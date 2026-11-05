Australia Sanctions Sudan’s Rival Generals

Port Sudan, the seat of the army-aligned authorities since the war began (Photo: USAID, Public domain via Wikimedia Commons)

Published Thursday, 5 November, 6:15 a.m. ET (1:15 p.m. Port Sudan) · Source: Australian Foreign Minister’s office; Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT)

Australia has put the two rival generals of Sudan’s war on its sanctions list. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the army commander, and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, leader of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), were named on Thursday, 5 November.

The step adds an Australian voice to the pressure on both sides of the Sudan war. Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced human rights sanctions and travel bans on four Sudanese individuals, plus financial sanctions on one entity.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts What happened: Australia imposed human rights sanctions on four Sudanese individuals, including both rival generals, and on one entity.

Who decided: Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced the measures on Thursday, 5 November.

Prediction markets: Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction platform, prices a Sudan ceasefire by 31 December at 8% (6:15 a.m. ET).

Why it matters for US readers: Washington already sanctioned both men in January 2025, so an ally now matches it.

In plain English Sudan has been at war since April 2023, when its army and the RSF turned on each other. Both sides are accused of killing civilians, and sanctions are a way for outside governments to punish the leaders without sending troops.

What Australia Announced

The measures are of the Magnitsky type, named after a Russian lawyer who died in custody and now shorthand for sanctions aimed at individual human rights abusers. They bar the targets from entering Australia and make it an offence to deal with their assets there without ministerial permission.

Australia named Burhan, commander-in-chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces, and Dagalo, commander of the RSF. The other two are Al-Tijani Al-Tahir Karshoum and Hussein Barsham, and the entity is the Al-Baraa Bin Malik Brigade.

Australia said both forces committed serious human rights violations and abuses. It listed attacks on civilians, torture, sexual and gender-based violence and extrajudicial killings.

File photo: an open-air market in Khartoum, the capital, in better days (Dr. Ondřej Havelka, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons).

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Sudan Email address Follow Free. One email a day at most, and only when there is news. This also signs you up to our weekday newsletter, Africa Intelligence. Nothing arrives until you click the confirmation link, and you can stop either with one click. Privacy policy

Why Both Sides Are Targeted

Sanctioning both camps is the point. Australia says neither the army nor the RSF is free of blame in a war that, by its count, has killed hundreds of thousands of people.

It says more than 14 million people have fled their homes since the fighting began on 15 April 2023. Nearly 34 million, more than 70% of Sudan’s people, now need humanitarian help.

The new listings build on earlier Australian sanctions on 13 individuals under the UN Security Council’s Sudan framework. The Security Council is the UN body that can order sanctions on all member states. Canberra also announced a humanitarian permit, which lets aid groups carry out work that its sanctions rules would otherwise restrict.

Australia called for an immediate ceasefire and for protection of civilians. It also asked for unrestricted humanitarian access.

Live Market Intelligence Crypto — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Crypto — Live Market Board Bitcoin · benchmark 75,981

-5.50% L 75,617 day range H 80,794 -26.87% over 12 months Market breadth · 17 names 0% advancing 0 ▲ advancing 17 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs Ethereum 2,237 -7.64% Solana 90.10 -5.64% Gold 4,099 +0.64% USD / BRL 5.50 +0.83% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume BTC 75,981 -5.50% -26.87% 80,405 80,794 75,617 46,386,311,168 ETH 2,237 -7.64% -34.71% 2,422 2,434 2,228 17,832,058,880 SOL 90.10 -5.64% -44.60% 95.49 96.88 88.85 4,590,818,816 XRP 1.22 -6.14% -47.78% 1.30 1.32 1.22 2,574,268,928 BNB 690.14 -4.09% -28.11% 719.55 720.76 687.66 1,672,999,552 ADA 0.18 -7.13% -66.41% 0.20 0.20 0.18 351,200,160 DOGE 0.07 -6.14% -56.82% 0.08 0.08 0.07 808,674,624 AVAX 8.33 -4.73% -49.99% 8.74 8.84 8.16 299,382,976 LINK 10.72 -6.31% -29.27% 11.44 11.63 10.63 399,744,608 DOT 0.93 -3.00% -65.36% 0.95 0.96 0.89 105,583,920 LTC 52.22 -7.15% -41.69% 56.24 56.36 51.37 241,878,800 BCH 273.88 -2.82% -44.04% 281.83 289.77 271.73 246,652,272 TRX 0.32 -0.50% +10.07% 0.32 0.32 0.32 434,037,216 XLM 0.15 -7.99% -44.94% 0.17 0.17 0.15 191,467,968 HBAR 0.07 -6.50% -61.23% 0.07 0.07 0.07 69,871,088 NEAR 3.72 -7.21% +90.43% 4.01 4.06 3.65 723,867,200 ATOM 1.41 -4.36% -47.06% 1.48 1.54 1.40 42,008,884 AAVE 130.42 -1.03% -35.60% 131.78 133.66 122.86 334,769,888 Largest moves today XLM

0.15

-7.99% ETH

2,237

-7.64% NEAR

3.72

-7.21% LTC

52.22

-7.15% ADA

0.18

-7.13% HBAR

0.07

-6.50% LINK

10.72

-6.31% XRP

1.22

-6.14% The session read The Bitcoin eased 5.50%, with breadth negative — 0 of 17 names higher. TRX led, while XLM lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 4 Nov 2026 Brazil Stocks Fall 1.4% Before Rate Decision Read →

What Prediction Markets Say

Traders see little chance of a truce this year. On Polymarket, a ceasefire in Sudan by 31 December 2026 trades at about 8%, with about US$15,100 traded on that market (6:15 a.m. ET, 5 November).

These prices are bets, not polls. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for US Readers

The United States sanctioned both men in January 2025, so this is an ally lining up behind Washington rather than a new American position. The practical winners are aid groups, which get a permit covering relief work that Australian sanctions rules would otherwise restrict. The Treasury (the US finance ministry) is the body that enforces Washington’s side.

The losers are the two commanders, who now face one more government’s asset freezes and travel ban.

What Is Not Known

The exact hour of the announcement is unconfirmed. We also could not confirm the size or currency of Australia’s humanitarian aid, so we leave it out.

No reaction from the army, the RSF or the Sudanese authorities had been found by publication. The next step to watch is any reply from the army or the RSF, and any further sanctions by allied governments.

More: Sudan war news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who did Australia sanction?

Australia sanctioned four Sudanese individuals and one entity. Two are army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Rapid Support Forces leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo; the others are Al-Tijani Al-Tahir Karshoum, Hussein Barsham and the Al-Baraa Bin Malik Brigade.

What do the sanctions do?

They freeze assets and ban travel to Australia for the people named. Australians and businesses there may not deal with them.

Do the sanctions change the war?

Not directly. The effect is mainly diplomatic pressure, adding to US measures against the same men.

Sources: Australian Foreign Minister’s media release and DFAT sanctions listing, 5 November 2026; US Treasury sanctions notices, January 2025. More: Sudan in the Horn of Africa.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

Free · Any country in the world · Prediction markets Want prediction market reports on your country? Pick any country in the world. Your report arrives the moment you confirm, then every Sunday: what the markets say about elections, currencies and policy there, with volumes and plain-English explanations. Choose your country or region Choose your country or region Latin America overall Argentina Bahamas Barbados Belize Bolivia Brazil Chile Colombia Costa Rica Cuba Dominican Republic Ecuador El Salvador Guatemala Guyana Haiti Honduras Jamaica Mexico Nicaragua Panama Paraguay Peru Puerto Rico Suriname Trinidad and Tobago Uruguay Venezuela Africa overall Algeria Angola Benin Botswana Burkina Faso Burundi Cameroon Cape Verde Central African Republic Chad Comoros DR Congo Djibouti Egypt Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Eswatini Ethiopia Gabon Gambia Ghana Guinea Guinea-Bissau Ivory Coast Kenya Lesotho Liberia Libya Madagascar Malawi Mali Mauritania Mauritius Morocco Mozambique Namibia Niger Nigeria Republic of the Congo Rwanda Senegal Seychelles Sierra Leone Somalia South Africa South Sudan Sudan Tanzania Togo Tunisia Uganda Zambia Zimbabwe The world: biggest markets Afghanistan Albania Andorra Antigua and Barbuda Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahrain Bangladesh Belarus Belgium Bhutan Bosnia and Herzegovina Brunei Bulgaria Cambodia Canada China Croatia Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Dominica Estonia Fiji Finland France Georgia Germany Greece Greenland Grenada Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malaysia Maldives Malta Marshall Islands Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Myanmar Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Zealand North Korea North Macedonia Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine Papua New Guinea Philippines Poland Portugal Qatar Romania Russia Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Serbia Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands South Korea Spain Sri Lanka Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Thailand Timor-Leste Tonga Turkey Turkmenistan Tuvalu Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City Vietnam Yemen Email address Send me my country report Free. We first send you an email to confirm your address, and nothing else arrives until you click its link. You then get your country report right after you confirm, then every Sunday and our free daily briefing for your region. Unsubscribe with one click at any time; see our privacy policy Sign up another address or choice