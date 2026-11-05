Australia Sanctions Sudan’s Rival Generals
Published Thursday, 5 November, 6:15 a.m. ET (1:15 p.m. Port Sudan) · Source: Australian Foreign Minister’s office; Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT)
Australia has put the two rival generals of Sudan’s war on its sanctions list. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the army commander, and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, leader of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), were named on Thursday, 5 November.
The step adds an Australian voice to the pressure on both sides of the Sudan war. Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced human rights sanctions and travel bans on four Sudanese individuals, plus financial sanctions on one entity.
Key Facts
- What happened: Australia imposed human rights sanctions on four Sudanese individuals, including both rival generals, and on one entity.
- Who decided: Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced the measures on Thursday, 5 November.
- Prediction markets: Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction platform, prices a Sudan ceasefire by 31 December at 8% (6:15 a.m. ET).
- Why it matters for US readers: Washington already sanctioned both men in January 2025, so an ally now matches it.
This story is part of our coverage of the sudan war. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide.
In plain English
Sudan has been at war since April 2023, when its army and the RSF turned on each other. Both sides are accused of killing civilians, and sanctions are a way for outside governments to punish the leaders without sending troops.
What Australia Announced
The measures are of the Magnitsky type, named after a Russian lawyer who died in custody and now shorthand for sanctions aimed at individual human rights abusers. They bar the targets from entering Australia and make it an offence to deal with their assets there without ministerial permission.
Australia named Burhan, commander-in-chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces, and Dagalo, commander of the RSF. The other two are Al-Tijani Al-Tahir Karshoum and Hussein Barsham, and the entity is the Al-Baraa Bin Malik Brigade.
Australia said both forces committed serious human rights violations and abuses. It listed attacks on civilians, torture, sexual and gender-based violence and extrajudicial killings.
Why Both Sides Are Targeted
Sanctioning both camps is the point. Australia says neither the army nor the RSF is free of blame in a war that, by its count, has killed hundreds of thousands of people.
It says more than 14 million people have fled their homes since the fighting began on 15 April 2023. Nearly 34 million, more than 70% of Sudan’s people, now need humanitarian help.
The new listings build on earlier Australian sanctions on 13 individuals under the UN Security Council’s Sudan framework. The Security Council is the UN body that can order sanctions on all member states. Canberra also announced a humanitarian permit, which lets aid groups carry out work that its sanctions rules would otherwise restrict.
Australia called for an immediate ceasefire and for protection of civilians. It also asked for unrestricted humanitarian access.
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What Prediction Markets Say
Traders see little chance of a truce this year. On Polymarket, a ceasefire in Sudan by 31 December 2026 trades at about 8%, with about US$15,100 traded on that market (6:15 a.m. ET, 5 November).
These prices are bets, not polls. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
What It Means for US Readers
The United States sanctioned both men in January 2025, so this is an ally lining up behind Washington rather than a new American position. The practical winners are aid groups, which get a permit covering relief work that Australian sanctions rules would otherwise restrict. The Treasury (the US finance ministry) is the body that enforces Washington’s side.
The losers are the two commanders, who now face one more government’s asset freezes and travel ban.
What Is Not Known
The exact hour of the announcement is unconfirmed. We also could not confirm the size or currency of Australia’s humanitarian aid, so we leave it out.
No reaction from the army, the RSF or the Sudanese authorities had been found by publication. The next step to watch is any reply from the army or the RSF, and any further sanctions by allied governments.
More: Sudan war news in English, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who did Australia sanction?
Australia sanctioned four Sudanese individuals and one entity. Two are army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Rapid Support Forces leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo; the others are Al-Tijani Al-Tahir Karshoum, Hussein Barsham and the Al-Baraa Bin Malik Brigade.
What do the sanctions do?
They freeze assets and ban travel to Australia for the people named. Australians and businesses there may not deal with them.
Do the sanctions change the war?
Not directly. The effect is mainly diplomatic pressure, adding to US measures against the same men.
Sources: Australian Foreign Minister’s media release and DFAT sanctions listing, 5 November 2026; US Treasury sanctions notices, January 2025. More: Sudan in the Horn of Africa.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief
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