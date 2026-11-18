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A police chief is due to carry a sensitive file into a Brasília meeting tonight, and the file is about judges. On Wednesday 18 November 2026, Brazil’s Federal Police, the national police, is due to give Supreme Federal Court president Edson Fachin reports citing justices and their relatives.

The material comes from phones seized in the case, including that of Daniel Vorcaro, the ex-banker who owned Banco Master. Brazil’s Central Bank ordered Banco Master, a private bank, liquidated.

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The reports are descriptive and do not conclude that any crime occurred, and the justices who have commented deny wrongdoing. Our earlier coverage of the Banco Master case sets out the background.

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Key Facts What. Brazil’s Federal Police are due to give court president Edson Fachin reports citing justices.

Status. The reports are descriptive and conclude no crime; justices who have commented deny wrongdoing.

Prediction markets. Polymarket: 3.7% chance Justice Alexandre de Moraes leaves court by year-end (18 Nov, 5:50 a.m. ET).

Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of Wednesday, 18 November 2026, 11:00 a.m. GMT

Brazil’s Federal Police is due to hand the Supreme Federal Court’s president a file that cites his colleagues. What Edson Fachin does next will show how far the court is willing to look at itself.

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The Big Picture

Banco Master’s collapse is a major bank-failure case in Latin America’s largest economy, and the Supreme Federal Court is its final arbiter. Its former owner, Daniel Vorcaro, is now the source of material pointing back at the judges.

In September the court took up an earlier Federal Police report on Justice Alexandre de Moraes. Justice Flávio Dino then asked for time to review the file, and the vote did not go ahead.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

In October Fachin asked the police for a descriptive survey of every reference to court members, with context and no judgement on possible crimes. The reports now follow that request.

Fachin has said that any such information reaching the presidency will be forwarded properly. He has not said which route he will take.

File photo. Justices of the Supreme Federal Court at the 29 September 2025 ceremony that installed Edson Fachin as president. Photo: Rio Times library.

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What Happened

The reports are drawn from phones seized in the case, including Vorcaro’s. At least six of the Supreme Federal Court’s justices, or their relatives, appear in direct or indirect citations.

Accounts differ on the count, because the first set of reports covered only three justices. The documents also refer to judges of the Superior Court of Justice, Brazil’s top court for federal law outside the constitution.

Justices who have commented deny wrongdoing or any involvement with Vorcaro. The reports themselves conclude no crime.

In Plain English Federal Police. Brazil’s national police force, which produced the reports.

Supreme Federal Court. Brazil’s highest court, led by president Edson Fachin.

Prosecutor-General’s Office. Brazil’s chief federal prosecutor, Paulo Gonet; its opinion does not bind the court.

Inside the police, the leadership rejected a preliminary version of the reports and ordered them redone. The officers responsible were removed from command posts earlier this month, and the National Association of Federal Police Delegates (ADPF) criticised this.

Andrei Rodrigues, the police director-general, is to present them to Fachin at a meeting planned for the evening. At this stage the reports do not conclude that any crime occurred.

Why It Matters

The court has the final word in the Banco Master case, so how it treats evidence about its own members shapes how far investors can trust its rulings. Investors in Brazilian banks follow the case for that reason.

No quantified baseline exists for the court’s credibility. The one dated number is the 3.7% chance that a prediction market gave on 18 November that Moraes leaves the court.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a platform where users bet real money, the question “Alexandre de Moraes out as Brazil Supreme Court Justice?” stood at 3.7% for Yes, meaning exit from the court by 31 December 2026, at 5:50 a.m. ET (10:50 GMT) on 18 November 2026. Trading volume was US$272,030.

These prices are bets, not polls, and a price is not a forecast. The market runs to 31 December 2026 and pays Yes if the justice resigns or is removed.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What to Watch

The first checkpoint is today’s police meeting with Fachin, planned for about 7:30 p.m. Brasília time (22:30 GMT). The second is the step at the Prosecutor-General’s Office (PGR), for which the date is not confirmed.

The most likely path is a technical opinion from the PGR, headed by Paulo Gonet, Brazil’s chief federal prosecutor. The alternative is a decision by the full plenary.

The PGR’s opinion would not bind the court. The full plenary would decide on any investigation.

The Strongest Counter-View

The PGR earlier asked the court to declare the first Moraes report null. That request shows prosecutors have already contested a police report on a justice.

What Is Not Known

Fachin has not said which path he will take. No date is confirmed for the prosecutor’s step.

The reasons for rejecting the preliminary version are not known to us. We also do not print the six justices’ names, which rest on a single account.

What It Means for You

If you invest in Brazilian banks, read the court’s handling of this file as a governance signal, not a trading signal. The reports allege nothing on their own.

Any decision to investigate would be taken by the full plenary. Investors can read that decision as a signal of how the court treats its own.

More: Brazil news, every day from The Rio Times.

Sources

Primary bodies: the Supreme Federal Court (www.stf.jus.br), the Federal Police (www.gov.br/pf) and the Prosecutor-General’s Office (www.mpf.mp.br/pgr), as of 18 November 2026. Market price: Polymarket, as of 5:50 a.m. ET on 18 November 2026.

Related reading: Brazil’s police ask for more time in the Banco Master influencer probe. Also see our report on the Vorcaro phone material and Moraes.

In depth The Banco Master scandal

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the Federal Police Giving Edson Fachin?

It is due to give him reports citing Supreme Federal Court justices and their relatives, drawn from phones seized in the case, including that of Daniel Vorcaro. The reports are descriptive and do not conclude that any crime occurred.

Are the Justices Accused of a Crime?

No crime is concluded in the reports. Justices who have commented deny wrongdoing or any involvement with Vorcaro.

What Happens After the Hand-Over?

Fachin is weighing a technical opinion from the Prosecutor-General’s Office, seen as the likeliest route, or a decision by the full plenary. No date is confirmed for the prosecutor’s step.

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