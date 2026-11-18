BRAZIL POLITICS · SUPREME COURT

Published Wednesday, 18 November 2026, 2:30 p.m. ET · Source: Brazil’s Prosecutor-General’s Office, Supreme Federal Court

Brazil’s top federal prosecutor has backed more time for a probe into who paid for a film about Jair Bolsonaro, the former president. On Tuesday 17 November 2026, Prosecutor-General Paulo Gonet told the Supreme Federal Court he supports a 90-day extension of the inquiry into financing of the biopic “Dark Horse”.

Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, the former president’s son, is an investigated party, and the case reaches into the Banco Master scandal, the collapse of a private bank that the Central Bank ordered liquidated. For US readers, the Federal Police is also waiting on a request to American authorities for foreign financial records.

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The ask Prosecutor-General Gonet backs a 90-day extension of the Federal Police inquiry into “Dark Horse” financing.

Who Flávio Bolsonaro, a senator and the ex-president’s son, is investigated; he denies any irregularity.

Why Police await US financial records and accounting reports before they can finish.

Next The court has not ruled; no date is announced.

Brazil’s chief prosecutor wants 90 more days for the film-funding inquiry. Nobody has been charged, and the court has not yet ruled.

The Big Picture

The inquiry began in July 2026 at the request of the Federal Police (PF), Brazil’s federal investigative agency, with a favourable opinion from the Prosecutor-General’s Office (PGR). It centres on payments by the banker Daniel Vorcaro towards the film.

Vorcaro is the former owner of Banco Master, a private bank the Central Bank ordered liquidated. He has been in pre-trial detention since March 2026, and the PF indicted him last month in a separate bank-fraud case, as we reported in our earlier coverage of the Banco Master probes.

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In July 2026 Flávio, a senator for Rio de Janeiro state (PL-RJ) of the Liberal Party, Bolsonaro’s conservative party, was added to the inquiry. Being investigated is not the same as being charged or convicted.

The crimes under investigation include possible money laundering, currency evasion, corruption and criminal organisation. We have no confirmed regional comparison for a case like this, so we offer none.

The plenary of Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court in Brasília during the 2025 swearing-in of Justice Edson Fachin as court president, in a file photo. Photo: Ricardo Stuckert/PR.

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What the Prosecutor-General Said

Gonet is Brazil’s federal chief prosecutor and argues before the Supreme Federal Court (STF), the country’s highest court. In his opinion of Tuesday 17 November 2026, he wrote that continued gathering of information is appropriate.

He said he sees no obstacle to the extension the PF asked for. He added that steps remain pending and that further measures may be needed depending on the results.

Why the Police Want More Time

The PF asked the Supreme Federal Court for the extension in mid-October 2026, after the 10 October deadline for its final report. Justice André Mendonça authorised the inquiry in July.

The PF gave two reasons. It must finish reports by accounting experts, and it is waiting on an international cooperation request to the United States.

That request seeks financial records of foreign entities that allegedly received transfers. The case may therefore depend on how US authorities respond, and no US charge or US action has been reported.

What Flávio Bolsonaro Says

Flávio has confirmed that he asked for financial support for the film. He denies any irregularity and says the money was private, a request for sponsorship.

He was the conservative candidate beaten by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the 25 October 2026 runoff. Our reports on his plans to run again and on Lula’s runoff win give the political backdrop.

Why It Matters

The case ties a leading conservative figure to a banker at the centre of the Banco Master bank-fraud case. Flávio denies wrongdoing, and the inquiry may clear him or lead nowhere.

An extension keeps the matter open for three more months, whatever its outcome. The film inquiry is separate from that bank-fraud case.

The US link is the practical hinge, because foreign records cannot be reached without American help. How quickly that answer arrives is not known.

What to Watch Next

The first checkpoint is the Supreme Federal Court’s ruling on the extension. No date has been announced, and no scheduled date is confirmed.

The second is the answer of US authorities to the cooperation request, also with no date announced. For wider context, see our report on the Banco Master case at the Supreme Court and the Brazil news hub.

What Is Not Known

No ruling on the extension has been reported. It is also unclear whether the court will agree to the full 90 days.

The reports do not say which foreign entities are involved or how much money moved. Nobody has been charged in the “Dark Horse” inquiry.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Dark Horse?

“Dark Horse” is a biopic about former president Jair Bolsonaro. The inquiry examines how the film was financed.

What does the Prosecutor-General want?

Paulo Gonet backs a 90-day extension of the Federal Police inquiry. He sees no obstacle, and he says further measures may be needed.

Is Flávio Bolsonaro charged?

No. He is an investigated party, and being investigated is not being charged or convicted. He confirms asking for film support but denies any irregularity.

What happens next?

The Supreme Federal Court must rule on the extension, with no date announced. The police also await a US response to the cooperation request.

Sources: Procuradoria-Geral da República, opinion to the Supreme Federal Court (17 November 2026); Supremo Tribunal Federal; Polícia Federal request (16 October 2026).