Brazil Real Falls 1.4% on US October Prices

BRAZIL MARKETS · REAL AND DOLLAR

Published Tuesday, 10 November, 4:35 p.m. ET · Source: B3 exchange data, Banco Central do Brasil, US Bureau of Labor Statistics, Polymarket

Key Facts Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

The move After October US price data, the real fell about 1.4% on 10 November, closing near R$5.59 per dollar from R$5.51.

The trigger US consumer prices rose 0.4% in October against 0.3% expected, raising bets on a December rate rise by the Federal Reserve, the US central bank.

Local twist Minutes of Brazil’s central bank meeting cite four supply shocks that lifted inflation forecasts and cut growth forecasts.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, gives 95.4% to another Fed rate hike in 2026 (10 November, 4:20 p.m. ET).

The dollar jumped to R$5.59 on Tuesday, after a week of calm. Chart: Rio Times, market data.

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Hotter American prices sent money back to the dollar on Tuesday, and Brazil’s currency took the hit. The real fell about 1.4% in a session that also brought a cautious message from Brazil’s own central bank.

Brazil’s real had a bad Tuesday. At 8:30 a.m. ET the US government reported that consumer prices rose 0.4% in October, above the 0.3% economists expected, and by the afternoon the dollar had climbed as high as R$5.61.

The dollar closed at about R$5.59 (US$1 buys about R$5.59, so R$100 is worth about US$17.90), up about 1.4% from R$5.51 on Monday. Our real-to-dollar guide explains why the currency reacts so sharply to US rates, and our Brazil economy guide covers the wider picture.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

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Why Did US Inflation Hit Brazil?

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the US agency that measures prices, said core prices (which strip out food and energy) rose 0.3% in the month, against 0.2% forecast. Traders took that as a sign the Federal Reserve, the US central bank, will keep raising interest rates.

Higher US rates make dollar assets more attractive and pull money out of emerging markets such as Brazil. On Polymarket, a prediction market where users bet real money, the odds of another Fed rate hike in 2026 stood at 95.4% at 4:20 p.m. ET, with about US$1.9 million traded on that market.

What Did Brazil’s Central Bank Add?

Earlier on Tuesday the Banco Central do Brasil, Brazil’s central bank, published the minutes (the official record) of its 4 November rate meeting. The rate committee, known as Copom, held the Selic, the central bank’s benchmark interest rate, at 13.75% in a unanimous vote.

The minutes cite four supply shocks since the last meeting. They lifted market inflation forecasts and cut growth forecasts, a hard mix to fight.

Our Selic guide for foreign investors explains the rate.

Where Does the Real Stand Now?

The dollar had hovered between R$5.46 and R$5.51 at the close each day from 3 to 9 November. A week earlier, on 3 November, it closed at R$5.49, so Tuesday’s R$5.59 is the weakest close in that stretch, and the R$5.61 intraday high is the level to beat.

A close above R$5.61 would extend the slide, while a return below R$5.51, Monday’s close, would end it. Stocks gave back part of Monday’s gain: the Ibovespa, the main index of the B3 exchange in São Paulo, fell 0.65% to 171,125 points after rising 2.2% on Monday.

EWZ, a US-listed fund that tracks Brazilian stocks, lost about 1.4%, to US$32.15.

What It Means for US Readers

Dollar-based investors in Brazilian shares lose twice on a day like this, once on the stock and once on the currency. Exporters that earn dollars and pay costs in reais, such as miners and farmers, gain; importers and Brazilians shopping abroad lose.

Travellers get a small gift: US$100 now buys about R$559, against R$551 a day earlier. Our guide to Brazil’s stock market shows which companies are most exposed.

What Is Not Known

The BLS did not publish a 12-month US inflation rate for October, so we give none. Nor is it clear whether the Fed will move by a quarter or a half point in December.

What Would Change the Picture

The statistics agency IBGE publishes October inflation (the IPCA index) at 7:00 a.m. ET on Thursday 12 November, after a 0.82% monthly rise in September. A hot number would back the case for keeping the Selic high.

The Fed meets on 8 and 9 December. On Polymarket, 91.5% bet that Brazil changes nothing in December.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket prices two Fed hikes in 2026 at 84.5%. These prices are bets, not polls; Kalshi, a rival exchange, is regulated in the US by the CFTC, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Brazilian real fall on 10 November 2026?

US consumer prices rose 0.4% in October, above forecasts, lifting bets on a Fed rate rise. The dollar closed near R$5.59, up about 1.4%.

What did Brazil’s central bank say in its minutes?

Copom held the Selic at 13.75% on 4 November. The minutes cite supply shocks and persistent demand pressure on prices, with growth slowing.

Sources: Banco Central do Brasil, Copom minutes of 10 November 2026; US Bureau of Labor Statistics, Consumer Price Index, October 2026; market data for USD/BRL, Ibovespa and EWZ (10 November); Polymarket (10 November, 4:20 p.m. ET).