dead two Congolese soldiers and kidnapped two Chinese employees of a cement company on the nearby Kalemie-Kabimba road, according to Congolese press reports at the time. On Friday 10 April 2026, an ambush on the Kitako road in the same territory killed two people and led to the kidnapping of a Chinese national and a Congolese interpreter, local press reported.

Local sources told the press that several similar attacks have hit Chinese workers on this road. The administrator announced reinforced security on the axis some months ago, notably to protect foreign investors, according to one report.

What It Means for Foreign Workers and Companies

The people most affected are Chinese employees of firms in Tanganyika and the Congolese soldiers and drivers who travel with them. The case shows that security on this road, which the administrator said months ago would be reinforced, remains fragile.

For readers following DR Congo, our guide to who runs DR Congo’s economy explains the mining and business landscape. Our report on mine deaths in Maniema province, in the east of the country, covers another risk for workers.

What Is Not Known

No group has claimed responsibility, and the name, employer and condition of the kidnapped Chinese national have not been released. Whether a ransom has been demanded is also unknown.

The administrator gave no ransom or negotiation details. Those points are not yet public.

More: DR Congo news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the attack take place?

On the Kalemie-Bendera road in Tanganyika province, southeastern DR Congo. It happened on Saturday 14 November 2026, about 42 km from Kalemie.

Who was kidnapped?

A Chinese national, whose name and employer have not been made public. The administrator said security forces were searching for the person.

Who carried out the attack?

Armed men, in the administrator’s words. No group has been named or has claimed responsibility.

Sources: Kalemie territory administration (statement reported 17 November 2026); Congolese press reports of 17 November 2026, April 2024 and April 2026.

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