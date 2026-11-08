Lula Admits Campaign Flaws in Runoff Win

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▲ 0.02% USD/MXN18.62▼ 0.07% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP3,238▼ 0.08% USD/PEN3.44▲ 0.02% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.31 — 0.00% USD/PYG 6,358 — 0.00% USD/BOB 11.81 — 0.00% USD/DOP60.63▲ 0.07% USD/CRC448.27— 0.00% USD/GTQ 7.64 — 0.00% USD/HNL26.88— 0.00% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES895.29▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.99▲ 2.78% USD/TTD6.72— 0.00% EUR/BRL6.15▲ 0.37% BRENT 96.73 ▼ 1.62% WTI 89.86 ▼ 1.07% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.31 ▲ 1.53% GOLD 4,109 ▲ 0.83% SILVER 52.30 ▲ 0.96% SOY 1,195 ▲ 0.46% CORN 441.25 ▼ 0.06% WHEAT 588.00 ▼ 0.55% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.51 ▲ 0.02% USD/MXN 18.61 ▼ 0.10% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP 3,238 ▼ 0.08% USD/PEN 3.44 ▲ 0.02% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.31 — 0.00% USD/PYG 6,358 — 0.00% USD/BOB 11.81 — 0.00% USD/DOP 60.63 ▲ 0.07% USD/CRC 448.27 ▲ 2.01% USD/GTQ 7.64 — 0.00% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.19% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 895.29 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.99 ▲ 2.78% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.44% EUR/BRL 6.15 ▲ 0.37% BRENT 96.73 ▼ 1.62% WTI 89.86 ▼ 1.07% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.31 ▲ 1.53% GOLD 4,109 ▲ 0.83% SILVER 52.30 ▲ 0.96% SOY 1,195 ▲ 0.46% CORN 441.25 ▼ 0.06% WHEAT 588.00 ▼ 0.55% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00%
since 2009
Monday, November 9, 2026
Brazil Latin America

Lula Admits Campaign Flaws in Runoff Win

By · · 3 min read
Lula at his 2023 inauguration
President Lula at his 2023 inauguration. File photo.

Brazil’s president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, admitted weaknesses in his own campaign and said ordinary supporters, not strategists, won him the 25 October runoff. He spoke in an online livestream with federal deputy André Janones, according to reports published on Sunday 8 November 2026.

The remarks matter for US readers because they show how the re-elected leader of Latin America’s largest economy reads his close win. Lula was re-elected with about 52% of valid votes to about 48% for Flávio Bolsonaro, a margin of roughly 4.4 million votes.

Key Facts

Free daily brief — no card needed
Get every Brazil story in one morning email
We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1.
  • What. Lula admitted campaign weaknesses and credited grassroots supporters and online platforms for his win.
  • Expectation. He says he had expected to win in the first round on 4 October.
  • Dispute. Reports say his Workers’ Party (PT) is divided over who deserves the credit.
  • Result. Lula won the 25 October runoff with about 52% of valid votes against about 48%.
  • Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Lula says he had hoped to win in the first round, saw weak spirits at rallies and gives the credit for his comeback to ordinary supporters.

What Lula Said

Lula said his first expectation was a first-round victory, and that he saw a lack of motivation at public events. He questioned how well the campaign’s field operation worked, although he kept faith in a win in the runoff against Flávio Bolsonaro, a conservative senator and son of former president Jair Bolsonaro.

On blame and praise, Lula said defeats fall squarely on the candidate, while victories draw many people who claim a share. He gave the credit to grassroots supporters and online platforms rather than technical advisers.

The Row Inside the Left

His comments come as the PT, Lula’s Workers’ Party, is reported to be divided over who deserves the credit for the comeback. The party’s communication strategy had already drawn internal criticism after the first round.

That criticism also involved Sidônio Palmeira, the minister who heads the government’s Social Communication Secretariat. We could not find a full recording of the livestream.

Lula during a 2025 national address
Lula during a national address in 2025. File photo.

The Vote in Brief

In the first round on 4 October, Flávio Bolsonaro led with about 47% against about 45% for Lula, according to the electoral court’s count. The runoff on 25 October reversed that order, and the court’s president, Kassio Nunes Marques, confirmed the result to both candidates.

Vote totals reported on election night varied slightly between counts, so we give rounded percentages. The electoral court (TSE) publishes the final figures on its results site.

What It Means for You

A president who credits grassroots mobilisation is signalling where he will look for support in a new term. Whether his camp stays united is an open question.

Related coverage: Brazil Court Probes Lula and Alckmin Ticket and Lula Will Create Brazil Security Ministry. Both explain what the new term may bring.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether the PT will act on the dispute over credit or whether Lula will reshape his communication team. The livestream itself was not available to us, so his words are as reported.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Lula admit?

He said his campaign had operational weaknesses and saw low motivation at events. He still credited grassroots supporters for the win.

How did Lula win the runoff?

He beat Flávio Bolsonaro on 25 October with about 52% of valid votes to about 48%. That is a lead of roughly 4.4 million votes.

Sources: Superior Electoral Court, TSE, official results of the 2026 election (resultados.tse.jus.br); public livestream of President Lula with federal deputy André Janones, 8 November 2026; Brazil’s Planalto Palace (gov.br/planalto).

RT
Ask Rio Times
This story and the bigger picture.
Open the full Ask Rio Times →

The LatAm Brief

One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life.

Yesterday’s subject line: “Paraguay's Senate ousts its president after a bank failure”

Free. We send a confirmation link first — nothing arrives until you click it. Unsubscribe with one click in any edition. If you stop opening us for 30 days we stop sending by ourselves, as we assume the interest is no longer there. See our privacy policy. We never share your email.

In depth

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error

Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: When is the Brazil runoff election. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.

The Rio Times · Power Map
See who really holds power in Latin America
Click to open the Power Map
andre janones Brazil campaign Brazil election Brazil politics Flavio Bolsonaro Lula PT runoff 2026

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.