Fachada do Supremo Tribunal Federal (STF), instância superior ou última instância do poder judiciário brasileiro. O STF acumula tanto competências típicas de uma suprema corte, ou seja, um tribunal de última instância (popularmente conhecida como terceira instância), como as de um tribunal constitucional, ou seja, aquele que julga questões de constitucionalidade independentemente de litígios concretos. Foto: Pedro França/Agência Senado

Brazil’s Federal Police (PF) asked the Supreme Federal Court, the country’s top constitutional court, on Tuesday, 17 November 2026 for 60 more days to finish an inquiry into paid online influencers. The inquiry concerns a campaign allegedly run for Daniel Vorcaro, the former owner of Banco Master, a private bank that Brazil’s Central Bank ordered liquidated.

It matters beyond Brazil because the Master case is a major bank-failure case in Latin America’s largest economy. Delays could push possible charges into 2027, which concerns investors in Brazilian banks.

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Pending. Testimony from Vorcaro and two others, plus analysis of a USB stick.

Status. These are allegations; no one has been convicted. Court president Edson Fachin has not ruled.

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As of Wednesday, 18 November 2026, 6:00 a.m. GMT

Brazil’s police say the influencer strand of the Banco Master case is not finished. The court must now decide whether to give them two more months.

The Big Picture

Banco Master was a private Brazilian bank that the Central Bank (BC) ordered liquidated. Federal prosecutors and police have since built several inquiries around its owner, Daniel Vorcaro.

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This strand, handled in the office of Supreme Court president Edson Fachin, asks whether Vorcaro paid a network of digital influencers to attack the BC online. The wider Master case has several strands.

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What Happened

On Tuesday, 17 November 2026 the PF asked Fachin for 60 more days to finish the inquiry. Its filing lists the steps still missing: testimony from Vorcaro, from his brother-in-law Fabiano Zettel and from Ana Claudia Queiroz de Paiva, another person named in the inquiry.

The PF also wants a deeper analysis of a USB stick handed in by a witness. A technical examination of the device is done, but the investigating team has not yet analysed what it holds.

Prosecutor-General Paulo Gonet, Brazil’s chief federal prosecutor, had earlier asked the court to press the PF for a status report. His filing says the deadline to conclude has been “expired” since May 2026.

Investigators call the campaign “Projeto DV”, after Vorcaro’s initials. They say influencers attacked the BC online after the liquidation order, and that Vorcaro offered payments of up to R$2 million (about US$0.35 million at R$5.78 per US$) and intimidated those who refused.

The PF says the money came from financial fraud. These are allegations, and no one has been convicted.

Background to the Request

On 28 October 2026 the PF indicted Vorcaro, Paulo Henrique Costa, the former president of state-owned Banco de Brasília (BRB), and 13 others in a partial report of about 700 pages. It covers credit-portfolio deals between Master and BRB worth R$17.5 billion (about US$3.0 billion), including R$12.2 billion (about US$2.1 billion) in credits whose existence investigators say was not proven.

The PF says damage already established to BRB is about R$2.7 billion (about US$0.47 billion). On 4 November 2026 Fachin gave the Prosecutor-General’s Office (PGR) 15 days to answer those indictments and a separate PF request for 60 more days on that main inquiry.

Why It Matters

Each delay keeps open the question of whether a failed banker tried to pressure the regulator’s reputation, and it could push possible charges into 2027. The 28 October indictment concerns R$17.5 billion (about US$3.0 billion) in credit deals.

The Other Side

Vorcaro’s defence rejects the PF’s account. In a statement on 29 October 2026 it said no official expert report has found a loss to BRB and that the PF “limits itself to repeating the same narrative”.

The defence has also argued that the Prosecutor-General’s Office (PGR) cannot charge Vorcaro because he lacks privileged forum, the right of some officials to be tried only by the top court. It has asked Fachin to decide on his release, as in our earlier report on prosecutors and the ex-banker’s release.

Publicist Thiago Miranda, a target of Operation Compliance Zero (the PF’s Master probe), told the PF the payments were part of a “crisis management project”. In its filing the PF says it needs complementary steps to clarify “the nature of the payments, their purposes and the circumstances”.

What to Watch

The first checkpoint is about 19 November 2026 (our calculation, counting from the 4 November order), when the Prosecutor-General’s Office (PGR) answer on the indictments falls due. The second is Fachin’s decision on the 60-day request, date not confirmed, which would set a new deadline around mid-January 2027 if granted (our calculation).

For earlier coverage, see our reports on the prosecutors’ deadline and on the defence challenge to Fachin. Our piece on police reports redone for the court adds context.

What Is Not Known

We do not know whether Fachin will grant the 60 days, or whether Vorcaro will testify or stay silent. The content of the USB stick is also unknown.

It is not clear whether prosecutors will charge anyone over the influencer campaign. The filing does not say which influencers were paid.

What It Means for You

Investors in Brazilian banks, and anyone holding deposits there, should expect that the Master case may stay unresolved into 2027. Companies that deal with Brazilian state banks such as BRB can watch how the courts treat the disputed credit deals.

Travellers face no direct effect. A new deadline, if granted, would fall around mid-January 2027.

Sources

Brazil’s Federal Police filing to the Supreme Federal Court, 17 November 2026 (as quoted in public reporting; not published) · Supreme Federal Court decision of 4 November 2026 · Federal Police partial report of 28 October 2026

In depth The Banco Master scandal

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Frequently Asked Questions

What Did Brazil’s Federal Police Ask the Court?

They asked the Supreme Federal Court on 17 November 2026 for 60 more days. The time is meant to finish an inquiry into influencers allegedly paid for Daniel Vorcaro.

Who Is Daniel Vorcaro?

He is the former owner of Banco Master, which Brazil’s Central Bank ordered liquidated. He is in custody and denies the allegations through his defence.

What Is Projeto DV?

It is the name investigators give to an alleged campaign of paid online attacks on the Central Bank. DV stands for Vorcaro’s initials, and the claims are allegations only.

When Might the Inquiry End?

That depends on court president Edson Fachin, who has not ruled. If he grants 60 days, the new deadline would fall around mid-January 2027.

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